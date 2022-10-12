Berthoud Fire Calls: October 2022

Oct. 1-9

Saturday, Oct 1

Engine 62 responded to a medical call on McColm St. The patient had fallen and hurt his shoulder. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient to be transported to the hospital.

Squad 61 responded to a medical for a 94-year-old on 2nd St. The patient was transported.

Sunday, October 2

No calls

Monday, Oct. 3

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Gabriella Lane for a sick person. The crew arrived on the scene and were met at the front door by the patient’s son. They obtained a set of baseline vitals, and a patient history. When TVEMS arrived, patient care was transferred to them. The crew assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Squad 61 dispatched to the 900 block of Berthoud Parkway for a 77-year-old man not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care while the crew retrieved the cot from the ambulance. The patient was packaged and transported to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to Mt. Meeker Avenue for a 2-vehicle accident with minor rear end damage. All parties were out and both cars were out of the roadway. The drivers refused medical evaluations. No hazards from the vehicles were found, and both were drivable.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Arapahoe for a fall victim. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient onto the cot and packaging for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 100 block of Iowa Avenue for a 74-year-old man who had fallen and needed a lift assist.

Engine 62 responded to the 1000 block of Cedar Drive for a 46-year-old man with breathing problems. The crew found TVEMS in contact with the patient. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 responded to the 4000 block of Beverly Drive for a 77-year-old woman who had fallen and needed a lift assist.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Squad 61 responded to the 600 block of Remuda Road for a 43-year-old man having a seizure. TVEMS, along with the crew moved the patient onto the stair chair and then onto the cot. Patient was packaged for transport.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 100 block of E. Iowa Avenue for a 74-year-old man who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 1000 block of Arapahoe Avenue for a 79-year-old man who had fallen and needed a lift assist back into his chair.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1000 block of Murrlet Street for a 59-year-old woman having diabetic problems. The crew walked the patient from the basement to the cot for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Arapahoe Avenue for an 85-year-old man who had fallen and needed a lift assist.

Engine 61 responded to the 18000 Block of Weld Cty Road 3 for a single vehicle rollover. The vehicle was on its wheels with light damage. The driver was out of the vehicle and refused medical and there were no hazards. Due to the driver’s age, crews waited for his mother to release him to her. TVEMS performed refusal paperwork and crews were released by Colorado State Patrol.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 500 block of Hwy 287 for a 2-vehicle accident with moderate damage. There were no hazards and one patient to be transported to a local hospital. Command was transferred to LCSO, and the crew waited on scene until TVEMS departed.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Engine 62 dispatched to the 800 block of 13th Street for an 80-year-old man with severe back pain. The crew assisted TVEMS with obtaining a history and a set of vitals then walked him out the front door to the pram and packaged him for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 500 block of 4th Street to assist TVEMS with a transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 500 block of Mountain Avenue to assist TVEMS with a 60-year-old man who needed to be transported to a local hospital. The crew packaged the patient and loaded him into the ambulance.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Friday, Oct. 7

Berthoud Fire and TVEMS responded to the 300 block of Canyonlands Street for a 72-year-old man not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1000 block of Arapahoe Avenue for a lift assist.

Berthoud Fire and TVEMS dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 responded to 8th St. for a female experiencing chest pain. The crew began assessing the patient until the arrival of TVEMS. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

Saturday, Oct 8

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 responded to a medical call on Stoneseed Street for a 41-year-old male. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport.

Engine 61 responded to a medical on 2nd St. TVEMS assessed the patient and determined the need to transport. The crew assisted with placing the patient on the stretcher for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to a vehicle accident on North Larimer County Road 21. This was a T-bone type collision with moderate damage. All parties were out of the vehicles. Two people were injured, and one was transported. E-62 assisted with loading the patient and assisted LCSO with traffic control.

Squad 61 and TVEMS responded to a 79-year-old-woman on Oak Drive not feeling well.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical call on Rolling View Drive. The crew assisted with patient packaging for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, October 9

Engine 61 responded to a medical call on 2nd St. TVEMS established patient care while Engine 61 crew obtained their stretcher and assisted with packaging the patient to be transported.

Squad 62 assisted a citizen with a car seat installation at Station 2.

Engine 62 dispatched to a smoke investigation in the area of Larimer County Road 23E. LCSO also responded and found slight smoke off Hoot Owl Lane. The crew contacted the responsible party. A fire was burning in an approved burn pit.

Engine 62 responded to Carter Lake Big Thompson campground. A male patient had injured his leg while cutting wood and had severe hemorrhaging. LCSO Deputies were on scene with the patient, applying bandages. Engine 62 obtained vitals until TVEMS arrived and took over patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance to be transported.

Engine 61 responded to a motor vehicle accident on S. Highway 287 and Berthoud Parkway. This was a two-vehicle accident with moderate damage. Six occupants of the vehicles were assessed by Engine 61 and TVEMS. The crew aided with packaging two people to be transported. The crew then was available for debris clean-up and traffic control.