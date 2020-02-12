Berthoud Police Blotter: February 2020

February 1 – 9

Saturday, February 1

Speeding / Protection Order Violation: Mile Marker325 S Hwy 287, a 39-year-old Livermore man was contacted for doing 100 mph

in a 65-mph zone. A 28-year-old woman was in the passenger seat and there is an

active protection order protecting the woman from the man.

Warrant / Speeding: Berthoud Parkway and Blue Bell Road,

a 20-year-old woman was contacted for speeding. A records check showed she had

a warrant out of the Longmont Police Department for failure to appear for

careless driving. Booked. I’m seeing a pattern in her driving

habits.

Landlord/Tennent Problem: Tavner Court, a resident

reported his landlord was in his bedroom and refused to leave until being paid

$200 owed by the resident. The landlord was informed that she was committing

trespass and needed to exit the room. She complied but went back into the room

again without permission. Deputy gave her a final warning and informed her that

she would be charged if she went back into the room anytime in the future

without consent. The landlord was very uncooperative and refused to move away

from the caller’s door. The resident eventually agreed to give her the $200 if

she would leave. If he gave the $200 to the landlord initially, maybe, just

maybe this all could have been avoided.

Sunday, February 2

Animal Problem: Wales Drive, a resident was walking

her dog and noticed a raccoon in the greenbelt – west of the houses and to the

south next to the pine tree. yesterday the raccoon was in the park off Wilshire

Circle. The resident is concerned because it has been in the neighborhood for 2

days and this morning her dog barked at the raccoon and it didn’t run off, so

she thinks it may be injured. Animal Control responded, but said it wasn’t sick

and that they think people may be feeding them as they are just comfortable

around people. A homeowner yesterday stated to me that they have found Tuna

cans around, so they think someone is baiting the Racoon’s. Please do not

feed the cute little wildlife critters, leave that up to Elly May Clampett.

Monday,

February 3

Vehicle Crash

/ Hit and Run: Vantage Parkway, a resident

reported a large crane work truck struck his parked car sometime during the day.

Vehicle Crash / Property Damage: Hwy 287, two vehicles were both traveling south

on Highway 287 just south of Highway 56 during inclement weather. Another vehicle

in front of them began to lose control. Both drivers braked, but due to black ice,

one of the vehicles slid into the other one.

Felony Check

Fraud: Dove Lane, a man and woman issued a bad check on a closed account for

$6258.00.

Disturbance: Tavner Court, a resident reported his landlord

served him notice to quit and he is planning on moving out by the end of the month.

The resident said the landlord let herself in. The resident said landlord was screaming

and threatening and there was a prior incident several nights ago. The landlord

was rather uncooperative and locked the fence so he couldn’t park on the property

to “make life difficult for him”. The landlord was told that’s not how the law worked

and she should consult a lawyer and follow the civil eviction process. The landlord

informed the deputy that she owns several properties and 16 tenants for years and

knows what she is doing. The landlord insisted she owned the property and she could

“do whatever I want.” And yet here we are.

Tuesday,

February 4

Driving with

Revoked License: W. CR 8 / N. Hwy 287,

a 24-year-old Lafayette woman was stopped for a traffic violation and found to be

revoked for vehicular assault. Booked.

Violation of Bond Conditions / Violation of Protection

Order / 1st degree Trespass: 2nd

St, a 22-year-old woman was high on meth and called requesting a deputy respond

for an unknown issue. She was found to be on bond and getting high violated her

bond. She also had several active protection

orders which she also violated. Booked.

Wednesday,

February 5

DUI / Warrant

Arrest / Traffic: 5100 Block S. Hwy 287,

a 28-year-old Longmont man was contacted for traffic violations. Booked on the warrant

and new charges.

Thursday,

February 6

Theft: Wilshire Drive, a resident reported someone

attempted to use his debit card in Texas.

Family Problems: Hollyberry Street, a father reported his 14-year-old

daughter had a boy over and the boy started smoking weed. the boy left the house

through the window. The 16-year-old boy

was identified and well known to the Berthoud Squad.

Friday,

February 7

DUI: I-25 and Hwy 56, a 24-year-old Estes Park

man was called in as driving erratically and then stopped in the middle of I-25

and turned his lights off. The front driver

seat was reclined, and the male driver was facing towards the center of the vehicle.

Deputy knocked on the driver side front window and did not receive a response. The

deputy opened the driver side front door and yelled, “Sheriff’s Office.”

And the man turned over and looked at him.

When the driver exited the vehicle, deputies observed that he had urinated

on himself and also observed that there was what appeared to be vomit on his sweatshirt.

Saturday,

February 8

Detox Hold: 8th St / Welch Ave, a 36-year-old Berthoud

Woman was intoxicated and fell in the middle of the street. She was unable to care

for herself. Detox hold.

Vehicle Crash

/ Property Damage / Warrant Arrest / Disregarded a Traffic Control Device: S. Hwy 287 / N. Berthoud Parkway, a Ft. Collins

woman disregarded a traffic control device (red-light) and struck a Longmont woman’s

vehicle. The first driver was issued a citation. The other driver had an active

warrant out of Weld County. Booked.

Sunday,

February 9

Disturbance

/ Theft: Mountain Avenue, a 17-year-old

juvenile male entered the store and started a heated argument with the 16-year-old

female employee. Both parties pushed each

other in the argument. During the argument,

the male took a Gatorade bottle from the cooler and threw it on the ground, damaging

it and stole another one when he left. The

male was located and refused to talk about it.

He was issued a summons for theft and a trespass notice was issued.

Structure

Fire / Assist to Berthoud Fire Department: 4th Street, assisted BFD on a structure fire at

the Berthoud Laundry building. The fire damaged the Laundromat and the Jones Excavating

and Plumbing Office. Thanks to our own

Interim Chamber Director Nicole Jenkins who got 15 people to evacuate and there

were no injuries.