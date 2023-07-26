Berthoud Police Blotter: July 2023

July 1 – 3

Saturday, July 1

Nothing of significance to note.

Sunday, July 2

Mental Health Hold: County Road 8 – A man reported to his father that he was going to kill himself with his gun. The man admitted to drinking three liters of hard alcohol. He was taken to the hospital and placed on a mental health hold.

Felony Menacing/Second-Degree Burglary/Felony Criminal Tampering with Evidence/Assault/Prohibited Wiretapping: 4th Street – A boyfriend suspected that another man sexually assaulted his girlfriend after recording their conversations. The boyfriend confronted the man and was told to leave. The boyfriend entered the house anyway and shot the man in the back with a realistic Glock 19 BB gun. The suspect then tried to dispose of the BB gun prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The sex assault could not be substantiated, and further follow-up will be conducted. The man suspect was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Criminal Mischief/Domestic Violence: 4th Street – The woman mentioned in the above incident broke her boyfriend’s phone. She was also booked at the Larimer County Jail.

SCAM BUSTER! Be in the Know!

ONLINE AUCTION SCAMS – Some online auction sites are scams. Here are some precautions to take.

Always research the buyer or seller before making a transaction.

Ensure the sites you are using offer protection.

Don’t overshare on your buyer or seller profile.

Research whatever you are buying or selling.

Use a strong password for your profile.

For more information on swindles and frauds visit: www.larimer.gov/sheriff/services/information/frauds-scams

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://NOCOAlert.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.

July 3 – 9

Monday, July 3

Second-Degree Assault/Domestic Violence/Driving Under the Influence: Indiana Avenue – A female left a residence intoxicated to call in a disturbance that happened last night. She stated she was assaulted and strangled by her fiancé, and was transported to the hospital. The female was issued a summons for Driving Under the Influence and completed a Forensic Nurse Exam at the hospital. An urgent arrest warrant was obtained for the male for Second-Degree Assault and Domestic Violence.

Family Problems: 2nd Street – A male and female were involved in a verbal altercation and upon contact, three juvenile children were not properly clothed and not cared for. A referral was made to Child Protection Services.

Fraud: Live Oak Court – A female bought a couch online through Facebook Marketplace. After paying for the couch, the seller never delivered it and removed the profile connected with the sale. If buying anything through Facebook Marketplace, use the filters to narrow your search to the items available for local pickup, and meet the seller in person so you can examine the product before paying.

Tuesday, July 4

Happy Independence Day! Deputies ran from firework call to firework call all night.

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine/Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl/Driving Under the Influence of Drug/Violation of a Protection Order: 2nd Street – A male was contacted while passed out behind the wheel of his car at the storage units. The male had a methamphetamine pipe in his lap and upon a search of his vehicle, 39.36 grams of methamphetamine and 19.47 grams of fentanyl were found along with distribution materials. The male was booked at the Larimer County Jail. One test this guy can pass is a drug test!

Unattended Death: West County Road 4 – An elderly male, US Navy Veteran, and long-time Berthoud resident was found deceased from natural causes.

Wednesday, July 5

Theft: Ellie Way – A resident reported a potted tropical plant was stolen from her front porch during the early afternoon hours. The plant and pot were valued at approximately $65 and the pot was of significant sentimental value as it was a memorial to the resident’s grandparents.

Felony Warrant Arrest: 1st Street – A male was found to have an outstanding felony warrant and was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Thursday, July 6

Trailer Theft: East Michigan Avenue – A utility trailer was stolen sometime between 7/1/23 – 7/6/23.

Mental Health: Berthoud – An out-of-state female requested a welfare check on her adopted daughter. Upon contact, deputies were notified that the adopted daughter made a mess in the basement while acting out over having her iPad taken away. The juvenile female would not speak to law enforcement but wrote statements about hating her life and wanting to die. The female juvenile chose to be voluntarily transported to the hospital for mental health assistance.

Scam: Glenview Drive – A female reported that she received a phone call from a male claiming to be from Comcast and gained remote access to her computer. The scammer told the female she was to receive a $399 refund and requested her bank account information. The female realized it was a scam and is not out of any money but did supply the scammer with some personal identifying information. She was provided with information on how to protect herself against future identity theft.

Friday, July 7

Scam: Mount Rainier Court – “Deputy PATTERSON” called a male resident and told him he had a warrant for his arrest and requested $2100 in the form of Wal-Mart gift cards. The male knew this was a scam and is not out any money. Law enforcement will never ask for money in lieu of arresting you on an outstanding warrant.

Scam: West County Road 2 – A male reported a Verizon account was fraudulently set up in his name. The account was discovered when the male pulled his credit report.

Saturday, July 8

Motor Vehicle Accident with Minor Injuries: 1st Street/Mountain Avenue – A vehicle was westbound on Mountain Avenue, slowing for the roundabout intersection at 1st Street. A male driver struck the back left corner of the vehicle as it entered the roundabout. The at-fault driver stated he was not paying attention and misjudged how quickly he needed to slow down. The at-fault driver was issued a summons for Careless Driving.

