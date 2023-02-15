Berthoud Fire Calls: February 2023

February 1 – February 5

Wednesday, February 1

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a patient with a broken hip. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew obtained a cot from the ambulance for patient transport. Patient was secured to the cot, loaded into the ambulance, and transported to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 300 block of 42nd Street SW for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew walked the patient to the pram outside and packaged her for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the Hamilton Park Apts. for a patient who had fallen. The crew found the patient on the floor complaining of left knee and hip pain. The crew retrieved the cot and assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport.

Thursday, February 2

Berthoud Fire responded for a structure fire at an abandoned school that was being torn down in Johnstown. Heavy smoke appeared to be coming from the cafeteria area. Engine 61 was assigned to overhaul, and BC-61 performed Incident Safety Officer duties on scene. Once overhaul was complete, all Berthoud units were cleared from the scene.

Engine 62 responded to the 1000 block of Legacy Heights Drive for a patient who had fallen. The crew obtained the pram from the ambulance and brought it inside the home. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to I-25 for a 2-vehicle accident in which the vehicles had been moved to Love’s Travel Stop. The driver of the pick-up truck was complaining of neck, back and right wrist pain. He was loaded into the ambulance and transported. The semi driver reported no injury and no hazards.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 15000 block of Parrish Road for a patient having a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew helped with packaging the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1000 block of Moser Court for a person having breathing problems. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient onto the cot.

Friday, February 3

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to I-25 South bound for a 2-car accident. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading one patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, February 4

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to a Lift assist in the 4000 block of Arleigh Dr.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 56 and 287 for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. The crew assisted TVEMS loading one patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to north bound I-25 for a fuel spill. A tractor-trailer had leaked fuel from the passenger saddle tank. The crew stopped the leak with wax ring material and turned scene over to CSP and the tow truck driver.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 2300 block of Horseshoe Circle for a reported structure fire. However, the crew could see it was a large slash pile and downgraded the response to a controlled burn without a permit. The property owner was educated on following the burn permit process.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical in the 600 block of Weld County Rd. The crew assisted TVEMS with gathering patient information. Patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical in the 1300 block of 4th St. Both crews helped the patient walk to the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, February 5

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 800 block of Prairiestar Dr for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with gathering patient information. Patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

February 6 – 12

Monday, February 6

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Alpine Avenue for a patient with breathing problems. The patient was found upstairs and the crew began evaluating and obtaining vitals. TVEMS arrived on scene and took over command. The patient decided not to be transported to the hospital, and Squad 61 and TVEMS cleared the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Wales Drive for a patient having chest pains. At the recommendation of TVEMS the patient was transported to a local hospital.

Citizens assist at Station 2 for two car seat installations.

Squad 61 responded to the 400 block of 42nd Street SW for a patient with chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, February 7

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Care and Rehab for a medical.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of 1st Street for a patient with abdominal pain. Based on the evaluation by TVEMS and the request of the patient, he was transported to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 200 block of S. 3rd Street for an inside gas odor. Homeowner indicated the stove had accidentally been left on, but not lit. The crew found no elevated readings but could smell natural gas. The stove was found, and the house was opened for ventilation. Once the smell of natural gas was no longer detectable, the crew secured ventilation and closed the house up.

Engine 61 went to Raising Daisies Daycare on Bunyan Avenue for a public education event. The crew conducted public education activities with all 3 classes with direct supervision from staff.

E-61 dispatched to Cty Road 4E and Highway 287 for a fully involved passenger vehicle. A bumper line was pulled to the engine compartment and the fire was extinguished.

Engine 61 responded to the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Berthoud Parkway for a 2-vehicle accident. Both vehicles had heavy damage, with a white pick-up on its top. TVEMS arrived on scene and took over patient care. One patient was transported. The crew assisted LCSO with debris clean-up.

Wednesday, February 8

Engine 61 responded to the 600 block of S. 9th Street for a person who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care, and the crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and BC 61 were dispatched to the 2000 block of Horseshoe Circle for a fire alarm. However, nothing was showing at the structure. The crew rang the doorbell and was greeted by the homeowner who said they had burned something on the stove. The crew inspected the area and put the burnt pot of food outside. The alarm system was reset, and the crew began to ventilate the residual smoke from the residence. All units were cleared, and the residence was left with the homeowner.

Engine 62 responded to the 1000 block of Vantage Parkway for a patient with abdominal pain. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care. The crew was able to get the cot into the living room and the patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 3000 block of Tranquility Way for a person with abdominal pain. The crew assisted TVEMS with assessing the patient. The patient was walked to the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 and TVEMS responded to the 100 block of E. Iowa Avenue for person who had fallen and needed a lift assist.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 5000 block of Soaring Peaks Drive for a person with abdominal pain. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Thursday, February 9

Squad 61 responded to the 21000 block of Weld Cty Road 1 for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with obtaining patient history and vitals. The crew and TVEMS moved the patient onto the cot and loaded him into the ambulance.

Friday, February 10

Citizens assist to change batteries in smoke detectors in the 1000 block of Murrlet Street. The crew met with the homeowner and changed six batteries in six detectors. All the smoke detectors were within the 10-year date.

Station 1 received a phone call regarding chirping smoke detectors in the 500 block of Canyonlands Street. Squad 61 went to assist. The crew changed 2 batteries in 2 detectors. All the smoke detectors were within the 10-year date. They also found 1 smoke detector downstairs that the homeowner was unaware was there. The homeowner was going to change the batteries herself.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Wales Drive for a 69-year-old man with heart problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, February 11

Engine 61, LFRA and TVEMS were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover accident at 15200 North 107th Street. Boulder County Deputies were on scene when the crews arrived. Two men were in custody as another had fled on foot. The crews aided TVEMS with both men to be transported to a local hospital. Engine 61 stayed on scene to assist with the lighting while BCD continued to search for the other occupant.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to a medical in the 100 block of Arapahoe Ave. Engine 61 assisted TVEMS with patient care and loaded the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to a medical in the 200 block of 2nd St. TVEMS took over patient care. Patient refused transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, February 12

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a 2-vehicle accident on Highway 287. CSP Troopers were on scene when the crews arrived. LFRA and TVEMS continued with patient care as Engine 61 was no longer needed.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 700 block of Gateway Park Ln for a medical. TVEMS assessed patient care. E-61 retrieved the cot for patient to be loaded and transported to a local hospital.