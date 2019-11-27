Berthoud Fire Calls: November 2019

Incident Activity Nov 1 – Nov 3

Friday, November 1

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 700 block of 14th Street for an 80-year-old man who had fallen. The crew assisted the patient to a chair. TVEMS evaluated the patient

Berthoud Squad 2 dispatched to the 2300 block of W. County Road 10 for a 62-year-old woman who had fallen. The patient was helped up and assisted inside. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS for further evaluation.

BFPD responded to the 3400 block of Memory Lane for a residential fire alarm. The homeowner stated that construction was occurring at the home and dust got in the smoke detector.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Fire was requested for a stand-by at a Berthoud High School football home game.

Saturday, November 2

Berthoud Engine 16 responded to the 700 block of E. County Road 8 for a rubbish fire. The fire was a controlled burn with a valid burn permit. The fire was not spreading and was controlled and contained.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched with TVEMS to the 3400 block of Lela Court for a patient showing signs of a stroke. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, November 3

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 700 block of 6th Street for a patient with breathing problems. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 500 block of Redwood Place for a sick person. The patient had symptoms of severe dehydration. The patient was loaded for transport.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 1000 block of Berthoud Parkway for a lift assist.

BFPD along with Loveland Rural Fire Authority dispatched to the 500 block of Rugged Rock Road for an animal rescue. A dog had been missing and was found, stuck in ankle deep water in a 13-foot irrigation ditch. After several rescue attempts, the dog’s owner went down into the ditch to retrieve the dog. The owner and the dog were removed from the ditch.

Incident Activity Nov. 4 – 10

Monday, November 4

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to Aspen Leaf Assisted Living for a medical.

Citizen assist to the 3200 block of Timeless Circle to change batteries in smoke detectors.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the 3400 block of Memory Lane for a residential fire alarm. The crew saw no signs of fire. Contact was made with homeowner who said construction was occurring in the basement, and there were no fire hazards. Homeowner reset alarm.

BFPD responded to the 600 block of 8th Street for a lift assist.

Berthoud Squad 1 along with TVEMS dispatched to the 200 block of Redcloud Avenue for a 67-year-old male who was sick. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, November 5

BFPD dispatched to the 3400 block of Woodcock Street for a commercial fire alarm, a partial evacuation had occurred. There were no visible signs of fire. The crew assessed the building and found no fire. It was an alarm system malfunction.

Berthoud Squad 1 along with TVEMS and LCSO dispatched to the 1400 block of Murrlet Street for an unconscious person. Crews found a male not breathing. After evaluation, TVEMS pronounced the patient deceased. The scene was turned over to LCSO.

Wednesday, November 6

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 4200 block of Kollins Court for an unauthorized burn. -The homeowner was burning yard debris without a burn permit. The homeowner was asked to put out the fire and obtain a burn permit through the proper process.

Citizen assist to install a car seat at Station 2.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 1200 block of Cedar Drive for a lift assist.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to I-25 MM 250 NB for a fuel spill. LCSO was on the scene of a minor, two-car motor vehicle accident. The crew surveyed the area around the collision and were unable to find a spill.

Berthoud Squad 2 responded to the 3400 block of Lela Drive for a sick person. TVEMS arrived on the scene and assumed patient care.

Berthoud Squad 2 dispatched to the 4000 block of Lakefront Drive for a person who had fallen. The crew assessed the patient. TVEMS arrived on the scene and assumed patient care. The patient refused transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the Conoco Gas Station for a small fuel spill. The crew assisted with the spill cleanup.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 2300 Jones Place for a gas odor. A small leak was found in one of the furnace gas lines in the home. The furnace with the leak was shut off. The citizen was to contact the builder to have the furnace serviced.

Thursday, November 7

BFPD responded to the Berthoud Library for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 900 block of Wilshire Drive for a sick person. The crew evaluated the patient and passed patient care to TVEMS. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, November 8

Berthoud Engine 1 and TVEMS dispatched to the 700 block of 14th Street for person who had fallen. The patient was helped back up. Transport by TVEMS was refused.

