Berthoud Fire Calls: September 2024

September 1 – 3

Friday, September 1

Squad 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 20000 block of Weld County Road 1 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizens assist with detectors in the 1500 block of Willow Drive.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 12000 block of North County Line Road in Boulder County for a single vehicle accident. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, September 2

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1300 block of 1st St for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, September 3

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to Navajo Place for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 200 block of Elmwood Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sept. 4 – 10

Monday, Sept. 4

E-61 and TVEMS responded to the 2000 block of Weld County Road 42 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew retrieved the cot from the ambulance and loaded the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 62 responded to the intersection of Larimer County Road (LCR) 21 and LCR 10 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew helped with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of W. County Road 14 for a lift assist.

E62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 1000 block of Weld County Road 46 for a UTV rollover with two victims. Both riders were out of the UTV, with one sitting on the ground and the other sitting in the vehicle parked at scene. The crew helped TVEMS with preparing patients for transport to hospital.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Care and Rehab Center for a medical.

Citizens assist at Station 1 for the installation of a car seat.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 100 block of E. Michigan Avenue for a medical. The crew retrieved the patient’s car seat and loaded the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

E61 and TVEMS responded to the 300 block of Bimson Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Engine 61 with TVEMS were dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 400 block of Canyonlands Street for a smoke detector going off. The crew investigated all detectors and replaced batteries for the homeowner.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 2000 block of Ranchero Road for a cut gas line at the bottom of a trench. The line was not actively flowing at the time. E-62 surveyed the area. The gas meter did not show any gas being used by the house. Xcel Energy arrived on scene and surveyed the area and remained on scene for line repair.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 500 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew aided with loading of the patient for transport.

Engine 62 responded to the 1000 block of Vantage Parkway for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, Sept. 8

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 90 block of Sprague Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 6000 block of Homer Road for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Engine 62 was sent to an outside smoke investigation at 1900 North Larimer County Road 31. Engine 62 confirmed it was dust created by construction at Chimney Hollow Reservoir.

Engine 61 dispatched to Interstate 25-mile marker 248 Southbound for an MVA unknown injury. On arrival, Mountain View Engine was on scene with their ambulance. Engine 61 contacted the Mountain View officer, and they only requested Engine 61 help block the scene until a tow truck arrived. The accident was non injury, and no hazards were present.

Engine 62 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 4000 block of West Larimer County Road 6 for a single motor vehicle accident. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a nearby hospital.

Engine 61 and TVEMS responded to the 900 block of Kansas Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a lift assist.

Engine 62 dispatched to a Grass/Landscape fire (non-wildland) near North US Highway 287 and Berthoud Parkway. E-62 found a smoldering piece of a power pole under the bridge on the 287-railroad overpass. The crew extinguished the smoldering power pole with a pressurized water extinguisher.

Engine 61 and TVEMS were dispatched to the 300 block of Wilfred Road for a patient who was unconscious but breathing. The patient had been kicked by a horse. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 900 block of Kansas Avenue for Carbon Monoxide alarms that were going off. The crew found all readings to be normal. Engine 61 used compressed air to clean out smoke detectors and tested the system. The homeowner was advised to replace the detectors due to age.

Engine 62 and TVEMS responded to the 1500 block of Diamond Wall Drive for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of First Street for a grass/landscape fire. Smoke was coming from a ditch. E-61 investigated and found a 3’x3′ pile of trash and grass that was smoldering. The area appeared to be a ditch clearing burn that was not fully extinguished. E-61 extinguished the smoldering area and cleared the scene.