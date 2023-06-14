Berthoud Police Blotter: June 2023

June 1 – 4

Thursday, June 1

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident/Following Too Closely: North Berthoud Parkway/Bunyan Avenue – A vehicle was turning onto Bunyan Avenue from North Berthoud Parkway and was struck by the vehicle following behind. The at-fault driver was issued a summons for Following too closely into the Berthoud Municipal Court.

Friday, June 2

Found Missing Person/Warrant Arrest: Mountain Avenue – A man who was reported missing last week, turned himself in on an outstanding warrant. The man was removed as missing from the database and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Mental Health Hold: Berthoud – A juvenile male sent multiple suicidal threats to friends. Upon contact, he said that he held a knife to his neck earlier that day and had daily suicidal thoughts. The juvenile was taken to the hospital for a mental health hold.

Violation of a Protection Order: South 3rd Street – A man contacted a woman from whom he is restrained by a third party. Phone contact was made, and the man agreed to turn himself into the Larimer County Jail for charges of violation of a protection order.

Vehicular Eluding/Reckless Endangerment: East Highway 56 – An early 2000s Gray Chevy Tahoe eluded a traffic stop southbound on I-25 from a local business. The pursuit was stopped for community safety due to heavy traffic. Arrest warrants are forthcoming.

Vehicular Eluding/Reckless Endangerment/Driving Under the Influence of Drugs/Driving Under Revocation/Habitual Criminal/Felony Warrant: 1st Street/Mountain Avenue – A silver Jeep Liberty eluded a traffic stop southbound on 1st Street. Successful PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) brought the pursuit to an end at South County Road 15 and East County Road 2. The female driver admitted to recent drug use and knowingly ran because she did not want to return to prison. The male passenger had a Felony Warrant out of the Department of Corrections. Both were medically cleared at the hospital and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Saturday, May June 3

Happy Berthoud Day! It was rainy but a success!

Felony Warrant Arrest: Grand Market Avenue – A man was contacted and arrested on an outstanding Felony Warrant.

Sunday, June 4

First-Degree Burglary/Possession of Burglary Tools/Criminal Mischief/Unlawful Possession of Schedule Substance: Art Drive – A woman saw a man breaking into the neighbor’s house. The owner of the house said there should be no one in the house or working on the house. A Blue Jeep Grand Cherokee was seen parked in the garage and a man was contacted as he walked out of the residence. The man had entered the house through an unlocked sliding glass door, broke open the Lockbox on the front door accessed the key to the house, and then parked his vehicle in the garage out of sight. The man also ripped off the keypads for keyless entry on the garages. The suspect was arrested and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Theft: Indiana Avenue – A woman reported that while she was in the hospital someone used her credit card that was stolen or lost and charged $1095.50. Upon further investigation, the woman said that it might have been her fiancé. She explained they are going through issues, and he was not supposed to spend the money. The investigation is ongoing.

Unattended Death: Franklin Avenue – A man fell outside a full-care facility after a medical incident. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital and was pronounced deceased in route. Nothing suspicious was noted and the Investigations Unit was notified.

Stolen License Plate: East Highway 56 – A man reported his license place stolen sometime last night. The plate was entered as stolen.

Theft/Trespass: Meadowlark Drive – An unknown suspect stole four 16-pound bags of ice from the unlocked outdoor freezer after the store closed. This criminal is breaking the ice for an introduction to the backseat of a patrol car!

Cold Sex Offense: Berthoud – An out-of-state sheriff’s office took a report of a sex offense that occurred sometime between 2014 and 2019 that happened in Berthoud. The Investigations Unit was notified.

Vehicular Eluding: East Highway 56 – A stop was attempted on a silver Mini Cooper with two black racing stripes and a radiator mounted externally to the front bumper. The driver initially feigned compliance before taking off south on I-25 at a high rate of speed. The pursuit was ended immediately due to high traffic and public safety.