Felony Eluding/Driving Under the Influence/Obstruction: East Highway 56 – Several truck drivers reported being propositioned by a male. The suspicious male was contacted and fled on foot and then in his vehicle. A short vehicle pursuit into Weld County ended with his surrender at Weld County Road 44 and Weld County Road 15. The male admitted to marijuana and alcohol use and was booked into jail on the above charges. Some may call him a casa nova, others call him a lot lizard. I call him a criminal.

Sunday, July 9

Harassment/Domestic Violence: Quandrey Avenue – A male shoved his wife in a fit of rage. Neither party sustained injuries. The victim’s advocates responded to the scene and the male was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

July 10 – 16

Monday, July 10

Harassment/Domestic Violence: Quandary Avenue – A woman reported her husband was intoxicated, threw items around the house, and shoved her. After an investigation, the man was arrested for harassment and domestic violence. He was booked in at the Larimer County Jail.

Tuesday, July 11

Motor Vehicle Accident: Heron Lakes Parkway – A man suffered a medical emergency while driving. The vehicle veered off the roadway striking a small tree before a passenger in the vehicle could regain control of the vehicle and stop it. No injuries were reported.

Violation of a Protection Order/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: Massachusetts Avenue – A woman was seen with a man she was currently restrained from. Upon a search incident to an arrest, a glass pipe used to ingest drugs was located in her front pocket. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Motor Vehicle Accident: Wilshire Circle/Wilshire Drive – A female driver struck an REA light pole causing the pole to snap and fall to the ground. The lights went out, but at least the driver was safe and her lights didn’t go out!

Harassment/Domestic Violence: Longview Drive – A woman reported that her ex-boyfriend called her 46 times and showed up at her house unannounced. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail. Who said romance is dead? This guy may need a refresher course though.

Careless Driving Resulting in Injury/Motor Vehicle Accident: 8th Street/Winding Brook Drive – A woman pulled out in front of another vehicle, striking the vehicle and causing minor injuries to the other driver. The at-fault driver was issued a summons.

Theft: Mountain Avenue – A man reported that two bicycles were stolen from Mountain Avenue while they were locked in front of a business. The value of the bikes was approximately $2,000.

Wednesday, July 12

Burglary: Heron Lakes Parkway – A man reported his residence broken into last night and around $7,000 worth of tools were taken. A video was obtained nearby which showed the suspect arrived around midnight and then returned around 0345 hours. Flock cameras were used to locate the suspect vehicle. At this point, the investigation is active and ongoing.

Commercial Motor Vehicle Accident: 1st Street/Bunyan Avenue – A commercial pickup truck/trailer rear-ended a stopped vehicle at this intersection resulting in minor injuries. A possible cause of the crash was faulty brakes on the truck and trailer. A CMV inspection was performed by the Colorado State Patrol.

Vehicular Eluding: East Highway 56 – A black Ram pickup truck fled a stop for traffic offenses. The pursuit was started but ended on I-25 for public safety. The suspect was a taller white, thin male with a shaved head.

Violation of a Protection Order/Warrant Arrest: County Road Trail – A welfare check was requested for a woman who was observed naked with her legs sticking out her front door. The woman was found extremely intoxicated and was transported to the hospital for a detox hold. Upon identifying the woman, she was found to have a warrant and mandatory protection order which stated no alcohol. She was placed on attestation at the hospital and once she was cleared, she was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Warrant Arrest x6: Franklin Avenue – A man was arrested on six outstanding warrants after nursing staff called to report they found Heroin in his room. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Thursday, July 13

Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance/Warrant Arrest x2: Mountain Avenue – A man and woman were contacted for known warrants. Felony amounts of methamphetamine were located in the man’s property and misdemeanor amounts were in the woman’s property. The man was booked on his felony warrant and new charges and the woman was booked on her misdemeanor warrant on her new charges.

Friday, July 14

Second-Degree Kidnapping: Berthoud – The guardian of a two-year-old child with full custody called in and reported that the father, who does not have parental rights, took the child from a daycare facility. The father was located after an extensive search involving several agencies and the child was returned safe that same day. Charges were declined by the custodian of the child.

Saturday, July 15

Motor Vehicle Accident/Careless Driving: Highway 56/County Road 7 – A male driver was southbound on County Road 7 when he ran the stop sign at Highway 56 causing a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 56 to collide with his vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the field to the southwest of the intersection. The at-fault driver was cited for careless driving.

Recovered Stolen Plate: Berthoud Parkway/County Road 14, BER – Flock ALPR alerted to a stolen license plate. The vehicle was located and a stop was initiated. The vehicle’s rear plate was found to have been stolen and replaced with the other stolen license plate. Ultimately, the plate from the victim’s vehicle was recovered on yet another stolen vehicle in Johnstown, back in March 2023.

Found Drugs: 2nd Street/Mountain Avenue – A baggie of crushed fentanyl pills (18.75 grams) was found nearby the storage units and turned into the fire station. If you are the owner, please contact the Sheriff’s Office, we would love to talk to you.

Driving Under Revocation/No Insurance/Fictitious Plates: Grand Market Avenue – A male driver was contacted for displaying fictitious plates. The driver was found to be driving an uninsured vehicle and his license was suspended. He was issued a summons.

