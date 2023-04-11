Berthoud Police Blotter: April 2023

April 1 – 2

Saturday, April 1

Vehicle Pursuit Follow-Up: East Highway 56 – Edgewater Police later located the vehicle involved in last night’s pursuit and detained the driver and passenger. Both parties provided a full confession. A warrant is forthcoming as the female driver is currently incarcerated in Jefferson County. Thanks to Edgewater Police Department for their vigilance. To find a thief it’s best to go to the incarcerated yellow pages. They can usually be found there.

Sunday, April 2

Warrant Arrest x2: 1801 Horseshoe Circle – A man was contacted at his residence and booked on outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants.

Warrant Arrest x2: East Highway 56 – A man was contacted at a local business and found to have two warrants for his arrest. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender/Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Fictitious Registration/Driving Under Revocation: East Highway 56 – A man was contacted for fictitious plates on his vehicle. Drug paraphernalia was plainly seen by the deputy, which led to the discovery of a firearm and eight grams of methamphetamine. The man had a medical emergency during contact and was taken to the hospital. After being cleared at the hospital he was booked in jail for the above charges. The medical emergency is also classified as the “oh crap, I’ve been caught” disorder.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://leta911.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.

April 3 – 9

Monday, April 3

Shooting: Ranchhand Drive – A resident reported that he found a bullet impact in his garage. He had a video of a suspect shooting at their residence several times. A vehicle suspect was developed using the FLOCK cameras in the subdivision. Based on that vehicle, a suspect was developed, and this was determined to be a targeted incident by a 17-year-old juvenile. Investigations responded to the scene. The vehicle was found, and the residence was surveilled. A high-risk stop was performed on the vehicle as it left the residence. The juvenile was taken into custody and the vehicle was towed for evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft: Maple Drive – A man reported he left his black iPhone 12 at a local restaurant. When he came back an hour later the phone was gone, and tracking showed it was in Fort Collins. The phone was entered as stolen into the law enforcement database.

Theft: Nebraska Avenue – Registration tabs were stolen from a license plate sometime within the past week. I can’t even get my old tabs off to apply the new ones. I need to know the secret.

Detox Hold: Delvin Street – A woman was placed on a detox hold after she fell and couldn’t get up on her own. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The suspects that made her fall were either Jack Daniels or Jim Beam.

Tuesday, April 4

Motor Vehicle Accident: East Highway 56 – A male driver backed into a semi driven at a local business.

Fraud: Chokeberry Street – A man reported that an AT&T account was opened in his name and two devices were purchased with his information.

Wednesday, April 5

Missing Person: Blue Bell Road – An elderly male was entered as missing/endangered/and as a Silver Alert. The man was contacted in the Winter Park area by local law enforcement. He was disoriented but had no apparent injuries. Thanks to all who spread the word!

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs/Open Marijuana Container: East Highway 56 – A man was stopped for a traffic infraction and was actively smoking marijuana upon contact. A blood test was completed, and he was booked into jail. So how far do you think you’re going to get smoking a joint as the cop walks up to your window? Darwin award winner.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident/Careless Driving: North Berthoud Parkway/North Highway 287 – A man was driving southbound on North Highway 287 when a vehicle hit him from behind. The at-fault driver stated she was not looking forward when she hit the other vehicle There was slight damage to both vehicles but no injuries. The at-fault driver was issued a summons for Careless Driving.

Thursday, April 6

Warrant Arrest/Second-Degree Introduction of Contraband: West County Road 4- A woman was contacted and found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest. While being booked into the jail, a methamphetamine pipe was found in her bra. So many comments here but I refrain to not making the blotter inappropriate.

Burglary: Newfound Lake Road – A home under construction was entered and over $6,000 worth of tools were stolen. The tools were later recovered by the owner in Denver. The investigation is ongoing.

Fictitious Plate: North Berthoud Parkway/Bunyan Avenue – A man was stopped for an expired/fictitious Colorado temporary tag, which he said he bought on the internet. A summons was issued, and the fictitious plate was seized. If you got a legal document off the internet, it is probably no longer legal.

Fraud: West County Road 14 – A woman reported someone tried to open a bank account and a credit card with her name. She was able to stop the accounts before any money was lost. She had no leads on how her information was compromised.

Fraud: Mountain Avenue – A local bank reported that an individual withdrew money from an account with possibly fictitious identification. The same individual withdrew money from several different bank branches. The investigation is ongoing.

