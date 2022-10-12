Berthoud Police Blotter: October 2022

October 1 – 9

Saturday, October 1

Suspicious Circumstances: Hwy 287, Several callers called and reported the gates to a business were open and the business was closed. Nothing suspicious or stolen. Owner came and locked the gate.

Family Problems: 2nd Street, a caller states ex-husband is allegedly mentally abusing her and their child. Investigation continues.

Sunday, October 2

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: CR 11 and CR 16, Driver’s door lock is punched out, ignition is punched and damaged. Kenwood stereo is stolen. A farmer who lives about 1/2 mile south of location on CR11 advised that he observed this vehicle around 8:00 this morning. A red Ford with multiple teenagers in it was seen driving on CR11 during that time but unknown if related. Battery, catalytic converter, air flow system, gas cap and gas were also stolen. I think they at least left one hubcap.

Monday, October 3

Possession of Fentanyl / Possession of Schedule II Drugs / Drug Paraphernalia: 3800 E Hwy 56 (Love’s), A man and woman were passed out in a vehicle parked in the parking lot with a license plate with no record. There was drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle. Both subjects were awakened and removed from the vehicle. A total of 8.56 grams of meth and 83 fentanyl pills were recovered from both individuals and in the vehicle. Both booked. Confiscating 83 fentanyl pills to me are 83 lives saved from overdose.

Theft: Ranchhand Drive, a resident reported his son’s bicycle was stolen. A 15-year-old boy admitted to stealing the bicycle, but the bike is still missing.

Tuesday, October 4

Vehicle Crash – No Injury: Mount Meeker Ave. & 13th Street, a driver had pulled over to the side of the road due to the sun glare. Another driver also had an issue with the sun glare and collided into the back of the first car. Could have been worse if he was blinded by the light from a train.

Vehicle Crash / Careless Driving: 327 Welch Avenue, a driver was eastbound on Welch Ave. when she collided into a parked car pushing it a significant distance. The driver was issued a citation. No injuries.

Neighbor Problems / Mental Health Issue: Holmes Place, a 49-year-old man was reportedly walking around and yelling up in the sky at the planes again and playing loud music in his home. Nothing criminal yet, but the neighbors are becoming increasingly annoyed as he has been getting more obnoxious over the last few days.

Wednesday, October 5

Violation of a Protection Order: 2nd Street, a man violated a protection order after he left a mattress, headboard, and pictures on the victim’s vehicle outside her work. He left the scene but was located at Johnson’s Corner. Booked. Munchin on a cinnamon roll I’ll bet.

Thursday, October 6

Felony Warrant: Gunn Ave., a 45-year-old Berthoud woman was contacted and arrested for her warrants. Booked.

Friday, October 7

Neighbor Problem: Murrlet Street, a resident called to report his cat was tortured. His cat got loose and was trapped in a trap by the neighbor. Animal Control responded to take the cat and returned it to the resident family. Animal Control said the cat suffered minor self-inflicted injuries from the trap and the trap used was legal and the type Animal Control rents out to people. No crime was committed. I thought it was “Cat in the Hat” not “Cat in a Trap”. If Dr.

Saturday, October 8

Warrant Arrest / Possible Sex Assault: Urban Place, a young man resident reported a 15-year-old male brandished a knife while he was trying to retrieve a purse left by his 15-year-old sister at the resident’s house. However, conflicting reports were given by witnesses, no probable Cause was developed for a crime. Although the 15-year-old knife wielder had a warrant for his arrest and was booked at the HUB. 15-year-olds should not have warrants!

Sunday, October 9

Hit And Run – Property Damage: Turner Ave., a woman found her 2017 Chevy mirror was broken off sometime around 9:00 am.

Family Problems: S. CR 17, a woman and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument over infidelity. He then demanded her move out because he owned the house, but she initially refused. The woman blocked the driveway with her truck and the boyfriend moved it with a skid steer without causing damage. She claimed she was knocked over by the skid steer and her teeth were broken during the fall. However, she did not have injuries consistent with the claims. She agreed to move out, and leave. Anyone that can move a truck with a skid steer and cause no damage is a rock star.

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (X2) / Vehicular Eluding (X2) / Recovered Stolen Firearm / Possession Schedule II / Obstruction: Mountain Avenue / 8th Street, two trucks, a Dodge, and a Nissan, were seen following each other closely and making the same suspicious turns. The Nissan truck ran interference to prevent the deputy from getting the plate on the Dodge truck. Eventually, it was discovered the Dodge was a stolen vehicle. A stop was initiated on 287 near 19th Street SE. The Dodge ran and a pursuit was initiated. Successful spikes were deployed against the Dodge, but the pursuit was discontinued for public safety while traveling into Loveland. Shortly after deputies spotted the Nissan truck and initiated another pursuit going into Longmont where that pursuit was discontinued as it neared Longmont. A short time later Longmont found the Nissan which was an unreported steal out of Berthoud and a 23-year-old Greeley woman was arrested hiding near the vehicle. The Dodge was later found by deputies unoccupied. A stolen firearm and methamphetamine were found inside. Investigation continues.

Suspicious Activity / Racial Profiling: Wagon Bend Road, a woman was at the dog park, and she claimed she saw 2 transients in the dog park and asked them to leave. On the way to the dog park a man and woman approached the deputy stating that the Reporting Person was racially profiling the man because he is black. The man stated he lives in this neighborhood and has been asked to leave the dog park by this same woman a couple of times. Investigation continues. I though Berthoud was above racial issues. Apparently not.