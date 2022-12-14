Berthoud Fire Calls: December 2022

December 1 – 4

Thursday, Dec. 1

A citizen assist at Station1 for locked keys in a car at the library. The crew unlocked the care with a Big EZ tool.

Engine 61 responded to the 800 block of Greenwood Drive for a CO alarm going off in the basement. The crew entered the residence with full PPE and an air monitoring and walked both floors of the residence and found no traces. The CO alarm was tested, and dust was blown out of it. The homeowners were informed that no detection of CO inside of the residence was found and that the CO alarm should be replaced.

Friday, Dec. 2

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Navajo Place for chipping detectors. A detector in the basement was flashing after being hushed. The crew blew dust from the detectors with compressed air, replaced the battery, reset the detector, and placed it back into the system. The system returned to normal function.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Care and Rehab for a medical issue.

Service Call in the 19000 block of Weld Cty Road 1 to install three battery powered smoke/CO detectors.

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to a medical for a 63-year-old man in the 800 block of Franklin Ave. The crew helped with securing the patient to the stretcher and loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to an area hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1000 block of 3rd Street for a 61-year-old woman with breathing problems. TVEMS began a patient evaluation.

E61 dispatched to Weld County Rd for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Sat, Dec. 3

Engine 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Capitol Reef Ct. for a medical on a 33-year-old woman. Once cleared by LCSO, Engine 61 and TVEMS began patient assessment.

E62 were dispatched to the 2800 block of Lake Hollow Rd for a 62 -year-old man who had fallen from a ladder and dislocated his shoulder. The patient was laying on the floor in the bedroom. Berthoud Fire assisted TVEMS with obtaining vitals and loading the patient for transport.

E62 responded to the 2900 Block of Lake Hollow Rd for a medical on an 80 -year-old man. The crew assisted TVEMS with obtaining history and vitals. The patient was walked to the ambulance for transport.

E62 dispatched to the 2000-2599 block of US Highway 287 for a two-vehicle accident. The vehicle occupants were checked for injuries, none reported. The crew cleaned up all hazards. Once fluids were mitigated, crews stayed on scene to block the intersection until the arrival of the tow truck.

Sun, Dec. 4

E61 responded to a powerline down at North Berthoud Pkwy. A vehicle had struck a power pole, and LCSO was on scene. The power pole was on the ground and all parties were out of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle reported no injuries. E61 set up traffic control measures while Poudre Valley REA confirmed the line above the car was un-energized and released the powerlines from the pole that was on the ground. Once the lines were released and in the air, REA re-energized the line.

E61 dispatched to a single car accident at I-25 SB. The driver was out of his car. The crew checked for injuries, and the patient reported none. CSP was contacted.

E61 dispatched to W LCR 8 for an 88-year-old woman who had fallen. The patient was helped back into her wheelchair and assessed for injuries. E61 helped TVEMS with packing the patient onto the cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Dec. 5- 11

Monday, Dec. 5

Squad 61 responded to 4th Street for a lift assist. Patient said that she slipped out of bed and needed help to get back into bed. The crew and TVEMS helped the patient back to her bed.

Engine 61 dispatched to Berthoud Brewing for a vehicle that was up on their railing of the patio. The vehicle was stable and not in jeopardy of falling. The crew helped TVEMS load one patient into the ambulance for further evaluation.

Squad 61 responded to Hwy 56 for a three-vehicle accident with moderate damage. One person was transported to a local hospital. LCSO investigated and Blue-Ribbon Towing cleaned up the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 60-year-old woman not feeling well. The crew helped TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 4000 block of Page Place for a 9-year-old girl having a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew retrieved the cot from the ambulance and set it at the front door. The patient was packaged for transport and loaded into the ambulance.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Berthoud Fire responded to Berthoud Care and Rehab for a medical.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Engine 61 responded to 42nd Street SE for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. TVEMS arrived on scene and found a T-bone style crash with Loveland PD also on scene. Squad 61 began to immobilize the vehicles and mitigate hazards. No extrication was needed, so the crew helped TVEMS with obtaining their stretcher and loading one person for transport. No other occupants needed medical evaluation or transport. The squad remained until the vehicles were removed from the roadway.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Citizen’s assist to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a vehicle that was running in the garage with the garage door open and keys locked in it. Engine 61 used the Big EZ and unlocked the vehicle.

Engine 62 responded to the 700 block of Riverside Court for a 64-year-old woman not feeling well. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The patient refused transport.

A citizen assist to the 800 block of Humboldt Peak to change smoke detector batteries. The crew replaced batteries in four detectors. The system was tested for proper function.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat check.

Friday, Dec. 9

Engine 61 responded to a call in the 500 block of Royalty Ct. for a 57-year-old woman having abdominal pain. Firefighters entered the home and began patient evaluation. TVEMS arrived on-scene and assumed patient care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 900 block of Heather Drive. There was smoke showing when they arrived. Upon further investigation it was found that the smoke was from a wood burning stove inside the garage with no hazards present.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of S Garfield Ave for a possible broken ankle. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1400 block of Juliana Ct. for a 45-year-old man having chest pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew aided packaging patient to be transported.

Engine 61 dispatched to a motorcycle accident in the Westbound lanes of Eisenhower Blvd. TVEMS arrived on the scene to find the rider up walking around. The patient refused medical.

E62 dispatched to the 4200 block of Highplains for a 76y/o woman having chest pain. The crew helped TVEMS with patient assessment.

E62 dispatched to the 200 block of Wark Ave for a law enforcement request for medical. The crew staged in the area until cleared by LCSO.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Engine 61 responded to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Citizen assist at Station #2 for car seat install.

Engine 61, along with Loveland Fire, were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 600 block of E 41st St. First arriving crews reported a fire on the 2nd floor. The Crew pulled a line for fire attack. The fire was declared knocked down.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Engine 61 along, with TVEMS responded to the 1600 block of Hollyberry St, for a medical.

Engine 61 responded to the 1300 block of 1st St for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew assisted packaging patient to be transported.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical in the 1200 block of Sun River Rd. E61 assessed patient and transferred patient care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported to a local hospital.