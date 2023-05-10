Berthoud Fire Calls: May 2023

May 1 – 7

Monday, May 1

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 4000 block of Page Place for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with obtaining medical history. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 2000 block of Heron Lakes Parkway for citizen’s assistance with detectors. All the detectors were tested to verify correct installation.

Tuesday, May 2

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 1000 block of Vantage Parkway for a medical. The crew and TVEMS assessed the patient. The patient was taken to a local hospital.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

E-61 dispatched to the 700 block of 7th Street and Mountain Avenue for a cut gas line. The crew found a shallow trench with a cut gas line. The crew pulled a bumper line for fire protection and Xcel Energy clamped the line. The leak was stopped, and the scene was transferred to Xcel.

Wednesday, May 3

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to Christian Brothers Automotive for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with obtaining vital signs. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported.

A citizen assist in the 300 block of Goose Hallow Road for a smoke detector alarm.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 3000 block of Kyle Circle for a medical. The crew helped TVEMS with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 900 block of 4th Street for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with assessing the patient and loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Thursday, May 4

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 600 block of 6th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient refused transport.

Friday, May 5

Engine 61 responded to the area of 1st Street and Water Avenue for an outside smoke investigation. The burn was permitted, with the permit holder on scene keeping the fire in check.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 500 block of 8th Street for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with obtaining patient vitals and loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 600 block of Bristlecone Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 800 block of Prairiestar Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. E-61 helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, May 6

Engine 61 dispatched to an outside smoke investigation. The crews arrived on scene to find that ditches were being burned and that the active burns were monitored by multiple personnel.

Engine 613 dispatched to South County Rd 13 for an unconfirmed wildland fire. Engine 613 arrived on scene and found a smoldering cottonwood tree stump that was being attended by a ditch burning company. The smoldering stump was extinguished, the ditch company was finished burning, and all units cleared.

Engine 61 dispatched to the South bound lane of I25 for a vehicle fire. The fire was extinguished, and the crews were cleared from the scene.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Mountain Ave for a child locked in a vehicle. Engine 61 used the Big-EZ to unlock the vehicle and return the child to the mother. The child was uninjured and did not require any medical intervention.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to 17000 County Rd 5 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to a grass/landscape fire around the area of Serenity Ridge Parkway. A bonfire was found, multiple people fled the scene, and the fire was extinguished. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the incident.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1500 block of Hollyberry St for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. Engine 61 obtained the stretcher and helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, May 7

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 800 block of Gentlewind Way for a medical. Engine 61 began a patient assessment then helped TVEMS with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 900 block of Franklin Ave for a lift assist.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 900 block of Bruce Dr for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.