Berthoud Fire Calls: April 2023

April 1 – 2

Saturday, April 1

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 4000 block of Iowa Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient assessment, and E-61 assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, April 2

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 4000 block of Malibu Drive for medical. TVEMS assumed patient care as Engine 61 retrieved the cot. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical in the 300 block of East Iowa Avenue. TVEMS assumed patient care as Engine 61 retrieved the cot. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical in the 400 block of 4th Street. E-61 helped TVEMS with moving the patient to the cot and loading the patient for transport.

April 3 – 9

Monday, April 3

Engine 62 responded to the 1000 block of Preserve Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Engine 61 responded to the 300 block of 49th Street SW for a patient who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew loaded the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 600 block of Welch Avenue for a medical. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 2000 block of Caballo Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Tuesday, April 4

Engine 61 responded to the 900 block of 4th Street for a lift assist.

E62 dispatched to the 800 block of Wilfred Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

E-61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a lift assist.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to Hwy 287 and County Road 4E for a 2-car accident. The crew cleaned up debris and TVEMS completed patient refusal forms.

Squad 61, Engine 61, and BC 61 responded to the NB lane of Hwy 287 for a 3-vehicle accident. TVEMS completed patient refusal forms and cleared all crews.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Wednesday, April 5

Engine 61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a lift assist.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 2000 block of Breckenridge Drive for a medical. The crew assisted with getting the cot and loading the patient for transport.

Thursday, April 6

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 900 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care as E-62 retrieved the cot. The crews loaded the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, April 7

Engine 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Welch Ave for assistance with a chirping smoke detector. Engine 61 replaced all the smoke detector batteries inside the residence.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1600 block of 4th Street for chirping smoke detectors. Engine 61 replaced all the smoke detector batteries inside the residence.

Saturday, April 8

Engine 61, Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 100 block of Sioux Dr. for a medical. The crew assisted with patient care and loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 900 block of 3rd St. for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3600 block of West County Rd 8 for a dog stuck in a tunnel. The dog was approximately 3ft below ground level and 3/4 of the dog was in the tunnel. E62’s crew was able to get a piece of webbing looped around the dog behind its shoulders. Once the loop was secure and in place the dog was lifted out of the hole.

Sunday, April 9

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 200 block of E 2nd St. for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with getting the patient loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61, BC-61, LFRA, and TVEMS were dispatched to Berthoud Parkway and Hwy 287 for a 2-car accident. There were no injuries or hazards found.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 4000 block of Hawg Hollow Lane for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to South Bound I-25 for a 2-car accident. There were no injuries or hazards found.