Berthoud Fire Calls: August 2023

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Report

August 1 – 6

Monday, July 31

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 6000 block of Kiva Ridge Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to West County Road 2-E for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Tuesday, August 1

Engine 62 responded to the 2000 block of Jones Place for a smoke detector malfunction. The crew located 2 detectors that were malfunctioning and assisted with replacing all detectors.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 17000 block of E. County Line Road for a 2-vehicle accident. All parties were outside of the vehicles with no injuries.

Engine 61 along with BC-61 dispatched to the Berthoud Recreation Center for an alarm going off. The crew met with the staff, and they reported all parties were out of the building and there were no signs of a fire. The crew completed an exterior inspection and went inside to investigate and reset the panel. All parties were allowed back inside.

Engine 61 responded to the 1000 block of Hollyberry Street for a lift assist.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to West County Road 4 for power lines down, with a small fire on the pole. Several houses were without power. The crew removed the limbs from the roadway. The scene was turned over to Xcel Energy.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 600 block of 7th Street for a power line down. The scene was turned over to Xcel Energy.

Berthoud Fire responded to Berthoud Care and Rehab for a medical.

Wednesday, August 2

Engine 61 responded to the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue for a lift assist.

Engine 62 responded to Hwy 287 and Horseshoe Circle for a 2-vehicle accident with minor damage. Both vehicles were located on the southbound shoulder. Both parties refused medical evaluations. The crew remained on the scene providing traffic control until the arrival of Colorado State Patrol.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 49th Street SW for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, August 3

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 100 block of East Indiana Avenue for a medical. TVEMS started patient assessment and obtained vitals. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the intersection of Berthoud Parkway and 10E for a 2-vehicle accident with moderate damage. The crew assisted with evaluations, but neither party required medical attention. E-61 remained on scene providing a blocking vehicle until a tow truck arrived.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 arrived on scene in the 4000 block of South Iowa for a medical. TVEMS initiated patient assessment and baseline vitals, with the assistance of the E-61 crew. The patient was then placed into the ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

Friday, August 4

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of Mt. Meeker for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the I-25-mile marker 249 Northbound for a 3-car accident. All parties refused medical attention. The crew cleaned road debris from the accident.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 1000 block of Eliza Avenue for a natural gas line hit by construction workers. The scene was turned over to Xcel Energy.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Parstone Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, August 5

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2000 block of Weld County Road 46 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 9300 block of North County Line Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 6000 block West County Road 8-E for a single vehicle accident. The vehicle veered off the road about 20 feet down an embankment. Colorado State Patrol cleared E-62 from the scene.

Sunday, Aug 6

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat check.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a medical in the 3000 block of Tia Court for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

August 7-13

Monday, August 7

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3000 block of Tia Court for a 62-year-old man with severe back spasms. TVEMS assumed command and the crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

E62 responded to the 1000 block of S. Cty Road 21 for an 85-year-old man with chest pains. TVEMS arrived on scene and took over patient care. The crew walked the patient outside and down the stairs. He was packaged for transport and loaded into the ambulance.

Squad 61 responded to 400 block of Mountain Avenue for a 68-year-old man with neck pain. TVEMS began patient assessment. The patient walked to the cot and was loaded into the ambulance for further evaluation.

Squad 61 had a citizen come to Station 1 asking if we could assist her in unlocking her car door. The keys were accidentally locked inside by her cat. We found her car in the alley and the cat was still inside with the car running. The crew used our Big EZ tool and unlocked the button. After she gave us information that ties her name to ownership.

Tuesday, August 8

E62 dispatched to the area of Cty Road 8 and Meadowlark Drive for reports of diabetic problems. The crew found an RV parked on the side of the road. The patient’s wife stated that they drove from Carter Lake due to her husband not feeling well. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The patient walked himself to the ambulance where he was transported.

Engine 62 dispatched to the area of Hwy 287 and Larimer Cty Road 8 for a patient saying that she was not feeling well. The crew helped the patient from her car and walked her to the ambulance. All patient care was handled by TVEMS.

Wednesday, August 9

Citizens assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Engine 61 responded to the 2000 block of Cadman Street for a 68-year-old man with chest pains. Once TVEMS finished their assessment, the patient was loaded and secured to the cot for transport.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a 54-year-woman with chest pains. TVEMS determined the patient needed to be transported, and the crew retrieved the cot from the ambulance. The patient was loaded in the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the 100 block of Sioux Drive for an 85-year-old man with high blood pressure. TVEMS began a patient assessment, and the decision to transport was made. The patient walked to the cot and was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, August 10

E61 dispatched to the Berthoud Recreation Center for a 7-year-old girl who had fallen and hit her head. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care. The patient was loaded on the cot and into the back of the ambulance for transport.

Friday, August 11

Berthoud Fire and TVEMS were dispatched to the intersection of Hwy 56 and WCR 13 for a T-bone type accident with no injuries. The crew assisted with traffic and clearing the roadway. Once completed, the scene was turned over to LCSO.

Car seat installation at Station 1 for expectant mother.

Engine 61 responded to a 2-vehicle accident on I-25 southbound. There was light damage to both vehicles and no injuries were reported.

Engine 61 responded to a CO alarm on Rivergate Way. The crew took readings of the house with a 4-gas monitor and found no abnormal readings. All detectors were checked, and all were found to be working properly.

Saturday, August 12

Engine 61 responded to County Road 8 and Highway 287 for a motor vehicle accident. A single vehicle was found off the roadway, and the driver of the vehicle was standing nearby. The crew checked for hazards and leaking fluids and none were found. E61 cleared the scene and left the incident with LCSO.

Engine 61 responded to 2nd St. for a medical assist.

