Berthoud Fire Calls: November 2022

Nov 1 – Nov. 6

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Engine 61 responded to the 900 block of 4th Street for a sick person. Thompson Valley Emergency Medical Services (TVEMS) assumed patient care, and the crew stood by for assistance. After TVEMS assessment the patient said he wanted to be transported and walked out to the ambulance.

Engine 616 dispatched to a wild-land fire west of I-25 with no further information. They found a 10’x10’ leaf pile that was smoldering and unattended in a ditch. The crew extinguished the illegal burn and spread it out in the ditch. The crew tried to contact a homeowner. No one answered the door or was seen on the property.

Squad 61 along with TVEMS was dispatched to a medical assist law at A & W. A woman had driven her car into a concrete barrier outside of the restaurant. Following evaluation, TVEMS cleared SQ61 personnel from the scene.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Care and Rehab for a medical.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Mt. Meeker Avenue for a medical stage request by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). The crew met with LCSO and the patient on the front porch of the residence. E-61 obtained blood pressure and a pulse rate. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care. The patient was then walked to the ambulance for transport to an area hospital.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Engine 62 responded to the 3000 block of W. Larimer County Road 4 for a 75-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew prepared and packaged the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the intersection of Hwy 287 and Larimer County Road 4, for a two-vehicle accident with heavy damage. Both patients were cared for by TVEMS and transported to local hospitals. The crew then cleared the roadway of debris.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Care and Rehab for a medical.

Engine 61 responded to the Love’s Travel Center for a 46-year-old man with abdominal pain. The crew, along with TVEMS, walked the patient to the ambulance.

Engine 62 responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident at the intersection of LCR 23E and LCR 4. TVEMS evaluated one patient and no injuries were reported. The crew established traffic control until Colorado State Patrol arrived on scene.

Engine 61 responded to a commercial fire alarm on 4th St. A smoke detector was alarming in one of the apartments in the building. The batteries were replaced, and the detector was then working normally.

Friday, Nov. 4

BFPD helped LCSO with a medical on Woodcock St. until TVEMS arrived.

Squad 62 responded to a medical call on 6000 block of LCR 4. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient to be transported.

Squad 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical on Delvin St. The crew helped with loading the patient to be transported.

Saturday, Nov 5

Squad 61 responded to a medical call on Katmai Court.

Engine 61 assisted a homeowner on Cooperland Trail with a faulty smoke detector. The system was checked, and the homeowner was advised to replace the detector.

Sunday, Nov 6

No calls

Nov. 7- Nov. 13

Monday, November 7

Engine 61 responded to a commercial alarm fire in the 700 block of 2nd St. The crew did a complete search of the building and reported no fire or smoke. It was believed to be a faulty heat sensor, and the alarm company was notified.

Engine 61 responded to the 4900 Block of S. Iowa for a child locked in a car.

Squad 61 assisted a citizen with smoke detector batteries on Birdie Drive.

Engine 61 responded to N. County Road 23 to a motor vehicle accident. The crew assisted one passenger with patient care until the arrival of TVEMS. Engine 61 provided traffic control and cleanup.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to Lake Hollow Road for a medical call for breathing problems. The crew assisted with loading the patient to be transported to the hospital.

Tuesday, November 8

Engine 61 responded to a medical call on Rosewood Drive. The crew assisted the patient until the arrival of TVEMS. The patient was loaded to be transported.

Squad 61 responded to Longs Peak Ave for a fall victim. The man was found with a laceration on his head due to falling. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance.

Engine 61 responded to a commercial fire at Berthoud Elementary School. The maintenance employee explained they were replacing a damaged electrical motor to the ceiling unit in the school gym when it shorted and caught fire. The fire was extinguished, and the Fire Marshal approved the students to return inside the building. Engine 62 remained on scene to assist an employee who suffered a seizure from the fire alarm strobes. The patient was not transported.

Engine 62 dispatched to an outside gas leak on High Mountain Drive. An excavator had hit a gas line and it was confirmed that the cut line was not visible. The crew stood by until Xcel Energy arrived and secured the gas line.

Engine 62 responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 287 and LCR 8. There were no reports of injuries. The crew provided traffic control.

