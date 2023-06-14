Berthoud Fire Calls: June 2023

June 1 – 4

Thursday, June 1

Berthoud Fire deployed to a scheduled pub-ed event at MS Metals on N. County Road 15C for fire extinguisher training.

Engine 61 and LFRA were called to a service request by the Parks Unit at 3900 S. County Road 31, Carter Lake. There was an estimated ½ acre of oil in the water. Once the material had been collected, all materials were removed from the water and bagged.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 4200 block of Highplains Dr. for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 4900 block of S. Iowa Avenue for a medical.

Friday, June 2

Engine 61, LFRA and TVEMS were dispatched to I-25 North Bound for a motor vehicle accident. There were no injuries or hazards found.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 200 block of East Colorado Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1600 block of Mount Meeker Avenue for a broken arm. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, June 3

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to W County Road 2 for a motor vehicle accident with no injuries. The crew assisted with patient assessments.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a patient that had fallen at the Recreation Center. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical in the 1600 block of Chokeberry St. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to I-25 and exit 250 for a motor vehicle accident. There were no injuries or hazards present. CSP took over the scene and cleared all units.

Sunday, June 4

No Calls

June 5 – 11

Monday, June 5

Berthoud Fire and TVEMS responded to the 2000 block of Tabor Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew retrieved the cot from the ambulance. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 700 block of Canyonlands Street for a medical. Squad 61 helped with taking a set of vitals and loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to South Hwy 287 for a motorcycle accident. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a nearby hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a medical. The crew loaded the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, June 6

No Calls

Wednesday, June 7

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Navajo Place for a CO (Carbon Monoxide) alarm going off. The crew entered the home and instantly got a reading of about 45ppm. The highest concentration of CO was near the furnace system. The furnace was turned off and the house was ventilated. Once readings reached 0 ppm, the house was closed back up and the furnace turned back on. The readings started to climb near the furnace, indicating that the system was not venting properly. Findings were passed along to the homeowners who was advised to call an HVAC specialist. Engine 61 also checked smoke and CO detectors in the home, all were older models, so homeowner was advised to purchase new ones for the home.

Engine 61 dispatched to the intersection of Grand Market Avenue and Berthoud Parkway for a single motor vehicle accident with no injuries. No hazards were found, and the scene was turned over to LCSO.

Thursday, June 8

E61 and TVEMS responded to the 800 block of Lowrey Lane for a medical. TVEMS and the family determined that transport by the family was appropriate, and the crew assisted walking the patient to a private vehicle.

Engine 61 dispatched to the intersection of Hwy 56 and Weld Cty Road 7 for a 2-vehicle accident with minor damage. Traffic control was established, and the crew checked for hazards. All occupants refused transport, and command was transferred to LCSO.

Citizens assist for smoke detectors in the 200 block of Victoria Street.

Engine 62 responded to I-25 SB for a single motor vehicle with injuries. There was a vehicle with minor damage to passenger side and airbag deployment. TVEMS assumed patient care with the help of Squad 62. Engine 61 assessed for hazards. One person was loaded into the ambulance for transport. E62 remained on scene for traffic control for Colorado State Patrol.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the intersection of Highway 56 and Weld County Road 7 for a 2-vehicle accident. One vehicle was on its side with moderate damage, and all parties were out of the vehicle. The male denied injury and the female wanted to be evaluated by TVEMS. The crew mitigated the fluid leak. Command was transferred to LCSO.

Friday, June 9

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 2000 block of River Glen Dr. for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, June 10

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 4000 block of Garfield Ave. for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and E-62 dispatched to the 700 block of Jay Place for an unconfirmed structure fire. The fire was overhauled, vented, and investigated.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1600 block of Rivergate for an outside gas odor. A leak was discovered in one of the fittings leading to the resident’s gas fireplace. The gas leak was secured, and the scene was turned over to Xcel.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 200 block of 19th Street for a medical. E-61 assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, June 11

No Calls