Sunday, July 16

Disturbance/Driving Under the Influence/Weaving/Violation of a Protection Order: North County Road 31/Wark Avenue – A man was involved in a disturbance in Berthoud and left the residence prior to the deputies arrival. He was reported to be driving under the influence with suicidal ideations heading to a residence in the Carter Lake area. The man was taken into custody on a high-risk stop after failing to yield for several blocks. He was found to have a protection order prohibiting alcohol consumption. He was booked on the above charges at the Laimer County Jail.

Burglary Follow-Up: Berthoud – The male suspect from the burglary that occurred on Wednesday was contacted on a traffic stop with a female passenger. Drug paraphernalia and evidence of the burglary were located following a K-9 alert. The msn was arrested and his vehicle was towed to the Sheriff’s Office to be held until a search warrant is issued.

July 17 – 23

Monday, July 17

Driving Under the Influence: Mountain Avenue – A female driver was called in as a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report to 911. The woman was contacted on the sidewalk near her residence. She admitted to driving and being intoxicated. The woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance due to her intoxication level and issued a summons for Driving Under the Influence.

Driving Under the Influence/Driving Under Revocation/Child Abuse – Neglect x3: Highway 287/County Road 8 – A male driver was contacted and found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and his license was revoked for being a habitual traffic offender. Three children were in the vehicle during the contact and were turned over to a family member for care. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Tuesday, July 18

Found Property: East Highway56/County Road 3 – A man turned in a wallet that was found near this intersection approximately 10 days ago. The wallet appears to belong to a male, but the address given was a home currently under construction. Missing a wallet and you believe this is yours? Contact us!

Wednesday, July 19

Automobile vs Bicycle Motor Vehicle Accident/Driving Under the Influence/Careless Driving (bicycle): North Berthoud Parkway/Lake Avenue – A bicyclist was northbound on Berthoud Parkway when he turned in front of a southbound traveling truck. The bicyclist sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment. The bicyclist was found to be intoxicated and arrested for Driving Under the Influence. He was taken to the hospital for medical clearance and issued a summons for driving under the influence and careless driving.

Warrant Arrest x4: Gateway Park Drive – A man was contacted for an outstanding felony warrant and three misdemeanor warrants. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony)/Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: East Highway 56 – A man was contacted, and a vehicle search yielded 23.38 grams of methamphetamine that was hidden within the vehicle. The man was charged and booked into jail.

Thursday, July 20

Warrant Arrest: Mountain Avenue – A woman, known to have an outstanding warrant, was contacted walking away from a local business. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Warrant Arrest x2/Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: Mountain Avenue – A suspicious man was called into the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Upon contact, it was found the man had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. A search incident to arrest yielded user amounts of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Warrant Arrest x2: Mountain Avenue – A man was contacted and was arrested on an outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrant. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Possession of a Dangerous Weapon/Possession of Controlled Substances x2 (Cocaine/MDMA)/No Proof of Insurance: County Road 8/Meadowlark Drive – A male driver was stopped for a traffic infraction. After a K9 search and positive alert on the vehicle, an unbranded and unserialized firearm suppressor was found with an assault rifle. User amounts of cocaine, MDMA, and Xanax were also found in the vehicle. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Friday, July 21

Vehicular Eluding/Reckless Driving: 42nd Street Southeast – While responding to an unrelated call, deputies observed a White SUV fail to yield to emergency lights and sirens and begin driving recklessly west in an attempt to elude. Deputies did not pursue the vehicle and the vehicle was later captured by Flock cameras near Berthoud Parkway, where it was discovered to be stolen.

Trespass/Attempted Vehicle Theft: Great Plains Drive – The stolen vehicle from the above incident was seen at this residence. A male passenger entered the garage and attempted to steal the homeowner’s vehicle. The homeowner chased the man off and he was observed leaving in the vehicle he was a passenger in. That suspect vehicle was also involved in a pursuit earlier in that day with the Johnstown Police Department.

Mental Health Hold: West County Road 14 – An adult male severely cut his wrist to attempt suicide, then called 911 requesting help. Deputies arrived and stopped the bleeding with combat gauze and pressure. EMTs arrived shortly after and stabilized the man. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and placed on a mental health hold.

Saturday, July 22

Trespass: Glacier Avenue – A woman reported that her daughter heard someone enter her residence five hours prior to calling for law enforcement. The daughter stated she heard a woman voice say, “Hello,” but did not see anyone in the house and did not hear the door open or shut. A short time later she noticed the side gate was open and her dogs were out of the yard. Nothing was reported as missing.

Sunday, July 23

Theft: TPC Parkway – The Works Department reported $5,524 in power tools, an igloo cooler, and a $480 12’ roll of sod stolen from the lot just south of the clubhouse. The suspects used a forklift on the scene to load the sod. Investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief/Second-Degree Tampering/Domestic Violence: Vantage Parkway – A woman was in an argument with her husband and attempted to leave the residence. The husband then started to let the air out of the tires to prevent her from leaving. Upon contact at the residence, the man refused to answer the door and a warrant for his arrest was issued that evening.