E61 and TVEMS responded to an MVA on I-25 southbound. This was a four-vehicle accident, and no injuries were reported. The crew assisted Johnstown Police with clearing vehicles and debris from the lanes and then cleared the scene.

E61 dispatched to a service call on County Road 16 for a cat that was stuck in a swamp cooler. The crew removed the squirrel cage, and the cat crawled out of the cooler.

Squad 61 assisted with a medical on Mountain Avenue. The patient was transported, and the crew cleared the scene.

E62 responded to a medical call at the Carter Lake campground for a patient who had fallen and hit his head. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care.

Squad 61 responded for a patient who had fallen and needed medical attention. The crew assisted TVEMS with transporting the patient to the ambulance.

Sunday, August 13

Squad 61 and Engine 61 responded to a medical on Robin Court. The crew assisted TVEMS with gathering the history and vitals and then preparing the patient to be transported.

Engine 62 dispatched to a medical call for a patient found sitting in the passenger seat of a car on WCR 6. The crew assisted the patient until the arrival of TVEMS. The patient was placed onto a cot and transported to the hospital.

Engine 61 responded with TVEMS to a medical for an allergic reaction. The crew assisted with assessment and then were cleared from the scene.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to an MVA on South Garfield Ave. One vehicle had driven through a gate. There were no injuries reported and the crew cleared the scene.

August 14-20

Monday, August 14

Berthoud Squad 61 and TVEMS responded to the 900 block of Wilshire Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with vitals and loaded the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

E61 dispatched to the intersection of Hwy 287 and Larimer Cty Road 4E for a 2-vehicle accident with injuries. The crews found one vehicle with no injuries and no hazards present. The other vehicle had one patient that was loaded into the ambulance for transport. The scene was turned over to LCSO.

Tuesday, August 15

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to I-25 SB for a 6-vehicle accident. The crews assisted with loading one patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist in the 800 block of 14th Street for smoke detectors going off. The crew replaced the batteries in all the detectors. The homeowner was informed that the life of the detectors had expired and suggested they all be replaced.

Engine 61 responded to the 2000 block of Barela Drive for a CO alarm going off. The crew contacted construction workers in the basement of the home. They stated the alarm activated when dust from their project got into the detector. No CO was found in the house.

Wednesday, August 16

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the Skate Park for a patient having a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Rehab and Care Center for a medical.

E61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the intersection of Hwy 287 and Berthoud Parkway for a 3-vehicle accident with light damage. With no injuries or hazards found, the scene was turned over to LCSO.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 500 block of Pyramid Peak Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 100 block of Indiana Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a nearby hospital.

Thursday, August 17

Engine 61 dispatched to Weld Cty Road 3 and Hwy 56 for a fuel spill less than 10 gallons. A four-foot-wide fuel spill could be seen across Hwy 56 and continued both North and South on Cty Road 3. The fuel on CR3 had soaked into the dirt road. E61 shut down Hwy 56 and used Absorb All to soak up fuel that was on Hwy 56.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Rehab and Care Center for a medical.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Murrlet Street for a smoke detector in the living room that was fully activated. The homeowner was informed that the life of the detectors had expired and suggested they all be replaced.

Citizens assist for a car seat check at Station 1.

Friday, August 18

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 600 block of 14th Street SE for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to 42nd Street SE for a 2-motor vehicle accident. There were no injuries or hazards. The scene was turned over to LPD.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to W LCR 2E for a 2-vehicle accident (SUV vs boat.) No injuries were reported or no hazards were found. The scene was turned over to LCSO.

Saturday, August 19

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 100 block of Caballo Ave for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 4000 block of Malibu Dr. for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 800 block of Greenwood Dr. for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 2000 block of E Highway 56 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, August 20

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 2500 block of Parrish Rd for a medical. The patient was thrown off their horse onto the ground and was not able to move their left leg. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

August 21 – 27

Monday, August 21

No calls

Tuesday, August 22

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Rehab and Care Center for a medical.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 5th Street for a patient who had fallen and broken an arm. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 800 block of 5th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, August 23

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the intersection of N. Larimer County Road 23 and LCR12 for a 2-vehicle accident with moderate damage to both. All parties were out of the vehicles. TVEMS completed two patient refusals and the third party was not injured.

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 400 block of Welch Avenue for a medical. The crew helped TVEMS with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1000 block of 42nd Street SE for a patient who had fallen and hit his head. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew retrieved the cot from the ambulance. The patient was secured to the cot and loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Thursday, August 24

Citizens assist in the 500 block of Windom Peak Lane requesting assistance with installing a new smoke detector.

E61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1000 block of 4th Street for a medical. Command was transferred to TVEMS.

Friday, August 25

Engine 61 responded to the roundabout on 1st street for a 2-vehicle accident with no injuries. Engine 61 addressed all hazards and stayed on scene until the tow truck arrived.

Berthoud Fire responded to the 2000 block of Likens Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew loaded the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 700 block of 3rd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a 2-vehicle accident along County Road 8. No injuries or hazards were reported. E-61 remained on scene to block traffic.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a 2-vehicle accident on Northbound I-25. Engine 61 addressed all hazards and was cleared of the scene.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 1100 block of Jefferson Dr. for a citizens assist.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to a 2-vehicle accident on Highway 287 and Berthoud Parkway. Engine 61 addressed all hazards. LCSO cleared Engine 61 of the scene.

Saturday, August 26

Engine 61 dispatched to the block of 3200 Landmark for an inside odor investigation. The crew searched the house and found no odor or sign of smoke. The crew found there to be a light switch which was possibly malfunctioning and generating heat in the study. E-61 returned the breaker to the off position and advised the homeowner to call an electrician to investigate further.

Sunday, August 27

Citizens assist in the 100 block of E Iowa Avenue.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd St for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.