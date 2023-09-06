Obituary: Annette W. Sterkel

July 31, 1938 – August 29, 2023

Annette W. Sterkel of Berthoud, went to join the Lord on Tuesday, August 29th 2023 peacefully with her family by her side.

Annette was born in Bazine Kansas to Ellis and Pearl Wykoff on July 31, 1938. During her 5th grade year her family relocated to Colorado where she graduated from Berthoud High School in 1956.

Annette married Earl Sterkel on March 13 1960 and while raising her daughters worked as the Assistant Town Clerk for the Town of Berthoud for over 20 years.

Annette lived a long and happy life as the Matriarch of an extended loving family. She was always there to listen and give sound and encouraging advice as a Mother, Grammie and an Aunt Nettie.

Annette is survived by her 2 Daughters, Laura Sterkel and Lisa Sterkel (husband Chuck Remus) of Loveland. Three sisters, Patricia Strozzi (Tom), Roberta Wykoff of Loveland and Loretta Oddo of Illinois. Brother Joel Wykoff (Deb) of Berthoud . Five Grandchildren: Desiree (Raphael), Mathew, Aimee (Ryan), Bennet and Samantha (James). 12 Great Grandchildren: Jordin, Marilyn, Isaac, Avarie, Alexis, Elayna, Joseph, Zeke, Zayden , Leticia, Mateo, Emiliano and Great Great Grandchild Leonidas. Numerous Neice’s and Nephews whom all held a very special place in her heart.

She was proceeded in death by her Husband Earl of 49 years, her Parents, Ellis and Pearl, Brothers, Rex and Kevin, a Grand Daughter in-law Christen and Step daughter Debra.

A celebration of Life will be held on September 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Berthoud.