Friday, April 14, 2023
Berthoud Fire election canceled

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION AND

CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Berthoud Fire Protection District, of Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 2, 2023 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.

The following candidates are hereby declared elected:

Gary Maggi, 4-year term until May, 2027

David Shipley, 4-year term until May, 2027