June 5 – 11

Monday, June 5

Suspicious Circumstances/Drugs: Tavner Court – A male resident received a returned cardboard envelope from the Post Office that listed his address as the return address with a business name of “LVS Stickers” and a sender address to a residence in Alaska. Inside the envelope was a plain white envelope containing a perforated piece of multi-colored paper that test presumptive positive for 1.12g of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly referred to as ecstasy. It appears the business name is fake.

Follow-Up on a Violation of a Protection Order: 3rd Street – A man turned himself in for a Violation of a Protection Order charges from Friday, 06/02/23. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Felony Warrant Arrest x3/Identity Theft/Possession of Forged Documents: Highway 287/Horseshoe Circle – A traffic stop was conducted on a car driven by a man for displaying a fictitious temporary tag. The male passenger was found to have several warrants out of Pennsylvania. The passenger was arrested, and multiple forged driver’s licenses and matching debit cards were found in his property. The passenger was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Tuesday, June 6

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: North Berthoud Parkway/Urban Place – A driver failed to yield at a roundabout and struck another vehicle. A citation was issued to the at-fault driver. Driving in a roundabout really seems to throw people for a “Loop!”

Wednesday, June 7

Theft: Woodcock Street – A man reported that his BMX bike was stolen a month ago. The bike was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen.

Suspicious Circumstances: Ranchhand Drive – A woman reported a man from who she has a restraining order against called her last night. The call ended before the woman picked up and made no contact. The man denied calling and no charges were substantiated.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: Berthoud Parkway/Grand Market Avenue – A male driver experienced a medical episode and crashed through the roundabout.

Warrant Arrest x4: East Highway 56 – A man was contacted at a local business and found to have four outstanding misdemeanor warrants. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Thursday, June 8

Scam/Theft: Moser Court – A male resident called a number for Microsoft Tech Support on a fraudulent pop-up window on his computer. The man was told that his bank accounts were at risk and was advised to transfer $15,000 at a Bitcoin Depot machine into a safe account. The man is out $15,000.

Cold Theft: 1600 West County Road 7 – A business reported a Conex trailer was entered sometime in the past two weeks and a welder valued at $2,500 was stolen. No suspect information.

Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries: Highway 56/County Road 7 – A male driver pulled out in front of another vehicle, causing his vehicle to roll over. Both parties were treated by medical on the scene, and the man was cited for Careless Driving.

Friday, June 9

Missing Adult: Tranquility Court – An adult male with special needs left home sometime during the night of 06/08/23. The man was entered as missing into law enforcement databases and is most likely on foot.

Identity Theft: Lene Lane – A resident reported his identity was used to file for unemployment benefits. Maybe this suspect should just get a job… it will be easier than stealing identities!

Saturday, June 10

Mental Health Hold: West County Road 8 – A man was reported to be highly intoxicated, causing a disturbance. Upon the arrival of deputies, the man was about to engage in a physical altercation with another man. When deputies intervened, the man grabbed the wrist of a deputy and made numerous comments that he wanted to be shot. The man was placed into protective custody and taken to the hospital for a mental health hold.

Sunday, June 11

Third-Degree Assault/Domestic Violence/Harassment: Diamondback Drive – A disturbance occurred between a man and woman. Both accused each other of physically assaulting one another. On scene, the woman admitted to kicking the man in the stomach which was consistent with the man’s allegations. While at the jail significant bruising was discovered on the woman. Bruising was consistent with the allegations that she made against the man. The woman was booked on her charges at the Larimer County Jail without incident. The man was booked on his charges at the jail extremely uncooperative and he made many death threats to deputies to kill them and their families.

SCAM BUSTER! The latest scams to hit the streets

Business Invoice Scam – Local businesses have received an email from a high-level executive asking finance to pay an invoice to a new vendor via wire transfer but could ask for other payment methods. Check the sender’s email – it probably is not the exec’s correct email. Always call the requester directly to confirm the invoice before paying.

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://NOCOAlert.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.