Berthoud Fire Calls: July 2023

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Report

Saturday, July 1

Engine 62 responded to N 83rd Street for a 60-year-old woman who was sick. The crew obtained vitals and transferred care to TVEMS when they arrived. The patient was packaged for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Royalty Court for a medical on a 56-year-old woman. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment. The patient chose to be transported. She was packaged and loaded into the ambulance.

Engine 61 responded to the 500 block of Welch Avenue for a 50-year-old man who had fallen and hit his head. The patient had a laceration. The crew helped TVEMS with further assessment and packaging the patient for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Care and Rehab for a lift assist.

Sunday, July 2

Engine 61 responded to the 2000 block of Burbank Street for a medical. The crew assisted LCSO until transferring care to TVEMS. The patient was packaged for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 300 block of Turner Avenue for a CO alarm. By the time the crew arrived, the CO alarm had stopped alerting. The crew made entry with the air monitoring equipment and found no hazardous conditions. The crew blew out the detectors, changed the batteries and tested the system for proper function.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1100 block W County Road 14 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care while the crew retrieved the cot for transport. The patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 4900 block of S Iowa Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. The crew checked all patients for injuries. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care.

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street for a law enforcement request for medical assistance. The crew began patient evaluation and transferred care to TVEMS.

July 3 -9 is missing

July 10 – 16

Monday, July 10

Engine 61 responded to the 100 block of Sioux Drive for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance.

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the 2000 block of Tabor Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Citizens assist with car seat installation at Station 1.

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of E. Colorado Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew retrieved the cot and loaded the patient into the ambulance.

Squad 61 dispatched to 1000 block of Alpine Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, July 11

Squad 61 and TVEMS responded to the 2000 block of Heron Lakes Pkwy for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew loaded the patient into the ambulance.

Engine 62 responded to the 2000 block of W. Cty Road 8 for a 2-vehicle accident with injuries. The crew checked for hazards and injuries. There was a single occupant in each vehicle, a blue sedan with no injury and an SUV driver who was complaining of neck pain. The injured party was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

Engine-61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a lift assist.

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared E-61.

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the intersection of South 8th Street for a 2-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. The scene was turned over to LCSO.

Engine 61 dispatched to the area of 100-199 Wilshire Circle for a vehicle that hit a light pole. There were no injuries or hazards reported. Dispatch was notified to call REA. Debris was cleared from the road, and all units were cleared.

Wednesday, July 12

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical around the area of 700 Country Rd TRL. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical on 1st St and Bunyan Avenue. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 61 and LFRA dispatched to the 100 block of 49th Street SW for an unconfirmed residential structure fire. Notes stated this was for a strange smell and heat from the oven. The tenant informed the crew that the home smelled strange and there was heat coming from the oven area. The crew entered the structure with no smoke or fire visible. In the kitchen they used the Thermal Imager and found heat in the closet next to the oven. Inside the closet was a water heater with temperatures at 202 deg F coming from the exhaust pipe and ceiling. The water heater had weeds and vines growing around it and an open electrical junction box for the stove hidden in the weeds. The crew shut off the gas to the hot water heater and shut off the breaker to the stove to keep hot wires from contacting the weeds. An air reading found CO inside the home at 18 ppm. The structure was ventilated for CO, and the water heater closet opened to remove the heat. Engine 41 crew members conducted an inspection of the structure. The tenant and neighbor of the tenant were informed of the water heater and stove being shut off. Both were also informed not to turn anything back on or touch anything until inspected and repaired by a professional. The tenant was given a CO alarm since none existed inside the home.

Thursday, July 13

Engine 62 and TVEMS dispatched to the 3200 block of Rotor Way for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 5000 block of Windemere Rd for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1400 block of Woodcock St for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the 700 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, July 14

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to south bound I-25 for a 4-car accident. No injuries or hazards were reported. The crew stayed on scene to block traffic until CDOT was able to remove vehicles from the traffic lanes.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 800 block of Longview Avenue for lift assist.

Saturday, July 15

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to Hwy 56 and WCR 7 for a 2-car accident. The scene was turned over to LCSO.

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the 500 block of Windom Peak Lane for a medical. The patient refused transport to a hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd St for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the 500 block of Mount Rainier Ct. for traumatic injuries. The patient had fallen from their bike and broken a leg. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, July 16

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 5000 block of Wild Plum Dr for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1600 block of Rivergate Way for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 62 and TVEMS dispatched to the 4000 block of W CR 4 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to I-25 SB for a 3-car accident. Engine 61 crew checked for hazards and assisted TVEMS with checking for injured parties.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

July 17-23

Monday, July 17

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the 3000 block of Woodcock Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. E-61 assisted the patient into the ambulance for transport to a nearby hospital.

E-61 and TVEMS responded to the 2000 block of Urban Place for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

E-61 and TVEMS responded to the 1000 block of River Glen Way for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

E-61 and TVEMS responded to the 600 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical. The crew retrieved the cot and assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Tuesday, July 18

E-61 dispatched to 4th Street and Water Avenue for wires down/arcing on the road. The power lines were down and in the roadway. The crew directed traffic around the lines and determined they were communication lines. The crews moved the lines to the side of the road and secured the lines. Dispatch was notified to contact the utilities company to have lines repaired.

Battalion 61 was added to the alarm upgrade at Scheel’s in Loveland for a trash compactor fire. The smoke from the fire was starting to work its way into the structure, and an automatic sprinkler was flowing inside of the storeroom area. After the fire was declared under control B61 returned to service.

E-61 and TVEMS responded to the 300 block of East Iowa for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew helped with loading the patient for transport.

Wednesday, July 19

Engine 62 and TVEMS dispatched to the 900 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the 200 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, July 20

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1700 block of N County Rd 15C for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 2000 block of Cuda Ct for citizens assist with smoke detectors.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Engine 61 and TVEMS dispatched to the 800 block of Franklin Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, July 21

Engine 61 dispatched to a small vehicle fire on Wilfred Rd. The crew saw a Bobcat Skid Steer in a metal barn with the owner spraying the engine compartment with a garden hose. The owner had extinguished the fire prior to Engine 61’s arrival. The owner said he believed he broke a hydraulic line which ignited from the heat of the motor. Engine 61 pulled the bumper line to cool the vehicle and prevent it from lighting again. Engine 61 remained on scene cooling the Bobcat Skid Steer until the tank was out of water. The vehicle had no more hot spots, and the vehicle temperature was below 100*. The scene was turned over to the homeowner.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Saturday, July 22

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Sunday, July 23

No Calls