Berthoud Engine 1 along with TVEMS responded to Love’s Travel Stop for a medical emergency. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for assessment.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the 900 block of 4th Street for a 9-year-old boy who was sick. The crew assisted TVEMS with assessment of the patient. After assessment, the patient’s mother refused transport by ambulance.

Citizen assist to the 100 block of Indiana Avenue for a smoke detector check. The crew found the smoke detectors to be out dated and recommended the homeowner to replace them. The crew replaced the batteries and tested the alarms. All alarms were reset.

BFPD dispatched to I-25 mm 250 NB for a 4-vehicle motor vehicle accident. The crew checked for hazards and cleaned up a fuel spill that had been found. The crew also helped TVEMS with patient assessment and packaging one person for transport. BFPD stayed on the scene to block traffic until CDOT could clear all the vehicles from the highway.

Citizen assist to the 100 block of Welch Ave to replace smoke detector batteries.

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 400 block of Mountain Avenue for a 73-year-old woman who had fallen. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

BFPD dispatched to I-25 mm 249 NB for a 2-car motor vehicle accident. The crew blocked one lane of traffic and established command. No injuries were reported. The vehicles were checked for hazards. None were found. Engine 1 remained until CDOT was able to remove the vehicles from the scene. All lanes of I-25 were reopened.

BFPD dispatched to I-25 mm 249 NB for a 4-car motor vehicle accident. The crew blocked the frontage road northbound lane of traffic. TVEMS took one patient into the ambulance for evaluation. The crew directed traffic and cleaned up the hazards.

Saturday, November 9

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 4300 block of Page Place for a 73-year-old woman who was not feeling well. TVEMS arrived and the patient was placed on a cot and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Citizen assist for a car seat installation at Station 2.

Sunday, November 10

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue for a 34-year-old man having a possible seizure. The patient was awake and aware of his surroundings. The crew assisted TVEMS with evaluation of the patient. TVEMS helped the patient in walking to the ambulance for further evaluation.

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to Love’s Travel Stop for a medical. The patient was in his truck, and LCSO was trying to communicate with him. No obvious injuries were noticed by LCSO or Squad 1.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 900 block of Glenview Drive for a 51-year-old woman having a possible heart attack. The patient was conscious, but her breathing was labored. The crew aided with patient vitals. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew aided with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

November 11-17

Monday, November 11

Citizen assist to the 600 block of Torrey’s Peak Lane to replace smoke detector batteries.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 2700 block of Martingale Drive for a 23-year-old male having breathing problems. The patient was conscious and alert. The crew began patient assessment and care was transferred to TVEMS when they arrived. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD dispatched to the 100 block of County Road 21 for a residential structure fire. The crew found the fire to be a bonfire. The homeowner had not obtained a burn permit. The crew extinguished and mopped up the fire. The homeowner was made aware of the burning regulations and burn permit process.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the 1200 block of Cedar Drive for a 94-year-old man who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew helped with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, November 12

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 4200 block of Kollin Court for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and began evaluating the patient. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

BFPD dispatched to the 1200 block of Paramount Drive for an 81-year-old in cardiac arrest. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was pronounced deceased.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 5200 block of Gary Drive for a possible gas leak. All occupants of the home had evacuated. The crew noticed a slight smell of gas. The monitoring equipment detected normal readings. The gas odor was determined to be from a faulty igniter on the gas stove. Homeowners were told to call if the smell returned.

BFPD dispatched to the 600 block of Welch Avenue for a residential structure fire. All occupants had evacuated. Crews made entry into the home and found the fire in an upstairs bedroom. The fire was contained to a mattress and other soft goods. The fire was extinguished and was determined to have originated from a coiled extension cord. With no structural damage, the home was turned back over to the property owner.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 200 block of 3rd Street for a sick person. TVEMS arrived on the scene and assumed patient care. The crew assisted loading the patient for transport.

