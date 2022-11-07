Berthoud Police Blotter: November 2022

November 1 – 6

Tuesday, November 1

Mental Health Hold: Berthoud, a resident became suicidal after his girlfriend broke up with him. He then grabbed a kitchen knife and fled the residence and struck himself in the head with the handle causing minor injury. Transported and placed on a hold.

Theft: 3800 E Hwy 56, a worker reported a male and female entered the gas station and stole 3 iPads from an unsecured glass case. They fled in a turquoise GMC SUV and were last seen traveling southbound on I-25.

Wednesday, November 2

Animal Problem: 3800 Hwy 56, a concerned citizen called in about a horse inside a horse trailer. She said she doesn’t think a horse should be left standing through the night. Once she was educated horses sleep standing up most of the time she was not worried anymore. The bus back to the big city will be here soon.

Thursday, November 3

Criminal Impersonation / Trespass/Warrant: Mountain, a man was called in as a suspect in stealing pallets from Ace Hardware. His Truck was spotted driving westbound on Massachusetts, it drove through a field at 980 Mountain and jumped a curb to get onto Mountain Ave. A stop was initiated, and the driver provided a fake name and date of birth to avoid a warrant out of Adams County. Booked. He tried to lie about his identity and pallets, but his story just didn’t stack up.

1st Degree Trespass (Inhabited Dwelling) / Harassment: Woodcock St. a man was pounding on the door to the apartment belonging to a man and woman who live there. When the woman answered, the man pushed his way into the apartment after being told to leave and he was not welcome. He then tried to hit the male resident and a physical disturbance occurred to get this guy out of the apartment. The woman struck the man with an ASP baton. The man was booked. Beware of a woman with an ASP baton and who knows how to use it.

Friday, November 4

Family Problems: Welch Avenue, a resident reported his mother-in-law and father-in-law are divorcing and the father-in-law is very angry over things that have happened.

Fraud – Counterfeit Money: 3800 Hwy 56, older gentleman has been coming in for several weeks came in again today and gave the cashier two fake $10 bills on a $17 purchase. She noticed and told him he couldn’t accept fake money and he paid with real money and said the bank gave him the bills.

Saturday, November 5

Fraud / Identity Theft: Barela, a resident received an email stating someone bought a gift card at Target and used her target account. She did not recognize the credit card number used and thought someone may have opened a new card under her name. However, no account showed on her credit report.

Vehicular Eluding / Obstructing A Peace Officer: Hwy 287, a 48-year-old man was contacted for speeding and other traffic violations. The driver provided his driver’s license and was positively identified but would not exit the vehicle when asked to. The driver fled and a pursuit was initiated. Pursuit was terminated in Boulder County for public safety. Warrant forthcoming.

DUI / Speeding: Hwy 287, a 22-year-old man was contacted for 102-mph in a 65-mph zone. The driver failed roadsides and completed a blood draw. Booked. He used the old excuse “I was just trying to keep up with traffic. At 3 in the morning there was no traffic.

Sunday, November 6

Vehicle Theft: CR-15C, a resident reported his “Doodle Bug” scooter was stolen. The scooter was described as all red, in “like new” condition and the fuel tank was removed.

Fictitious Display of Temporary Plate / Speeding: Berthoud Pkwy and CR 8, a 21-year-old man was stopped for speeding in a Hyundai with a temporary license plate. The plate list to a Nissan. The driver admitted to using the plate from a previous car she owned to avoid registration fees. Cited and released.

DUI / Speeding: Hwy 287, a 28-year-old man was stopped for speeding. The driver failed roadsides. Booked.

DUI / Speeding: Hwy 287, a vehicle was stopped for speeding going 100-mph in a 65-mph zone. The driver failed roadsides. Booked.

Monday, November 7

Warrant Arrest: 3800 E Hwy 56, a 30-year-old Denver man was contacted at this location and found to have a warrant for his arrest. Booked.

Abandoned Vehicle: Mountain & Meadowlark, a green Cousin Eddie type motorhome was left on the side of the road for over a week. Vehicle towed away. Clark Griswold will have to do without Cousin Eddie this Christmas.

Tuesday, November 8

Unlawful Possession Schedule II Drugs / Paraphernalia: Welch Ave. a 32-year-old Loveland man was contacted at the carwash and found to be in possession of three containers with methamphetamines and paraphernalia. Booked.

Warrant Arrest: Meadowlark Dr, a 34-year-old Longmont man was contacted and found to have a warrant for his arrest. Booked

Wednesday, November 9

Theft / Criminal Possession of Two or More Financial Transaction Devices / Criminal Possession of One or More Identification Documents: Mountain Ave, a resident reported his wallet was stolen from the Store. He said the wallet contained $100 cash, his ID, a debit card. After reviewing security footage and receipts, the suspect was determined to be a 53-year-old Berthoud woman. The woman was contacted and admitted to taking the wallet then throwing out the items on CR 2E. Some items were recovered. She was booked.

Warrant Arrest: 3800 E Hwy 56, a 41-year-old Loveland woman was contacted and found to have a warrant for her arrest. Booked.

Thursday, November 10

Motor Vehicle Theft / Robbery: 4th St, a resident called to report her vehicle was just stolen from her driveway. Her husband chased the vehicle on foot, opened the door and grabbed hold of the suspect. The suspect accelerated away at a high rate of speed, resulting in minimal injuries to the man’s knee. Shortly after the owner found the vehicle abandoned at on Bruce Drive. Lab responded and processed the vehicle. The vehicle was then returned to the registered owner. Please DO NOT leave your car running to warm it up especially unlocked!

Felony Warrant / Unlawful Possession of Schedule II Drugs / Paraphernalia: Bunyan Ave, license plate reader system alerted to a vehicle associated with multiple warrants for a 56-year-old Ft. Collins man was traveling south on Berthoud Pkwy from County Road 14. The License Plate Reader again alerted to the vehicle traveling south on Berthoud Pkwy from Hwy 287. Shortly after, the vehicle was found unoccupied on Bunyan Ave. Surveillance was conducted and the suspect re-entered the vehicle, was contacted and taken into custody. During a search of the suspect, a small amount of Heroin was found. A K9 sniff led to paraphernalia being found in the vehicle. Booked.

Friday, November 11

Family Problems: Joni Ln., the school health aide called LCSO to report she saw a man pulling his 8-year-old son’s hair while in the health office. Juvenile had a bathroom accident and dad had brought clothes to the school for his son. Talked to Juvenile and dad, their accounts lined out similar and no child abuse charges could be substantiated.

Saturday, November 12

Possession of Schedule II / Warrant: Mountain Avenue & Berthoud Parkway, three people were contacted for a traffic violation. two of the three were found to have warrants and were arrested. One of the arrested had user amounts of meth on her person and in her bag. Several ID cards and debit cards were found in the vehicle. The two arrested were booked,

Sunday, November 13

Mental Health: Urban Place, a man suffered what appeared to be a psychotic break and became violent towards his girlfriend’s roommates/family. The man bit one of them and ripped the shirt off another during the initial disturbance. The man had to be restrained by deputies, but he made many suicidal statements while in their presence. Ambulance transported him to the hospital where he was placed on a Mental Health Hold. The man requested numerous times that Deputies shoot him in the head and violently resisted being placed on the gurney.