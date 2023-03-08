Berthoud Fire Calls: March 2023

March 1 – 5

Wednesday, March 1

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd St for a medical. The patient refused transport.

Thursday, March 2

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 100 block of Sunset Court for a patient who had fallen. TVEMS began patient evaluation while Engine 61 obtained a patient history and patient medication list. Engine 61 then obtained the stretcher from the ambulance.

Squad 61 made a citizen’s assist in the 700 block of Jay Place.

Friday, March 3

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to a medical in the 500 block of Nesting Eagles Way. TVEMS took over patient care and E-62 retrieved the cot for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 3200 block of N. Colorado Ave for a residential structure fire. Loveland Fire had the fire under control and cleared E-61 from the scene.

Saturday, March 4

Squad 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical in the 2000 block of Caballo Ave. The patient had fallen and could not walk because of hip pain. Squad 61 assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, March 5

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to a medical in the 3000 block of Heron Lakes Pkwy for an individual who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care as Sq-61 retrieved the cot for transport to a local hospital.