Wednesday, November 13

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the 4700 block of S. Sunshine Court for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. The crews determined there were elevated levels of CO in the home, and one additional occupant was evacuated. The crew determined that the boiler in the basement had malfunctioned. The house was ventilated, and the homeowner said he would contact a service company. The home was turned back over to the property owner.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 3300 block of Sundown Drive for a patient who was in cardiac arrest. The patient was not conscious or breathing. TVEMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the patient deceased. The scene was turned over to the LCSO.

Berthoud Squad 1 was assigned to a public education event at the Church of Latter-Day Saints for basic 1st aid training.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 800 block of Mountain Avenue for a female patient who had been assaulted. TVEMS made contact with the victim and cleared Squad 1 from the scene.

Thursday, November 14

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 700 block of E. Highway 56 for a 2-car motor vehicle accident. There were no injuries, and LCSO was on the scene. The crew checked for hazards and swept up the roadway.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Citizen assist to the 800 block of Gentlewind Way for the installation of a new CO detector.

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 1500 block of Willow Drive for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 1700 block of Wales Drive for a 4-year-old male having breathing problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care. Once the patient had stabilized, he was driven to a local hospital by his parents.

Friday, November 15

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to Turner Middle School for a 14-year-old female with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Berthoud Squad 2 responded to the 3700 block of Ranch Road for a patient with chest pains. The patient’s care was transferred to TVEMS.

BFPD dispatched to the 3900 block of Arleigh Drive for a smoke odor. There were no visible signs of smoke. The crews used their monitoring equipment and determined the odor was from a coffee pot left on.

Saturday, November 16

Berthoud Squad 2 dispatched to the 2800 block of Lake Hollow Road for an 80-year-old man who was sick. The patient was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the 800 block of Mountain Avenue for a 27-year-old woman who was sick. The crew began patient assessment. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS and the crew assisted TVEMS in loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Berthoud Engine 2 was requested for standby by the Larimer County Sherriff’s Department to the Carter Lake South Shore Campground.

Sunday, November 17

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 2500 block of S. County Road 29 for a 55-year-old man thrown from a horse. The crew was unable to obtain direct access to the patient with the engine and walked to the patient to begin assessment. TVEMS arrived, and the crew assisted placing the patient onto a back board and in to the stokes basket. The patent was carried approximately 150 feet to the engine. The patient was then moved to the location of the 2nd ambulance and was transferred to a cot. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the Love’s Travel Stop for a 68-year-old man who was having difficulty breathing. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care. The man was transported to a local hospital

Incident Activity Nov. 18-24

Monday, November 18

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 3400 block of Woodcock Street for a lift assist.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 1200 block of 4th Street for an unauthorized burn. The crew educated the property owner about the open burning regulations. The property owner put the fire out.

Tuesday, November 19

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 3200 block of Huppe Lane for an 84-year-old man who was unconscious. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport and loading into the ambulance. BFPD assisted TVEMS in the ambulance with patient care during transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 300 block of Michigan Street for a sick person. The crew completed a patient assessment. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The patient was then transported to a local hospital.

Wednesday, November 20

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 4000 block of S. Garfield Avenue for a 96-year-old woman with breathing problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with getting the patient on a cot and loaded into the ambulance for transport.

BFPD dispatched to the 1700 block of Exeter Street for a 50-year-old male who was unconscious. The patient awoke and became combative. The crew made attempts to control the patient in order to administer medical. TVEMS was eventually able to start an IV. The patient was place on a cot and loaded into the ambulance. BFPD assisted TVEMS in the ambulance during transport.

BFPD responded to the 5000 block of Glen Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm. The crew entered the home with the monitoring equipment and recorded high levels. Due to the high levels, the crew went on air and continued to inspect the home. After a thorough investigation, the cause of high CO levels could not be determined. The home was ventilated until normal CO levels were reached. The crew recommended all appliances be turned off until the homeowners could have them inspected by a HVAC professional.

