Berthoud Police Blotter: February 2023

February 1 – 5

Wednesday, February 1

Second-Degree Motor Vehicle Theft/Warrant Arrest: Meadowlark Drive – An adult male was acting suspiciously in a 2008 Infiniti G30. After an investigation, the vehicle was discovered to be stolen. The vehicle owner was notified and informed where the vehicle was located. The man was booked on an outstanding warrant and new charges.

Driving Under the Influence: Horseshoe Circle – A resident contacted deputies to report that a vehicle was stuck in the snow in front of his house and a woman appeared to be passed out in the driver’s seat and the wheels of the vehicle were spinning. Upon contact with the woman, an open alcoholic beverage was seen in the center console. The woman did not pass voluntary roadside sobriety tests in a manner consistent with a sober person. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail. I’ve been there, my wheels are a spinnin but I ain’t gettin nowhere.

Thursday, February 2

Cold Burglary – Wagon Bend Road – A man reported he had golf clubs and a phone taken from his house. No forced entry and no video footage. The man mentioned he is going through a “messy divorce” and is fearful that his estranged wife is giving his house code out. The female party denied any involvement. Did you check in the golf course lake where you threw them when you got that double Bogey?

Revoked Habitual Traffic Offender: North Highway 287 – A man was contacted driving on a revoked driver’s license for being a habitual traffic offender. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Friday, February 3

Recovered Stolen Vehicle/Warrant Arrest x2: Wagon Bend Road – A stolen vehicle was seen entering the Prairie Star Subdivision. Once containment was set in the neighborhood, the vehicle was found nearby without anyone inside. The vehicle was towed for further investigation. A woman the deputies made contact with during the investigation was subsequently booked on two outstanding warrants.

Second-Degree Assault/Menacing/Domestic Violence: Ellie Way – Deputies responded to a residence on a report of a physical disturbance between a husband and wife. The woman was contacted with significant injuries and said her husband was trying to kill her. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail on the above charges. In the western days there would have been a hanging for beaten up a woman. Of course, nowadays there would be a ban on rope.

Saturday, February 4

Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries: Mountain Avenue/Highway 28 – Three vehicles were in an accident resulting in a t-bone in the intersection. The at-fault driver was cited for Careless Driving resulting in injury after running a red light.

Sunday, February 5

Nothing of significance to note.

February 6 – 12

Monday, February 6

Theft: Rivergate Way – Three houses under construction had materials taken from the building sites sometime over the weekend. Stolen materials valued at $2,931.

Runaway Juvenile: Berthoud – A juvenile male ran away from home last Thursday. He was entered as a runaway. Local agencies and the School Resource Officer were notified.

Theft: West County Road 10E – Unknown suspects attempted to steal a $52,000 bumper pull RV trailer from a storage lot. The RV appears to have gotten stuck in the mud and abandoned within the complex. Evidence was collected.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: Mountain Avenue/9th Street – A male driver was traveling eastbound on Mountain Avenue when he struck another vehicle which was turning into a parking lot. Both parties agreed to let insurance handle the accident and no citations were issued. Now, this is a small town at its finest.

Tuesday, February 7

Vehicular Eluding/Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft/Driving Under the Influence of Drugs/Warrant Arrest: Highway 56 – A Toyota sedan entered and then exited a gas station immediately upon the sight of law enforcement. The Toyota sedan began driving recklessly before a stop was attempted and fled westbound. The vehicle was successfully spiked by deputies and a second pursuit ensued until the vehicle stopped at County Line Road just north of Highway 119. A male driver and female passenger were arrested after running from the vehicle. The vehicle was reported as stolen out of Greeley with a stolen license plate from another vehicle from the metro area. Additional license plates for other unassociated stolen vehicles were found in the car. The driver was under the influence of methamphetamine and was discharged from parole tomorrow. He was medically cleared at the hospital and booked at the Weld County Jail. The woman was booked on an arrest warrant at Larimer County Jail. He ran because of his girlfriend’s warrants. Ah, isn’t love grand?

