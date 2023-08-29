Berthoud Police Blotter: August 2023

August 1 – 6

Tuesday, August 1

Nothing of significance to note.

Wednesday, August 2

Third-Degree Assault/Reckless Driving: 8th Street – A man was confronted by multiple individuals for aggressive driving. The man took a victim by her head and smashed her chin into his car window, then fled the scene in a reckless manner. The man was later found and issued a summons.

Thursday, August 3

Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: Berthoud Parkway/County Road 10E – A man turned in front of a northbound vehicle, causing a T-bone crash. Multiple juveniles in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries from seatbelts. The at-fault driver was cited.

Warrant Arrest x2: 3800 East Highway 56 – A man was contacted with two outstanding warrants. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Suspicious Circumstances: Ten Gallon Drive – A handgun was reported as stolen but was later found at the resident’s home.

Friday, August 4

Warrant Arrest: 3800 East Highway 56 – A man with an outstanding warrant was contacted and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Theft: Bunyan Avenue – A bicycle was stolen from a vehicle at a local business. The bicycle was entered as stolen, and video of the suspect was acquired. The investigation is ongoing.

Saturday, August 5

Theft: 1000 North Berthoud Parkway – A woman reported that her vehicle keys were stolen. Unable to identify a suspect.

Drove Vehicle When License Revoked/Displayed Expired Plates: West County Road 8E – A man was stopped for displaying expired license plates and was found to be driving on a revoked license due to being a habitual traffic offender. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Sunday, August 6

Fraud: Mountain Avenue – A local business reported two fake $20 bills were used on a purchase.

Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substances/Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Drove Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs: 4th Street/Massachusetts Avenue – A woman who was contacted while in control of a vehicle was found to have her license revoked. The woman was found to be under the influence of drugs. Upon a search of her vehicle, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and several fentanyl pills were found.

August 7 – 13

Monday, August 7

Fictitious Plates/Driving Under Revocation x2: Massachusetts Avenue – An adult male was observed driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with fictitious registration. The man was contacted and his driving status was found to be revoked as Habitioual Traffic Offender x2 with 25 additional active cases. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Felony Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl/ Misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine/Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Warrant: Mountain Avenue – A man was contacted for a known warrant. A search incident to arrest and vehicle search yielded 36 fentanyl pills and one gram of presumptive positive methamphetamine. The man was medically cleared and then booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Mental Health Hold: East Highway 56 – An adult male was seen swinging a stick and yelling at the sky. He was found to be under the influence of marijuana, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. The man was placed on a mental health hold and transported to the hospital.

Tuesday, August 8

Motor Vehicle Accident: North Highway 287/North Berthoud Parkway – Two vehicles were involved in a minor traffic crash that resulted in no injuries and minimal damage to either vehicle.

Wednesday, August 9

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine/Theft/Domestic Violence/Violation of a Protection Order: 2nd Street – A man was called in by his wife for being at their residence, which is a violation of a protection order. The woman had invited the man to live with her for the past month in violation of the restraining order and withdrew cash from a joint account. The woman became upset that the man withdrew money from a joint account and she hid the man’s phone and keys. The man was arrested for Violation of a Protection Order and was found to have methamphetamine in his wallet. The woman was booked for Theft and Domestic Violence.

Theft/Fraud: West County Road 14 – A man reported he paid an individual a deposit on an apartment that he found online. The reporting party discovered the individual was not the landlord and fraudulently posted the apartment for rent. The scammer would not give the man his money back after the reporting party figured out it was a scam. The investigation is ongoing.

Warrant Arrest: Tabor Street- A man was contacted and arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Thursday, August 10

Second-Degree Tampering/Dangerous Dog: Wagon Bend Road – A male resident had an aggressive Pitbull that had previously attacked other dogs roaming freely on his property. A family was in the park when the dog approached them in a hostile manner. Another man filmed the encounter. The video showed the dog’s owner approaching the man and taking the phone from him. The owner of the dog was issued a summons.

Warrant Arrest: Brehm Road – An adult male was booked on an outstanding warrant and taken to the Larimer County Jail.