Thursday, November 21

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 1400 block of 4th Street for a 65-year-old female with breathing problems. The crew assessed the patient and transferred patient care to TVEMS. The crew assisted loading the patient on a cot and to the ambulance for transport.

Berthoud Engine 1 responded to the 3400 block of Memory Lane for a smoke detector activation. One of the construction workers stated that the smoke detector was removed and did not realize it had a battery backup. The crew cleared the house for hazards.

BFPD dispatched to the 1100 block of Shelby for a patient with diabetic problems. The crew found the patient conscious and semi alert. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS.

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 4200 block of Page Place for a patient having a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care with BFPD helping to maintain an airway. The crew carried the patient to a cot and loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, November 22

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 3800 block of Highway 56 for a motor vehicle accident. –, there was single vehicle that had slid off of the road with no damage. The crew checked the occupant for injuries, and the area for hazards. The occupant stated that he had no injuries, and no hazards were present. The vehicle was flagged, and a tow truck was en route.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 60 for a motor vehicle accident. There was one vehicle in the ditch. Airbags had been deployed. No other hazards were present. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessments. TVEMS cleared all three patients. Colorado State Patrol arrived on the scene. The crew directed traffic.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to Highway 287 for a motor vehicle accident. The crew checked the area but was unable to locate an accident.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the area of County Road 2 and County Road 13 for a motor vehicle accident. The crew found a vehicle in a ditch. The crew checked for occupants and vehicle hazards. The vehicle was not occupied and there were no hazards present. The crew confirmed with Colorado State Patrol of the abandoned vehicle, and it was flagged with caution tape.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the 200 block of Sioux Drive for a 36-year-old woman with severe neck pain. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient onto a cot and in the ambulance for transport.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 1400 block of Waterman Street for a 78-year-old man who was reportedly unconscious. The patient was conscious and alert and patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The patient was assisted to the cot and loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Citizen assist to the 800 block of Gentlewind Way to replace batteries in the smoke detectors.

BFPD dispatched to I-25 mm 249 southbound for a vehicle fire. The crew was unable to locate the vehicle. BFPD checked the surrounding area. No vehicle found.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the Love’s Travel Stop for a patient having breathing problems. The crew made contact with the patient and began obtaining vitals. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The crew assisted the patient onto the cot and loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, November 23

BFPD dispatched to the 1200 block of County Road 21 for unauthorized burning. The home owner was tending to a slash burn pile. The homeowner stated that he had a burn permit. The burn permit was confirmed. The crew confirmed a water supply and that the homeowner would continue to monitor the fire.

BFPD was notified at Station 2 of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road 8 and County Road 23. A witness had brought one of the motor vehicle accident occupants to the station. BFPD responded to the scene. Squad 2 also took the MVA occupant back to the scene. A single vehicle was off of the road with minor damage. The crew assessed the vehicle occupants. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. Patients refused transport. The crew placed the two occupants in Squad 2 to stay warm until Colorado State Patrol arrived on the scene.

Citizen assist to the 1500 block of 4th Street to stop a water leak from a hot water heater.

Sunday, November 24

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 3000 block of Weld County Road 46 for a 33-year-old man who was sick. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Berthoud Engine 2 responded to the 5300 block of Beverly Drive for a birth. The baby had been delivered by the time they arrived. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The mother and baby were loaded in the ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

Berthoud Squad 1 dispatched to the 1700 block of Chaparro Circle for a 35-year-old male with chest pains. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment and care. The crew assisted the patient to a cot and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Citizen assist to the 700 block of 3rd Street for CO detectors chirping after changing the batteries. The crew used the air monitor, and no CO was detected. The crew advised the homeowner to replace the detectors that seemed to be malfunctioning.

Berthoud Engine 1 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a 78-year-old man in need of medical attention. The patient had a nose bleed that started 12 minutes prior to BFPD’s arrival. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crews assisted the patient to a cot and into the ambulance for transport.