Berthoud Police Blotter: September 2023

September 1 – 3

Friday, September 1

Burglary: Mountain Avenue – Several bottles of unopened alcohol were located next to the dumpster outside a local business. It was discovered the business was entered through an unlocked access point and the bottles were stolen.

Saturday, September 2

Warrant Arrest x4: Meadowlark Drive – A female was booked at the Larimer County Jail for four outstanding warrants after the Boulder Jail refused to book her.

Mental Health Hold: Preserve Drive – Summitstone requested assistance with the transport of a male to the hospital for a mental health hold. The male was not cooperative and was experiencing extreme paranoia. After several attempts of trying to convince the male to cooperate, deputies went hands-on and the male resisted. A takedown was utilized to place the male into protective custody. The male was transported to the hospital via ambulance in four-point restaurants due to his continued aggressive behavior. The male was medically cleared and placed on a mental health hold.

Warrant Arrest: County Road 10E – A male was contacted with an outstanding warrant and booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Sunday, September 3

SCAM BUSTER! Be in the Know.

Amazon Phone Call Scam: Someone with a foreign accent calls and says he is from Amazon and there were charges to your account that are fraudulent. He then transfers you to the bank person who confirms the fraud and asks for your banking info. The scammer then transfers you to someone at the “Federal Trade Commission” who asks for a copy of your driver’s license. Then he asks you where your retirement funds and bank accounts are. The scammer then tells you he is going to take money from your personal account to pay the Amazon charge. If you hang up when you realize it’s a scam – they will continue to call you from various numbers, including spoofed numbers such as “Johnstown Polic Department.” No – that isn’t my typo – it is the scammers not knowing how to spell police. These are scams! Just hang up!

RECEIVE EMERGENCY NOTIFICATIONS ON YOUR CELL PHONE. Please visit https://NOCOAlert.org and register to get emergency notifications on your cell phone. Reverse 911 does not work on cell phones, only on landlines. Berthoud has the lowest registered numbers in Larimer County.

September 4 – 10

Monday, September 4

Theft: West County Road 10E – A woman reported that her toolbox and several tools were stolen from her residence.

Criminal Mischief: North County Road 23/West County Road 12 – A man reported an unknown individual cut the tie downs on a tarp covering a stack of hay. The tarp then blew off and the top layer, approximately 40 hay bales, were ruined due to rain.

Warrant Arrest: South Highway 287 – A man riding his bicycle from Loveland to Longmont was found on the side of the road disoriented and possibly dehydrated. After medical attention, it was discovered the man had a warrant for his arrest. He requested a ride to Longmont but got a ride to the Larimer County Jail instead.

Non-Injury Motor Vehicle Accident: North Berthoud Parkway/Woodcock Street – Two vehicles were involved in a motor vehicle accident, due to conflicting stories, the cause of the accident was unable to be determined.

Tuesday, September 5

Felony Criminal Impersonation x2: Grand Market Avenue – A man, who was known to be wanted on Felony Criminal Impersonation charges, was seen at a business in Loveland. The man was then contacted in Berthoud and arrested after positive identification. He was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Theft: 4th Street – A woman reported that her juvenile son’s phone and camera were stolen from the laundromat. On Saturday, a $40 charge was made to the card from Longmont. The investigation is ongoing.

Detox Hold: Highway 56/County Road 1 – A man was called in multiple times for lunging at traffic, cursing at traffic, and threatening drivers. He was uncooperative upon contact and told he would resist, which he did, after which he was detained. The man was taken to the hospital for a detox hold.

Fraud: South 5th St – A woman reported that her credit card had been charged approximately $400 in New York and $377.50 in Mexico. The woman contacted her bank to report the fraudulent charges.

Wednesday, September 6

Theft: Sara Lynn Lane – Approximately 79 sheets of siding valued at $6,500 were stolen from a construction site. Crime Scene Investigators responded to the location to collect evidence

Theft: Clara View Drive – A gas range was stolen from a newly built home at this location. The residence was locked, and it is believed entry was made through an unlocked basement window.

Theft: Murrlet Street – A man reported that a set of golf clubs fell out of his truck when he was turning into his driveway. A home security camera captured a man pulling up to the golf clubs and he is seen placing the clubs into the back of his vehicle. Through the use of the Flock camera system, the vehicle was located which led to the identification of the suspect. The suspect was contacted and agreed to return the golf clubs to the Berthoud substation for return to the owner.

Thursday, September 7

Criminal Mischief: West County Road 10E – It was reported that a storage unit was broken into and items inside were damaged.

Friday, September 8

Found Drugs: East Highway 56 – A Colorado State Patrol Trooper found a baggie of methamphetamine in a parking lot. A deputy logged the baggie for destruction.

Weapons Disturbance/Juvenile Problem: Berthoud -After the Berthoud High School football game three sixteen-year-old males in a vehicle chased another male with a baseball bat. When citizens intervened, the juveniles threatened the citizens with the bat. One resident pulled a shotgun to defend themselves and the males fled in the vehicle. The juveniles were later contacted and cited for traffic violations. No probable cause for felony menacing due to conflicting victim statements. All three juveniles were trespassed from Berthoud High School.

Runaway Juvenile/Minor in Possession of Marijuana: Berthoud – A man reported his fifteen-year-old daughter as a runaway juvenile. The man later found his daughter in a vehicle prior to contact with law enforcement. The juvenile was found to be in possession of marijuana wax. She refused to go home and was released to another family member. The juvenile was issued a citation for the marijuana.

Saturday, September 9

Possession of Controlled Substance/No Proof of Insurance/Driving Under Suspension/Traffic Infraction: North Highway 287/West County Road 8 – A man was contacted for a traffic infraction. A K9 alerted on the vehicle, which led to the discovery of methamphetamine. The driver was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

Sunday, September 10

Theft: 2nd Street – An unknown suspect entered a man’s boat at the storage units and stole several fishing poles and reels.

Third-Degree Assault/Domestic Violence: 6th Street Court – A man got into a physical fight with his girlfriend. The man was contacted in south Loveland on a traffic stop after fleeing from the scene and was booked at the Larimer County Jail.