Runaway Juvenile: Berthoud – A resident reported his son had run away from home. The Investigations Unit was notified.

Friday, August 11

Failed to Yield/Motor Vehicle Accident: Highway 56/County Road 1 – Three vehicles were involved in a T-bone motor vehicle accident at this intersection. The at-fault driver was issued a summons.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Drove Without Valid Driver’s License/Operated Without Insurance: Highway 287/County Road 10E – A female driver was traveling northbound on Highway 287 in a large Sports Utility Vehicle at 70 mph. She swerved to avoid hitting a coyote and lost control of the vehicle, coming to rest into the deep ditch dividing north/south Highway 287. The vehicle went airborne approximately eight feet, almost landing on the deputy’s vehicle traveling southbound at the exact moment. The woman was cited for driving without a license and without insurance.

Obstruction/No Proof of Insurance/Speeding/Failure to Identify/Warrant Arrest: County Road 23/Shelby Drive – A female driver was stopped for speeding. Upon contact, the woman refused to identify herself or provide the required documentation. The female driver advised that she had immunity and demanded to speak with the Sheriff. She then rolled up her window and called 911. The woman was repeatedly advised that she was under arrest and she refused to exit the vehicle. A vehicle pinch was conducted and commands continued. A deputy was able to speak with the woman over the phone and after an extended period of time, she exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Unsafe Backing: East Highway 56 – A male driver backed his semi-truck into another parked semi-truck at a local business. The at-fault driver was cited for unsafe backing.

Saturday, August 12

Felony Warrant Arrest: Highway 56/County Road 7 – A female passenger was contacted on a traffic stop and found to have an outstanding Felony warrant for her arrest. She was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Warrant Arrest x3/Recovered Stolen Plate: North Highway 287 – A male driver was contacted after the vehicle he was driving alerted Flock cameras that it had a stolen license plate affixed to it. The man was found to have three outstanding warrants. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Found Drugs: Great Basin Court – The owner of this residence was found deceased in Wyoming. Next of kin arrived to look for a will or any legal documentation. This house has a history of transient activity, so deputies responded to keep the peace. No occupants were located, but narcotics and drug paraphernalia were collected for destruction.

Missing Person: Berthoud Peak Drive – An adult male was reported missing. His vehicle was located in Blackhawk. The man was entered as missing into law enforcement databases and an alert was sent out to surrounding agencies.

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs: Grand Market Avenue – An adult male was contacted for driving infractions and was found to be under the influence of multiple prescription medications and marijuana. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Sunday, August 13

Second-Degree Assault/Theft/Obstruction of Telephone Services/Child Abuse/Domestic Violence: West County Road 14 – A man and woman were involved in a disturbance at this residence. The man grabbed the woman by the throat and attempted to hit her. He then stole her phone. The man fled before deputies arrived. The man had made statements that he was going to “kill a cop” and then kill himself. An urgent arrest warrant was submitted. Victim Advocates were contacted and assisted in getting the woman and the children a hotel room.

Missing Runanway: Berthoud – A male juvenile was reported as a runaway by his mother. The juvenile was located Monday, 08/15/23 in Westminster and returned to his mother.

Returned Missing Person: Berthoud Peak Drive – The adult male who was reported missing the previous day, was located in Blackhawk and returned home to his family. I am not sure he had any luck in Blackhawk, but now he has a full house!

SCAM BUSTER! Be in the Know!

50% of your Xfinity Month Rate Scam: Xfinity and Target do NOT have a promotion for 50% off your Xfinity monthly rates. The number they have you call is an India call center representing themselves as Xfinity and has your monthly rate, email, and address. All you have to do is pay the first four months in advance via Target gift cards to their “billing office” within the next 10 hours and you will get all your same benefits for half of what you pay now. IT IS A SCAM.

For more information on scams and frauds visit:

www.larimer.gov/sheriff/services/information/frauds-scams

August 14 – 20

Monday, August 14

Found Runaway Juvenile: Berthoud – Westminister Police Department located a missing runaway juvenile male in Westminister. The juvenile was returned to his mother.