Driving After Revocation Prohibited/Driving Without Proof of Insurance: Highway 287/ County Road 8 – A man was contacted and found to be driving without a license or insurance. He was issued a summons.

Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries: Mountain Avenue/North Berthoud Parkway – A female driver ran a red light and T-boned a truck, causing the truck to flip over. The woman was transported by ambulance to the hospital for injuries from the airbag. The other driver was uninjured. The at-fault driver was issued a summons for careless driving.

Vehicular Eluding: Highway 287/County Road 2E – A dark-colored BMW or Lexus sedan eluded a traffic stop after being observed at speeds of 130 MPH on Highway 287. The vehicle blacked out and entered Longmont. A pursuit was not initiated due to public safety concerns.

Wednesday, February 8

Traffic Safety Special Operations: Berthoud Area – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office traffic safety unit conducted a brief saturation patrol in the area of Highway 287 and County Road 10E. Unit members conducted 16 traffic stops and issued five citations and eleven warnings. They were called off for a serious incident in north Ft. Collins.

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance/Felony Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56 – A man was contacted at a local business for an active felony warrant for sex assault on a child. 0.70 grams of Methamphetamine were found on the man during a search incident to arrest. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail for the warrant and issued a citation for the possession of methamphetamine.

Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft: Breckenridge Drive – A man reported his 2008 Toyota Tacoma was stolen from his house. The vehicle was found abandoned by Mead Police Department later that day and processed for evidence. Hey friend, I would have given you a ride to Mead, but now I will give you a ride to jail.

Thursday, February 9

Vehicular Eluding/Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft: North Berthoud Parkway/Highway 287 – A stolen Toyota Tundra was contacted pulling a boat trailer. The driver dropped the trailer and fled upon contact with deputies. The driver was pursued south on Highway 287 to the county line where the pursuit was terminated for public safety. I wished they would have left the boat attached. It would look fantastic on dashcam pursuing a boat.

Hit and Run: East Highway 56 – A man reported that a semi-truck backed into his semi-truck at a local business and then left eastbound.

Friday, February 10

Unattended Death: Indiana Avenue – A woman passed away of natural causes. She had an extensive health history. The Sheriff’s Office Victim’s Advocates responded to the home.

Driving Under the Influence/Speeding: Highway 56/County Road 3 – A woman was contacted for speeding and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was booked at the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: 6th Street/Mountain Avenue – A male driver hit the rear of another vehicle while it was stopped. The owner of the vehicle and the male driver were friends and asked to not press charges. Although, as soon as the cops leave good old pal of mine, I’m going to punch you right in the nose for wrecking my car.

Vehicle Theft/Criminal Mischief/Trespass: West County Road 10E – A man reported damage to a fence and a cut lock and chain at a local storage business. It was discovered that a travel trailer was taken. Video surveillance shows a white truck leaving eastbound on County Road 10E at 0415 hours on the morning of 02/10/23.

Saturday, February 11

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: Candle Street – A stolen Ford F350 pickup was recovered at this location bearing stolen South Dakota license plates. During the vehicle processing soft body armor was found.

Warrant Arrest: Mountain Avenue – A man was contacted on a traffic stop and found to have a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Warrant Arrest: 1st Street – A man was contacted with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Sunday, February 12

Criminal Mischief/Domestic Violence: Westport Avenue – A man reported that his wife was tearing up the house and throwing items from a second-story window. Deputies arrived on the scene and observed several clothing items, jewelry boxes, gun holsters, and pictures thrown onto the driveway from a second-story window. The woman was observed in the window continuing to throw items from the house. She was booked on criminal mischief charges and domestic violence charges. Nothing more frightening than a scorned wife.

Recovered Stolen Trailer: West County Road 10E – Englewood Police Department located the stolen camper trailer from 02/10/23. The investigation is ongoing for the individual who stole the camper trailer.