Wednesday, November 9

Engine 61 assisted with a medical call at Berthoud Care and Rehab.

Engine 61 responded to a medical call for a fall on Weld County Road 1. A woman was found sitting on the garage floor after falling and possibly braking her arm. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient to be transported.

Engine 61 responded to Berthoud Primary Care on Mountain Ave. for a woman having heart complications. The crew assisted TVEMS with obtaining vitals and packaging the patient to be transported.

Engine 61 assisted a citizen on Weld County Road 1 with replacing smoke detector batteries.

Engine 61 dispatched to the intersection of Berthoud Parkway and Spartan Avenue for a medical call. A woman was found sitting in the driver seat of her SUV and was not feeling well. TVEMS took over patient care and Engine 61 directed traffic.

Engine 61 dispatched to a medical stage at the intersection of Berthoud Parkway and Highway 287. Two children were in need of evaluation; the engine blocked the incident to protect the scene. TVEMS evaluated the patients, and they were not transported.

Thursday, November 10

Engine 61 assisted TVEMS with a medical call at Berthoud Care and Rehab Center.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1100 block of Arapahoe Ave for a cardiac arrest. The 26-year-old patient was found not breathing and unresponsive. CPR was performed until the paramedic pronounced the patient deceased. The scene turned over to LCSO.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical on Cooperland Blvd. The patient needed assistance due to weakness.

Friday, November 11

Engine 61 responded to a report of smoke in the vicinity of Parkstone Court and Sweetwater Lane. The engine checked the area, and found nothing.

Engine 61 responded to a medical call on Sioux Drive. The crew began with vitals and patient history until TVEMS arrived and assumed the patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched for a medical call at the south shore boat ramp of Carter Lake. A 70-year-old man was found with a dislocated or possible broken foot. The patient was transported.

Engine 61 responded to a residential fire alarm on Jones Place. The system had stopped alarming but one detector was found to be faulty. The homeowner was advised to replace the detector.

Engine 61 responded to a medical call on Weld County Road 3 for a woman who had been mauled by a dog. TVEMS and the engine crew assisted the patient and carried her to the ambulance to be transported for further evaluation.

Squad 61 responded to the 1500 block of Hollyberry Street for a 16-month-old girl with breathing problems. The squad performed a patient assessment and care was transferred to TVEMS.

Engine 61 assisted a citizen request for help replacing smoke detectors in her residence on Humboldt Peak Lane. Six detectors were found, batteries changed, and the system was working properly before the crew cleared the scene.

Engine 62 dispatched to an exterior gas leak on S. County Road 29. The crew found a residential home with workers outside who said they had nicked a small gas line. The crew waited for the arrival of Xcel Energy.

Saturday, November 12

Engine 61 responded to 300 42nd St SW, Campion Academy, for a commercial fire alarm. The crew was met by the girl’s dean stating the alarm sounded due to a student using a hair straightener. The crew reset the alarm.

Squad 61 assisted a citizen on 6th St. who had fallen and needed assistance back into bed.

Engine 61 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Weld County Road 5. A single vehicle with minor damage was found sitting upright in a dry ditch with everyone out of the vehicle. There were no injuries reported and the parties confirmed they were able to get the truck out of the ditch on their own.

Sunday, November 13

Engine 61 responded to a fire alarm at Campion Academy. The building was evacuated. The building was cleared of any hazards and the alarms were reset.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to a motor vehicle accident on Larimer County Road 10 and 19. A single vehicle was found in the irrigation ditch with minor damage. The vehicle was on its wheels, not in water and unoccupied. It was soon confirmed that a single occupant had returned to the scene in another vehicle and was uninjured.

Squad 61 and Engine 61 responded to a medical call at Love’s travel stop. The crew made initial contact with the patient before TVEMS arrived on scene. The patient was evaluated and TVEMS released Squad 61.

Squad 61 dispatched to a medical on 9th St. for abdominal pain. TVEMS arrived and began evaluating the patient. It was decided that the patient needed to be transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Engine 61, Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to a medical stage requested by LCSO. An individual was found restrained and uncooperative. The crew assisted with packaging the patient to be transported to the hospital.