Recovered Stolen License Plate/Displaying Fictitious Plates/No Proof of Insurance/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Possession of a Controlled Substance: Grand Market Avenue – A woman and man were seen in a vehicle with plates that were listed as stolen. A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded suboxone, drug paraphernalia, and a credit card of an unknown individual. Both individuals were summonsed, and the stolen plates were seized.

Tuesday, August 15

Possible Theft: North County Road 27E – A woman reported a horse that was placed under her care by the reported owner was stolen from a field yesterday between 0900 hours and 1800 hours. The horse was pastured with five to six other horses. All the other horses are accounted for. The horse was purchased in March of 2023 for $20,000. The horse was located the next day healthy in another field. Hold yer horses… the grass is greener in the other pasture!

Stolen Vehicle: Great Basin Court – The estate representative for a recently deceased man who resided at this address reported a 2019 Toyota Tundra was stolen by a known male. It was reported the man refuse to return the vehicle. The vehicle was entered into law enforcement databases as stolen.

Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries: Interstate 25 – Five vehicles and one semi-truck were involved in a multiple-vehicle collision, which closed the interstate for over an hour. Deputies assisted Colorado State Patrol.

Wednesday, August 16

Felony Warrant Arrest/Violation of a Restraining Order: West County Road 14 – A man who had an outstanding felony warrant, was observed in the area by deputies. The man was taken into custody without issue. The man was with a woman with whom he was restrained from.

Suspicious Circumstances: Windom Peak Lane – A woman reported a suspicious package was delivered to her address with her address on it, but not her name. The package contained 3.65 grams of suspected methamphetamine. What happened to the days when girls received flowers and not powders?

Found Property/Trespassing: Welch Avenue: Property was found at a location from which the owner of the property was trespassed from. The property was returned to the owner, who was also issued a summons for trespassing.

Motor Vehicle Non-Injury: North Berthoud Parkway/Highway 287 – A female driver was traveling north on Highway 287 with a green light. As she entered the intersection, another vehicle ran the red light on Berthoud Parkway and hit her vehicle causing minor damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Vehicular Eluding/Driving Under the Influence of Drugs/Possession of Methamphetamine/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Traffic Infraction: 4th Street/Bunyan Avenue – A male driver was stopped for no headlights/taillights and no registration. He initially stopped, and indicia of impairment was observed along with spent ammunition casings and drug paraphernalia. When asked to get out of the vehicle, the driver refused. Control holds were used to try and make him exit the vehicle, but he drove off and a pursuit was initiated which lasted a few blocks at speeds around 25 MPH. A Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver was successfully applied and the male driver was taken into custody. A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded user amounts of methamphetamine.

Mental Health Hold: East Highway 56 – An unidentified woman was called in by employees of a local business for being disoriented and delusional. She never identified herself and no identity was learned from a fingerprint scanner. The woman had no family or friends and was taken to the hospital by deputies for a mental health hold.

Thursday, August 17

Nothing significant to note.

Friday, August 18

Stolen Vehicle Recovery/Distribution of Methamphetamine: Berthoud Parkway/Rosewood Drive – A man was seen driving a truck that was stopped for a traffic infraction. During the stop, deputies discovered the truck was stolen. The male driver and female passenger were detained. During a probable cause search of the truck 26.5 grams of methamphetamine was found in the woman’s belongings. The male driver was released on a summons and the woman was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Recovered Stolen License Plates: Highway 287/North Berthoud Parkway – A FLOCK camera alerted deputies to a stolen license plate. Deputies stopped the vehicle and the driver was found to have an active warrant out of North Carolina in detainer status and was ultimately released.

Felony Warrant Arrest: 1st Street/Bunyan Avenue – A FLOCK camera alerted on a vehicle connected to a man with an outstanding felony warrant. The vehicle was stopped and the male driver was booked at the Larimer County Jail on his warrant.

