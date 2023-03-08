Berthoud Police Blotter: March 2023

By Patrol Sergeant James Anderson

March 1 – 5

Wednesday, March 1

Motor Vehicle Accident/Exceeded Safe Speeds: North Highway 287 – A male driver was traveling southbound at approximately 55 miles per hour when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a traffic delineator post and a gas line warning signpost. The driver admitted driving 55 miles per hour was too fast for the icy and slick conditions present. He was issued a summons.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Exceeded Safe Speeds: North Berthoud Parkway – A woman was driving 45 miles per hour Northbound on Berthoud Parkway. The roads were completely black ice. The driver said she lost control, tried to overcorrect, and went off the road. She struck a tree with her vehicle causing damage and destroying sod. The driver said she thought she was driving too fast for the conditions and a summons was issued. Be careful out there on icy roads… winter driving is snow joke!

Thursday, March 2

Vehicle Trespass: South County Road 23E – A woman reported that a man was inside her vehicle in the parking lot. The victim later reported her card was used at Walmart. The suspect is also associated with other thefts at equestrian stables along the front range. Don’t horse around, lock your vehicle up wherever you go.

Warrant Arrest x2: Highway 287 – A vehicle was contacted, and the driver and passenger were found to each have misdemeanor warrants for their arrest. Both were booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Failure to Yield: Woodcock Street/Berthoud Parkway – A driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and caused a crash. Summons issued.

Trespassing: Welch Avenue – A woman was extremely intoxicated at a local business and caused a disturbance, she was issued a trespass notice and given a ride home.

Stolen Vehicle Recovery – Waterman Street – Boulder County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen Ford F250 that was stolen from Berthoud last week. The vehicle was impounded for evidence processing. The license plate associated with the truck was not recovered and is still listed as stolen.

Friday, March 3

Felony Warrant Arrest: Meadowlark Drive – A female was transported by the Longmont Police Department for Larimer County Sheriff’s Deputies to transport to the Larimer County Jail for an outstanding warrant out of Larimer County. On contact with Larimer County deputies, the woman said she swallowed a “small balloon” containing unknown drugs and was now experiencing pain. She was transported to the hospital and was medically cleared, then booked at the jail. I hope that balloon was not one of those “weather” surveillance balloons flying over the U.S.

Driving Under the Influence: South Highway 287/County Road 8 – A man was contacted for driving at high rates of speed and weaving. The man was found to be under the influence and was booked at the Larimer County Jail. The female passenger was given a ride as she was also unable to drive. A bit of dating advice… Don’t drink and drive, it makes for a memorable date when you go to jail and the cops drive your date home!

Motor Vehicle Theft Recovery/Felony Vehicular Eluding/Criminal Mischief/Reckless Driving: County Road 23/County Road 10 – A stolen 1998 Chevy Silverado was spotted driving south on County Road 23. The truck turned onto County Road 10 and began eluding after a traffic stop was attempted. The pursuit was terminated for public safety as the suspect vehicle ran a red light at Highway 287 and West County Road 8, continuing into Berthoud. Approximately 40 minutes later the vehicle was found parked in an alley in Berthoud. A drone was used to help in clearing the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and responded to recover the truck. The truck was processed for evidence.

Saturday, March 4

Vehicle Theft: Westport Avenue – A white/black Kenworth dump truck was stolen from the construction area.

Driving Under the Influence/Driving Without Proof of Insurance: North 107th/Yellowstone Road – A male driver was contacted for traffic violations while driving within Larimer County and was located and stopped. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Vehicular Eluding/Child Abuse: East Highway 56 – A gray Nissan Versa was contacted for a handicap parking violation. The driver briefly spoke with the deputy before driving off. A pursuit was initiated but quickly terminated for public safety. After obtaining video footage, it appears there was a child in the vehicle who was not initially seen due to the heavily tinted windows.

Sunday, March 5

Domestic Violence/Criminal Mischief: Bimson Avenue – A man broke a window and damaged property at this residence after breaking up with his girlfriend. The man was not located and would not return phone calls. A warrant for his arrest is forthcoming.

