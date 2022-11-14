Obituary: William (Bill) Robert Eyl

William Robert Eyl, who preferred to be called Bill, died at TRU Hospice Care Center in Longmont, on November 5, 2022.

Born in the Bronx New York, on February 22, 1941, Bill spent his early years in New Haven Connecticut, grew to early adulthood in Hialeah Florida, and lived most of his adult life in Berthoud.

Bill’s life was rich and varied. Bill’s love of animals, especially dogs, began at a young age. As a high school student, he worked at a veterinary clinic and had dreams of becoming a vet himself. After high school, he attended Florida State University, where he met Lorraine Guglietta. Lorraine and Bill were married in Hollywood, Florida, on November 24, 1962.

Science became a passion when he worked as a research scientist in marine geology at the University of Miami, while also attending classes there at night. He received a degree in geology with a minor in chemistry from UM in 1969.

Soon after his graduation, Bill, Lorraine, and their young daughter, Jennifer, moved to Boulder, after Bill was offered a job as an analytical chemist at Coors Porcelain. Their son, Eryc, was born in Boulder in 1971, and the couple moved to Berthoud, a year later where they spent 50 years together.

From 1978 to 1986, Bill and Lorraine owned and operated the Pet Cove, a pet store and Longmont institution where he translated his lifelong love of animals into a career. Bill was also a beloved dog obedience trainer and behaviorist, helping dog lovers become better neighbors and pet parents. After selling the pet store, he obtained his teaching certificate and became a high school science teacher at Niwot and Longmont High Schools, where his booming voice is remembered fondly by students and colleagues. He retired in 1999.

In retirement, Bill was an active member and president of the Celiac Sprue Association, advocating for those with celiac disease, a condition with which he was diagnosed as an infant. He and Lorraine traveled extensively with their dog, and he cultivated his creative talents with woodworking, gourd art, and other artistic pursuits.

In June 2015, the house the Eyls had called home since 1972 was destroyed by a tornado while the couple, both in their 70s at the time, and their dog, Duffy, were home. The couple and Duffy managed to escape unharmed, and, within a year, they moved into a new home on the same beloved piece of earth.

Bill loved our planet, his property, lifelong learning, meeting new people, his animals – including dogs, exotic birds, tropical fish, ducks, geese, cows, pigs, horses, turkeys, rabbits, ferrets, and even a raccoon – and, of course, his family. Bill and Lorraine were married for nearly 60 years when he passed. Bill spoke with pride and enthusiasm to anyone who’d listen about his children, Jennifer (Denver) and Eryc (Longmont), his daughters-in-law, Maggie Martin-Eyl and Mare Trevathan, and his grandchildren, Sophia Eyl and Joseph Lee. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn Lilienfeld Eyl and Charles Eyl, and brother, Kenneth Eyl (Bonnie).

Though Bill struggled with several medical challenges throughout his life, he never let them define him, and hardly let them slow him down. His zeal for life and love for his family–along with the support of loving friends, as well as countless doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals–powered him through countless crises until his death.

Bill’s family knows that he touched many lives, and encourages those who wish to honor him to donate in his name to Tru Community Care, Berthoud Rural Alternative For Transportation, or the Longmont Humane Society. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.