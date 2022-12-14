Berthoud Police Blotter: December 2022

There will be NO Coffee with the Chiefs this month. We will resume on January 19, 2023.

December 1 – 4

Thursday, December 1

Suspicious Circumstances: Burbank Street, a resident received a threatening letter from an address in California. He advised that his daughter has also received threatening letters and voicemails. The resident will say how he wants to proceed later.

Friday, December 2

DUI 3rd St. & Mountain Ave., a 40-year-old driver was contacted after leaving a work party. The driver failed roadsides, completed a blood draw, and was booked. Nothing ever good comes from of an office party.

Harassment: Meadowlark, a business called and said a very intoxicated customer was calling and being rude, calling staff “the N word” and being vulgar. The business just wanted to document the incident to “get ahead of it.” No further action taken at this time.

Saturday, December 3

Suspicious Circumstances: Bimson Avenue, an iPhone stolen out of Longmont was found on the “Findmyiphone” app at the above address. The resident said “he had found the phone in Longmont and had planned on returning it” even though he had already turned the phone off and removed the SIM card. A credit card that was attached to the phone is still missing. The victim will call back if fraudulent charges appear. I have a building full of those that say, “it wasn’t me, I wasn’t there”.

Vehicle Crash & Careless Driving: Mountain Ave & Berthoud Pkwy, a driver swerved off the right side of the Mountain Avenue and struck a power pole. The driver admitted to being inattentive to his driving, looked up from his phone and saw headlights in front of him and swerved to miss the headlights. He could not supply a vehicle description. Cited for careless driving and arrested on a warrant. Booked and released with a PR Bond.

Harassment: Mountain Avenue, a past patron has been harassing to employees. Today he was at their window looking in. Shortly after they got an anonymous phone call and started calling them nasty names. Subject was issued a trespass noticed and told if he goes back there, he will be arrested.

Sunday, December 4

Vehicle Crash – Non-Injury: 3800 E Hwy 56, BER – A semi-truck backed into another semi parked in the back lot. Damage was minor and no one was injured, information was exchanged.

Warrant Arrest: Meadowlark Drive, a 30-year-old woman was arrested for 3 warrants. Booked

December 5 – 11

Monday, December 5

Vehicle Crash / Property Damage: 450 8th Street, a 35-year-old man may have had some type of medical issue. He blacked out and blew the stop sign at 8th/Welch and then destroyed the brewery fence.

Vehicle Crash / With Injury: Hwy 56 & Weld CR 7, a car was stopped westbound on Hwy 56 waiting to turn left. A vehicle came from behind was distracted by her daughter and when she looked up it was too late. The stopped car was knocked into another vehicle that was turning onto CR7. If the 1st turning car would not have hit the other turning car, he would have rolled down a gulley. The driver of the car that started this was cited for Careless Driving.

Vehicle Trespass: Bunyan Ave., a resident reported her vehicle was left unlocked and trespassed while at work. Another employee found her purse and other items scattered along 7th Street Waiting for security footage from staff. If I have said it once I have said it a hundred times; “LOCK your cars and DO NOT leave valuables inside your car”.

Civil Matter: CR 10E, a resident reported that he gave $5000 to a mechanic for work to be done on multiple cars in 2019. Both their stories contradict, and it is ultimately a civil matter. Here’s a good advertisement for “CarShield”

Traffic/No Driver license: I-25 SB & Hwy 56, an 18-year-old man was issued summons for driving without a valid driver’s license and having only one license plate attached to the vehicle.

Tuesday, December 6

Welfare Check / Detox Hold: CR 14, an acquaintance of an Army Vet requested a welfare check on him as he may be overdosing. When contacted, he was incoherent and incapacitated on a mixture of medication and vodka. Transported to Detox. The directions on the medication that says “take this medication with food” did not mean alcohol unless Vodka is its own food group.

False Imprisonment / Domestic Violence: Hawg Wild Rd & 49th St, a man was arrested for false imprisonment after using his vehicle to block his ex-girlfriend from freely leaving his neighborhood after a civil property dispute resulting in a collision between their two vehicles. Booked.

Harassment: 2nd St, a 25-year-old woman struck her father numerous times inside their shared residence before leaving the area on foot. A summons was completed for the woman when she is found and served.

Wednesday, December 7

SCAM: CR 14, Larimer County Code Compliance reported a possible swindle to an elderly male. He was told by a judge to report it as the elderly gentleman was obviously being defrauded to send money to a fictitious person overseas and was unwilling to accept it. Deputies talked with the gentleman, but he refused to speak with them about the issue.

Suspicious Circumstances: Holmes Place, deputies responded to this area reference a grown man screaming profanities in his backyard. The man was screaming at deputies through a hole in the fence in attempts to provoke a confrontation. Ongoing issue with this person.

Burglary: 2nd St, a resident reported her storage unit being burglarized sometime early in December.

Thursday, December 8

DUI / Warrants: Massachusetts Ave, a man and woman were located parked behind the gym on school property. The woman was the driver and showed signs of intoxication. She did not complete roadsides as a sober person would. Booked. The man was booked for warrants. What a coincidence, Thursdays are 2-fers day.

Friday, December 9

Catalytic Converter Theft: Redwood Circle, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius. Unknown period from Thanksgiving.

Saturday, December 10

Reckless Driving: Berthoud Pkwy and Greenwood Dr. A driver was seen speeding on CR 15 near CR 4E. He then slowed to about 20 MPH and accelerated to over 100 MPH while going over a blind hill in a marked 40 MPH zone. He was cited for Reckless.

Assault / False Imprisonment / Domestic Violence: 3800 E Highway 56, a woman blocked her husband from leaving his sleeper cab. The woman also repeatedly punched her husband in the chest causing pain. She was booked into the Weld County Jail.

Restraining Order Violation: 2nd Street, a 62-year-old man violated a no-contact protection order by text messaging a woman 43 times over a 7-hour period. I haven’t sent 43 texts in the past 2 years total.

Vehicle Crash / Hit & Run: 3800 E Highway 56, a truck driver reported that a Prime Inc. truck backed into his truck while he was sleeping. The Prime Inc. truck left the scene and drove north on I-25.

Sunday, December 11

Warrant Arrest: Canyonlands St., a 39-year-old man was arrested for a warrant and was booked.

Harassment / Criminal Mischief / Violation of a Protection Order / Domestic Violence: Ranchhand Dr, a resident arrived home intoxicated, violating a protection order. He began arguing with his girlfriend and threw a chair into the wall. She then later continued the argument, slapping him in the face. Both parties booked.

Assist Other Agency: Berthoud, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible child abuse from a pastor. Boulder County asked for help contacting the 5-year-old at her father’s residence to take pictures of a bruise and check her welfare. 5-year-old was healthy, the bruise on her left arm was healing and fading. Pictures and report were sent to Boulder County Sheriff.