Driving Under the Influence/Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries/Driving Under Revocation/Habitual Traffic Offender/Striking a Highway Fixture: North Highway 287 – A male driver crashed his truck into a sign, crossed the median, and came to rest down a steep embankment suffering minor injuries. He was found to be impaired by alcohol and was booked on the above charges. The sign said, “stay off the median”.

Possible Civil Issue/Vehicle Theft: Berthoud Peak Drive – A vehicle was reported stolen by the Denver Police Department was found to be parked in the garage of a residence. The owner of the residence refused to talk to law enforcement and arrangements were made through his lawyer. It was determined that the vehicle was not stolen, and it was reported stolen prematurely. The man’s lawyer said he would return the vehicle the next day.

Friday, April 7

Violation of a Protection Order/Driving Under Revocation: 49th Street Southwest – A male driver failed to yield to a traffic stop and drove to his house. The driver and his passenger then got out of the truck against orders. A high-risk stop was completed without further incident. The driver had a revoked driver’s license and had a mandatory protection order with the resident who lived at the address where the driver stopped. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Recovered Stolen Plate: Jenny Lane – A stolen license plate was seen on a vehicle at North Berthoud Parkway and Highway 287. The vehicle was located, and the owner of the vehicle was contacted. The owner was unaware of the plate and reported the actual plate was supposed to be on the vehicle. He was advised to report the theft to Greeley Police Department since that is where it occurred.

Burglary: Mountain Avenue – A local business reported that someone had broken out the drive-thru window and tore the security bars out of the wall the night of 04/04/23. The subjects stole approximately $300 in liquor. The owner did not want the scene processed and did not want to wait for evidence collection, therefore no suspects have been established in the burglary.

Warrant Arrest: Water Avenue/4th Street – A woman was contacted and had an active warrant. She was booked at the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Mental Health Hold: 855 Franklin Avenue – A man was placed on a mental health hold by a doctor. The man has dementia and has been becoming more aggressive with staff and tried to choke a staff member. He was taken to the hospital.

Saturday, April 8

Family Problems: Franklin Avenue – A man reported that his wife got into a physical argument with their 12-year-old son and bit the juvenile on the chest. After an investigation, the bite appears to have been in self-defense. Child Protection Services were notified.

Fraud: 6th Street – A woman reported that someone tried to cash a fraudulent check for $345.00. She went to the bank, and they showed a copy of the ID that was used to cash the check. The woman suspected that it was the neighbor trying to cash the check. The investigation is ongoing.

Third-Degree Assault x4/Criminal Mischief/Obstructing: Franklin Avenue – Two brothers were drinking at a Berthoud residence and started to assault several family members. A woman was punched in the face and had her $800 prescription glasses broken. Two other individuals were both assaulted by the brothers. Visible injuries were seen on all the victims. The brothers fled the scene prior to deputies arriving but were contacted a short time later and taken into custody. One of the brothers resisted deputies when he was being placed into handcuffs. Both brothers were booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Verbal Disturbance: Bronco Court/Lowery Lane – A men followed a vehicle, occupied by two juveniles that he claimed speeding by his residence. When the vehicle stopped, he told the juveniles that he had a gun. The man had an AR-style rifle, improperly secured, in the trunk of his vehicle. Probable cause was unable to be developed for charges. The man was given a warning and advised to call law enforcement instead of following vehicles.

Driving Under the Influence: County Road 8/Dorothy Drive – A man was contacted on a traffic stop and found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sunday, April 9

Motor Vehicle Accident with Serious Bodily Injury: Berthoud Parkway/Highway 287 – A female driver was turning left onto northbound Berthoud Parkway from Highway 287. She did not see a white vehicle that was southbound on Highway 287. The woman said that her signal light was a blinking yellow turn arrow. When she turned, she struck the side of the other vehicle causing it to roll. An unrestrained party from the vehicle that was hit was taken via ambulance to the hospital for serious bodily injury. A summons was issued to the female driver

Assist to Colorado State Patrol: Interstate 25 at mile marker 257 – Deputies assisted Colorado State Patrol troopers with a truck that drove off the Northeast Frontage Road, went airborne, and crashed onto I-25, which caused another motor vehicle crash. I-25 was shut down both ways for some time.

Driving Under Revocation/Warrant Arrest: Highway 287/White Water Court – A man was found to be driving while his driver’s license was revoked. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

