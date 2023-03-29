Obituary: Treva Irene Heiser

Treva Irene Heiser

1932 – 2023

Treva Irene Heiser of Loveland, peacefully went to be with the Lord March 22, 2023. She was 90 years old. Treva was born April 20, 1932, in Iowa City, Iowa to Thomas and Kathryn Moore and married Albert French of Coggin, Iowa in June of 1955. Following the birth of three children and a long marriage, she married Roy Edwards. Later in life, she was blessed to marry Wilbur Heiser, the love of her life. All preceded her in death.

Treva was a beloved member of the Loveland community and lifelong educator. She was President of the Thompson District School Board, Library Board member, and served on the City Council from 1990-1996 including a term as Mayor. She was instrumental in creating or enabling many of the amenities and features enjoyed today including the Loveland Loves to Read Program, Benson Sculpture Park, and Mahaffey Park. Treva volunteered regularly at King of Glory Lutheran Church including an outreach program with homeless families. Her passion for teaching and enduring commitment to making a difference in the lives of others was inspired by her father, Thomas Preston Moore. Helping young people discover a passion for learning was her true joy in life.

She grew up during the depression on a farm in Iowa with four sisters and one brother. She pursued her education, receiving her bachelor’s degree and teaching certificate at the University of Iowa. After moving to Colorado in 1960, she received her master’s degree from the University of Colorado. During her twenty-five years in association with Front Range Community College in Westminster, she served on the board for the Larimer County Voc Tech Center from 1980 to 1985. She inspired many students across the years, evidenced letters received and lasting friendships that live on to this day.

Treva was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, stepchildren, and grandchildren. She loved and is cherished by her extended family – over 50 of whom attended her 90th birthday celebration in April 2022. She was most proud of putting all three of her children through college.

She had a spunky personality and a dry wit. She loved convertibles, rode motorcycles, and logged many hours in small aircraft in pursuit of her pilot’s license. She loved books, chocolates, and ice cream. She and her dog Alfie, her best friend and loyal companion, touched the hearts of souls of many.

Treva is survived by Alfie, her sister and husband Kathy and Larry Bearce, her children and their spouses, Michael and Victoria Geusic (French), Doug French, David and Valorie Hargett (French); Phil and Jodi Heiser, Kevin and Linda Heiser; grandchildren, Greg Geusic, Ryan and Amanda Lizarraga (Heiser), and Daniel Heiser and her many nephews, nieces, great-nieces and nephews.

While Treva’s family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Treva in a way that honors her spirit. They invite the community to join them in a Celebration of Life Ceremony. It will take place at King of Glory Lutheran Church in Loveland, Saturday, April 1 at 2 pm. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loveland Public Library https://www.lovelandpubliclibrary.org/information/get-involved/donate-support or King of Glory Lutheran Church. https://www.kingofgloryloveland.com/

“Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts, and we are never ever the same.”

― Flavia Weedn