Berthoud Police Blotter: February 2020

February 1 – 9
Saturday, February 1
Speeding / Protection Order Violation: Mile Marker325 S Hwy 287, a 39-year-old Livermore man was contacted for doing 100 mph
in a 65-mph zone. A 28-year-old woman was in the passenger seat and there is an
active protection order protecting the woman from the man.
Warrant / Speeding: Berthoud Parkway and Blue Bell Road,
a 20-year-old woman was contacted for speeding. A records check showed she had
a warrant out of the Longmont Police Department for failure to appear for
careless driving. Booked. I’m seeing a pattern in her driving
habits.
Landlord/Tennent Problem: Tavner Court, a resident
reported his landlord was in his bedroom and refused to leave until being paid
$200 owed by the resident. The landlord was informed that she was committing
trespass and needed to exit the room. She complied but went back into the room
again without permission. Deputy gave her a final warning and informed her that
she would be charged if she went back into the room anytime in the future
without consent. The landlord was very uncooperative and refused to move away
from the caller’s door. The resident eventually agreed to give her the $200 if
she would leave. If he gave the $200 to the landlord initially, maybe, just
maybe this all could have been avoided.
Sunday, February 2
Animal Problem: Wales Drive, a resident was walking
her dog and noticed a raccoon in the greenbelt – west of the houses and to the
south next to the pine tree. yesterday the raccoon was in the park off Wilshire
Circle. The resident is concerned because it has been in the neighborhood for 2
days and this morning her dog barked at the raccoon and it didn’t run off, so
she thinks it may be injured. Animal Control responded, but said it wasn’t sick
and that they think people may be feeding them as they are just comfortable
around people. A homeowner yesterday stated to me that they have found Tuna
cans around, so they think someone is baiting the Racoon’s. Please do not
feed the cute little wildlife critters, leave that up to Elly May Clampett.
Monday,
February 3
Vehicle Crash
/ Hit and Run: Vantage Parkway, a resident
reported a large crane work truck struck his parked car sometime during the day.
Vehicle Crash / Property Damage: Hwy 287, two vehicles were both traveling south
on Highway 287 just south of Highway 56 during inclement weather. Another vehicle
in front of them began to lose control. Both drivers braked, but due to black ice,
one of the vehicles slid into the other one.
Felony Check
Fraud: Dove Lane, a man and woman issued a bad check on a closed account for
$6258.00.
Disturbance: Tavner Court, a resident reported his landlord
served him notice to quit and he is planning on moving out by the end of the month.
The resident said the landlord let herself in. The resident said landlord was screaming
and threatening and there was a prior incident several nights ago. The landlord
was rather uncooperative and locked the fence so he couldn’t park on the property
to “make life difficult for him”. The landlord was told that’s not how the law worked
and she should consult a lawyer and follow the civil eviction process. The landlord
informed the deputy that she owns several properties and 16 tenants for years and
knows what she is doing. The landlord insisted she owned the property and she could
“do whatever I want.” And yet here we are.
Tuesday,
February 4
Driving with
Revoked License: W. CR 8 / N. Hwy 287,
a 24-year-old Lafayette woman was stopped for a traffic violation and found to be
revoked for vehicular assault. Booked.
Violation of Bond Conditions / Violation of Protection
Order / 1st degree Trespass: 2nd
St, a 22-year-old woman was high on meth and called requesting a deputy respond
for an unknown issue. She was found to be on bond and getting high violated her
bond. She also had several active protection
orders which she also violated. Booked.
Wednesday,
February 5
DUI / Warrant
Arrest / Traffic: 5100 Block S. Hwy 287,
a 28-year-old Longmont man was contacted for traffic violations. Booked on the warrant
and new charges.
Thursday,
February 6
Theft: Wilshire Drive, a resident reported someone
attempted to use his debit card in Texas.
Family Problems: Hollyberry Street, a father reported his 14-year-old
daughter had a boy over and the boy started smoking weed. the boy left the house
through the window. The 16-year-old boy
was identified and well known to the Berthoud Squad.
Friday,
February 7
DUI: I-25 and Hwy 56, a 24-year-old Estes Park
man was called in as driving erratically and then stopped in the middle of I-25
and turned his lights off. The front driver
seat was reclined, and the male driver was facing towards the center of the vehicle.
Deputy knocked on the driver side front window and did not receive a response. The
deputy opened the driver side front door and yelled, “Sheriff’s Office.”
And the man turned over and looked at him.
When the driver exited the vehicle, deputies observed that he had urinated
on himself and also observed that there was what appeared to be vomit on his sweatshirt.
Saturday,
February 8
Detox Hold: 8th St / Welch Ave, a 36-year-old Berthoud
Woman was intoxicated and fell in the middle of the street. She was unable to care
for herself. Detox hold.
Vehicle Crash
/ Property Damage / Warrant Arrest / Disregarded a Traffic Control Device: S. Hwy 287 / N. Berthoud Parkway, a Ft. Collins
woman disregarded a traffic control device (red-light) and struck a Longmont woman’s
vehicle. The first driver was issued a citation. The other driver had an active
warrant out of Weld County. Booked.
Sunday,
February 9
Disturbance
/ Theft: Mountain Avenue, a 17-year-old
juvenile male entered the store and started a heated argument with the 16-year-old
female employee. Both parties pushed each
other in the argument. During the argument,
the male took a Gatorade bottle from the cooler and threw it on the ground, damaging
it and stole another one when he left. The
male was located and refused to talk about it.
He was issued a summons for theft and a trespass notice was issued.
Structure
Fire / Assist to Berthoud Fire Department: 4th Street, assisted BFD on a structure fire at
the Berthoud Laundry building. The fire damaged the Laundromat and the Jones Excavating
and Plumbing Office. Thanks to our own
Interim Chamber Director Nicole Jenkins who got 15 people to evacuate and there
were no injuries.