Saturday, August 19

Felony Warrant Arrest: Grand Market Avenue – A Flock camera alerted for to a vehicle associated with a male with an outstanding felony warrant for vehicular eluding and felony DUI. The wanted man was contacted and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Vehicular Eluding/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Driving Under Revocation/Uninsured Vehicle/Obstruction/Felony Warrant/Misdemeanor Warrant: Highway 287/County Road 8 – A Flock camera alerted to a plate associated with warrants and a revoked driver. The plate was found to be expired from 2020. The vehicle led deputies on a short pursuit before stopping. The driver was initially uncooperative threatening suicide by cop and was later found to have a realistic-looking BB gun in the vehicle. The man was eventually taken into custody without incident. The female passenger was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail and the woman was issued a summons.

Driving Under the Influence/Mental Health Hold: Mount Massive Street – A man was contacted while passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle. Once awakened, the man started his vehicle and released the parking brake, but could not go anywhere since his vehicle was pinched by deputies. He was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for DUI. While at the jail, he made suicidal statements and slammed his head against the wall. As a result, he was taken to the hospital and placed on a mental health hold. He was issued a summons for his DUI charge.

Sunday, August 20

Warrant Arrest x2: East Highway 56 – A man was contacted in the parking lot of a local business and found to have two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

SCAM BUSTER! Be in the Know!

Facebook Sponsored Ads: On Facebook, the ad says “CLARKS” hoping you will think these are Clarks shoes. They are not Clarks – they are a no brand shoe. The website is called “Shopclank” – note they want you to think it is “Shopclark. BUYER BEWARE. This is not the only sponsored ad that does this – always be very cautious about sponsored ads – check on google or Amazon to see if you can get the same or similar product from a reputable business, Check their URL and see if you can spot these sneaky bait and switch. Note – this example indicates that it is QVC RECOMMENDED and shows the CLARK brand logo. If you get on the website ARSHOES.WRIDIE.COM you will find the shoes are not Clark and not QVC recommended.

For more information on scams and frauds visit:

www.larimer.gov/sheriff/services/information/frauds-scams

August 21 -27

Monday, August 21

Driving After License Revoked/Driving Without Insurance: Highway 287/County Road 8 – A man was contacted after a Flock camera alert on a vehicle associated with a warrant. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to have a revoked license as a Habitual Traffic Offender and he did not have insurance. The associated warrant was non-extraditable. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Indecent Exposure/Child Abuse: Welch Avenue/Common Drive – An unknown male suspect drove up to two high school-aged females and spoke to them from the vehicle. While in contact with the suspect, the two females observed that he was undressed from the waist down and masturbating. The suspect drove off. The vehicle is described as an older dark grey or black pickup with a headache rack. The truck is lowered and has a dark tint. The man was described as 30-40 years of age with a short buzz cut and short facial hair. If you have any information regarding this suspect, please contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Berthoud Squad.

Motor Vehicle Accident: Bunyan Avenue/3rd Street – An unlicensed juvenile driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and hit another car. The juvenile was summonsed into Berthoud Municipal Court.

Warrant Arrest: North County Road 15C – A man was contacted with an outstanding warrant and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Domestic Disturbance: 8th Street – A third party called to report that a woman stated she was being attacked by her husband. Upon arrival, the woman’s face appeared swollen and she began screaming that her husband had beaten her. The husband was briefly seen sticking his head outside of a back door and he was eventually secured in handcuffs. No charges could later be substantiated due to the intoxication level of the woman. The woman was taken to the hospital on a detox hold.

Possible Elder Abuse/Neglect: Franklin Avenue – A hospital nurse reported possible elder abuse from a local facility. An elderly man was transported to the hospital with leg pain, stomach pain, and a clogged catheter. Currently under investigation.

Tuesday, August 22

Fraud: Kansas Avenue – A woman reported receiving a credit card in the mail that she never opened.

Theft: Blue Bell Road – A home builder reported another theft of building materials from this neighborhood. The total accumulated loss for the home builder is around $40,000.

Assist Other Agency: Northbound I-25 near mile marker 250 – A black truck was reported to be following a vehicle and possibly firing a weapon. The reporting party said he heard eight “popping” sounds. Deputies located the truck a short time after the call came in and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the truck. An intoxicated man was detained. A loaded 9mm carbine and empty 9mm cases were found in the truck within arm’s reach of the driver on the passenger seat. As the incident occurred in Mead Police Department’s jurisdiction, Mead Police responded and took over the investigation.

