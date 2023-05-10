Berthoud Police Blotter: May 2023

May 1 – 7

Monday, May 1

Criminal Mischief: Westport Avenue – A home under construction in the Vantage subdivision had electrical work damaged sometime between Friday evening and Monday morning. Approximately $1620 in damages. Criminals never cease to shock me. Unfortunately, they did not shock themselves.

Warrant Arrest: Greenwood Drive – A woman was contacted and arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant at this location.

Assist to Colorado State Patrol: Southbound Interstate 25 – Colorado State Patrol pursued a silver Hummer H3 with a stolen California plate from Highway 392. The vehicle was involved in several catalytic converter thefts, a pursuit, and a shooting in Lafayette approximately one hour before. Berthoud deputies aided in deploying spikes and providing support during the pursuit. The pursuit was stopped near Mead for public safety.

Warrant Arrest x2: West County Road 10E/North County Road 15C – A male driver was contacted after a license plate alerted for outstanding warrants. The man was found to have two outstanding warrants and was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Tuesday, May 2

Stolen Vehicle Recovery: Sunshine Court/Heartwood Drive – Denver Police Department recovered the stolen Kia involved in the eluding last week. The suspect was identified, and a warrant is forthcoming. The suspect is currently in custody in Denver.

Fraud: Navajo Place – A man reported that over $30,000 in purchases were fraudulently charged to his credit card in Georgia and Oregon.

Wednesday, May 3

Recovered Stolen Vehicle/Driving Under Revocation/Warrant Arrest x3: East Highway 56 – A man was contacted in a stolen Kia Spectra from Huerfano County. A vehicle pinch was performed in the parking lot of a business and the vehicle was processed and impounded by Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office. No contact could be made with the owner of the vehicle. The man that was contacted was found to be driving with a revoked license and had two outstanding felony warrants and one outstanding misdemeanor warrant. He was booked at the jail.

Thursday, May 4

Theft/Conspiracy/Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device/Obstruction: East Highway 56 – Two men were caught using stolen credit card numbers to steal hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel at a local business. One of the men was taken into custody after a foot pursuit. The other man was found hiding under a semi-trailer several hours later. Both men are suspects responsible for thousands of gallons of fuel thefts in several states and were booked at the jail.

Friday, May 5

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs: Interstate 25 – A male driver was called in as a drunk driver by several motorists. He was located on Interstate 25 near Berthoud and found to be unable to maintain his lane. A deputy stopped him, found he was driving under the influence of drugs, and he was booked at the jail.

Burglary: 2nd Street – A man reported that his storage unit was been broken into sometime in the last two weeks. At least two firearms were stolen.

Verbal Disturbance: East Colorado Avenue – A man was working on a damaged utility box in an alley. Another man approached him aggressively, striking the work truck with his fist because he did not like where the man parked the truck because he could not pass him. Deputies arrived on the scene and de-escalated the altercation. Instead of arguing about parking, devise a backup plan to back out!

Saturday, May 6

Unattended Death: Lake Hollow Road – A man was found by his wife unresponsive in front of their house. EMS performed life-saving measures, with no success.

Lost Trailer: South Highway 287/County Road 4 – A vehicle pulling a flatbed trailer hit a rough part of the road and the trailer went airborne. The trailer disconnected from the vehicle in an unknown direction and the driver has been unable to find the trailer. Umm. The trailer must be camouflaged the color of pavement and dirt.

Sunday, May 7

Mental Health Hold: 4th Street – An adult male called asking for help, and then made suicidal statements. While in route to the hospital, he admitted to medication and ethyl alcohol use. At the hospital, he was placed on a mental health hold.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://leta911.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.