Berthoud Police Blotter, May 2020

May 1 – 3

Friday, May 1

Suspicious Circumstances / Welfare Check: Mountain Avenue / 7-11, it was reported an older lady was in the bathroom for over an hour. She arrived by herself and walked into the bathroom and has been there since. Turns out the nice lady was charging her phone using the outlets in the bathroom. Not the one of the locations I would have picked, but to each his/her own.

Saturday, May 2

Assist to Boulder / Armed Car Jacking Suspect: CSP and Boulder County had a pursuit involving a Lexus that was associated with an armed carjacking in Boulder. The vehicle was located traveling north on I-25 by Berthoud. Law enforcement attempted to follow the vehicle at a distance due to heavy traffic conditions, the vehicle was last seen entering the city limits of Greeley after visual was lost. The vehicle started to travel at a high rate of speed, so all law enforcement units stopped following for safety reasons due to traffic conditions.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle / Possession of Schedule II drugs: 3800 E Hwy 56, a Mercedes Benz was located in the parking lot with the doors open and no one around. The vehicle had dealer plates on it belonging to Mercedes-Benz of Westminster. Additional items were found in the vehicle suggesting the suspect may be using high end stolen vehicles for trafficking narcotics. If you are going to be a thief, might as well go out in style.

Warrant Arrest: 3800 E HWY 56, a 39-year-old Montana man was contacted at Love’s Travel Center and found to have a warrant for his arrest. Booked.

Sunday, May 3

Welfare Check: Victoria Street, a resident needs a welfare check on his wife if she is found walking around. Last week she was threatening to sleep under a culvert. As deputies were looking for her, she returned home. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Suspicious Circumstances: 8th Street, a resident reported dog treats thrown in her yard on two occasions and has concerns someone may be trying to poison her dog. The resident said that past tenants had problems according to the landlords. Lowest of lows!

Criminal Mischief / Domestic Violence: Bimson Avenue, a man came to this address and cut off an anti-theft device from his ex’s vehicle. Why? I think she needs to invest into an Anti-Ex device.

Mental Health Hold: Berthoud, a 51-year-old woman was contacted after having a manic episode and running from the home. She came back home and was still very manic. She believed her husband had replaced her son with another person while she was away last week. There are some parents that would pay well to trade their kids for another.