Wednesday, August 23

Theft: Mountain Avenue – A man reported his iPhone 12 was stolen by a woman. Staff is working on supplying video surveillance.

Warrant Arrest: Highway 56 – A male was walking down the highway, highly intoxicated. The man was contacted by deputies and found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: Grand Market Avenue/North Berthoud Parkway – A male driver failed to yield, causing two other vehicles to collide. The at-fault driver was issued a summons.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: Woodcock Street/North Berthoud Parkway – A male driver tried to pass on the right when the roadway merged, causing minimal damage to another vehicle. The at-fault driver was issued a summons.

Thursday, August 24

Scam: Live Oak Court – A woman reported she was contacted by a man who claimed to be with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The man claimed the woman missed jury duty. He told the woman she needed to pay a $2,000 fine or a warrant would be issued for her arrest. The woman was not out of any money and realized this was a scam. Always call the non-emergency dispatch number if you feel like you are being scammed.

Detox Hold: West 57th Street – An adult female was the subject of a welfare check. She was found to be extremely intoxicated and barely able to walk. The woman was taken to the hospital for a detox hold.

Felony Warrant Arrest/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: North County Road 15C – A woman was seen driving and was known to have a warrant. A traffic stop was conducted, and a vehicle search yielded large amounts of drug paraphernalia. The woman was booked at the Larimer County Jail

Felony Criminal Impersonation/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Warrant Arrest x2: North County Road 15C – The female passenger on the above stop, and gave her sister’s name to avoid arrest on her two outstanding warrants. Drug paraphernalia was located where she was sitting. The woman was booked at the Larimer County Jail on her warrants and new charges.

Friday, August 25

Reckless Driving/Reckless Endangerment/Criminal Mischief: Country Road – A white “police-style” Crown Victoria with black rims was driving recklessly, lost control, and struck a tree in a front yard. The driver of the vehicle came within eight to ten feet of striking a resident of the address and then fled on foot prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Warrant Arrest: Sprague Avenue – A woman was contacted with an outstanding warrant and was subsequently booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: Highway 287/North Berthoud Parkway – A male driver struck the back of another vehicle at a red light causing minimal damage.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: Mountain Avenue/1st Street – A female driver failed to yield a roundabout as another vehicle was in the roundabout. The woman’s vehicle struck the middle of the other vehicle causing the vehicle to high center on a rock in the median. The at-fault driver was issued a summons.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Driving Under the Influence/Careless Driving: Highway 56/Southbound I-25 off-ramp – A male driver was traveling southbound on the I-25 off ramp. He failed to yield within the roundabout and slid into the intersection striking another vehicle. The male driver did not complete roadsides comparable to a sober party and was issued a summons.

Motor Vehicle Accident/Failure to Yield: Highway 287/Berthoud Parkway – A male driver failed to yield within a roundabout while turning onto Berthoud Parkway and was struck by another vehicle. The male driver was issued a citation.

Saturday, August 26

Driving Under the Influence/Open Container/Driving Under Revocation/Reckless Driving/Warrant Arrest x2: County Road 15A/County Road 4E – Two adult males were contacted doing “donuts” at the intersection. The driver, who was found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest, did not perform roadsides as a sober person. An open container was seen within plain view within the vehicle. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Third-Degree Assault/Domestic Violence/Child Abuse: Mountain Avenue – A woman reported that her husband assaulted her with their 1-year-old child in his arms. Injuries supported the woman’s statement. The man was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Sunday, August 27

Warrant Arrest: East Highway 56 – A man was contacted at a local business and found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

SCAM BUSTER! Be in the Know.

What’s one of the best ways to spot a scam? How scammers tell you to pay. Scammers want you to pay them in ways that are hard to trace and hard to get your money back: like through a gift card, wire transfer, payment app, or cryptocurrency.

Remember: Only scammers demand payment in cryptocurrency. No legitimate business or government agency is going to demand you pay with cryptocurrency — not to buy something, pay taxes or fines, and not to “protect” your money. That’s always a scam.

