Berthoud Police Blotter: June 2020

Monday, June 1

Violation of a Protection Order / Violation of Bond Conditions / Prohibited Use of a Weapon: Woodcock Street, a man was contacted after a neighbor reported he was threatening to harm himself with a weapon. The man was highly intoxicated and violating both bail bond conditions and a protection order from a previous domestic violence incident. He was taken into custody and booked.

Family Problem: Burbank Street, a resident reported 16-year-old is breaking things and is very angry. Spoke with 16-year-old and said he was upset because of the rules mom and dad were imposing on him. He was educated about who made the rules and why. he eventually was willing to sit down with parents to discuss the matter.

Suspicious Circumstances: Country Road, a resident reported there is a man sitting in a convertible sportscar and has been parked there for about 1/2 hour. The man parked here waiting for work, he got here early so he was just taking a nap. A nap before work is better than a nap during work, I guess.

Tuesday, June 2

Fraud / Identity Theft: Kansas Avenue, a resident reported he was getting text messages demanding payment to keep inappropriate videos of him from hitting the internet. He also noticed fraudulent activity on his checking account via a web payment application “CashApp”. Investigation continuing. I think we need an App that will get rid of all the other Apps.

Suspicious Circumstances: Glen Drive, a resident looking at their security cameras, reported there is a man who opened her gate. The man was located, and he had a work order with addresses and that he was trying to find the manhole covers. He had valid credentials for this type of work. His credentials were a PHD. Pot Hole Detector.

Wednesday, June 3

Mental Health and/ Detox Hold: 2nd Street, an intoxicated man was taken to the hospital for detox hold after a family disturbance at this location.

Animal Problem: Welch, a resident reported a sick looking raccoon was in their yard. The racoon was picked up by animal control. The racoon refused to take off his mask and identify himself.

Thursday, June 4

Criminal Mischief: 3rd Street and Turner Avenue, a business owner reported his building by the RR tracks had a lot of new graffiti. Hot pink and Green tags.

Suspicious Circumstances: Pyramid Peak Street and Little Bear Ave, a young male parked a Jeep here. It has Florida plates. The young male is walking south from this area. The man was asking for political surveys and handing out flyers for local campaign. Anything involving politics right now should be a felony crime.

Suspicious Circumstances: Mountain Avenue, female came in crying asking to use the phone and was told no and started yelling at staff and another patron. The woman was located and given a courtesy ride back home in Loveland by the deputy.

Friday, June 5

Burglary / Theft: Dorothy Drive, a painting crew reported a paint sprayer and 50 gallons (10 buckets) of paint stolen sometime overnight.

Fraud: 2nd Street, a resident reported being defrauded of $25K over the last 9 months by a person she met online.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: Wagon Bend Road, a red Ford Ranger stolen out of Mead was located and recovered in Berthoud. Wagon Bend Road? Sounds more like there should have been a Texas Ranger there not a Ford Ranger.

Saturday, June 6

Burglary: Tundra Ave, suspects broke into a key box and entered the under-construction home and stole a Whirlpool Electric Range. They started out slow but now they’re cooking.

Assembly: Fickel Park, several people were at the park conducting a peaceful rally for “Black Lives Matter”.

SCAM: Quandary Avenue, a resident’s bank account was hacked, and their AT&T phones were closed and reopened in a new account. The bank stopped the payment and recognized this as a fraud. So far, the resident is not out any money.

Storm Damage: All Around Berthoud, several tree branches, power lines and electricity went down due to very high winds.

Medical Assist: 4th Street, Deputies requested medical to respond to this location for a woman who was hit on the head by a falling branch.

Traffic Control: Mountain and Hwy 287, Due to a power outage the traffic lights were not working.

Traffic Control: Berthoud Parkway and Hwy 287, Due to a power outage the traffic lights were not working.

DUI / Traffic: N CR 21/Fagan Dr, a 28-year-old Dallas, Texas man was contacted for driving without headlights. Booked. You don’t need headlights down in Texas so go-on-git!

Sunday, June 7

Runaway / Returned Juvenile: Ranchhand Drive, a 16-year-old juvenile ran away from home overnight after an argument, he returned later during the day.

Welfare Check: Loveland Reservoir, A person was driving by the reservoir and noticed a boat in middle of lake that appeared unoccupied. Deputies checked the lake and there was one boat with a man fishing. Now we think it was a prank, but we fell for it hook, line and sinker.

Assembly of Solidarity / Harassment: Fickel Park, local churches as a sign of unity conducted a rally for Black Lives Matter. While they were setting up a man in a red truck stopped and harassed and threatened them.