Berthoud Police Blotter: July 2020

July 1-5

Wednesday, July 1

Vehicle Crash / Minor Injury: WCR46 and Frontage Road, a driver was westbound on Weld CR46 approaching the stop sign at the intersection of the Frontage Road. As he approached the intersection, he stated he applied the brakes, but the vehicle did not stop in time. He slid into the intersection and t-boned a garbage truck. Summons issued.

Vehicle Crash / Minor Injury: 1st Street by Pioneer Sand and Gravel, a pro-golfer from Texas missed his turn to get to the TPC tournament so he decided to make a U-turn in the middle of the road hitting an on coming vehicle. Summons Issued.

Assist to medical: Waterman Street, Ambulance responded to an unconscious woman. The male on scene was intoxicated and difficult with emergency personal. FIRE/EMS uncomfortable with this man being in the room and he continued getting into fire personal space and he was uncooperative. The children in the home said the woman may have been unconscious for 20-30 minutes. Children reported the man was doing CPR incorrectly and possibly unneeded. The woman was revived by medical and she refused transport.

Family Problems: Hwy 56, a 19-year-old woman got into a fight w/ dad today, and she’s been very upset and mad. she’s packing up her stuff in the morning and is leaving because life is pointless. The woman was extremely upset and wanted deputies off the property, she advised she was fine and that she did not need or want any help and she appeared to be in good health

Thursday, July 2

Driving Under Revocation: Country Road Trail, a woman was observed operating a motor vehicle. A records check indicated that she had a revoked driver’s license with 4 actives restraints. Summons and released.

Burglary / Theft: 1st Street, a storage unit was broken into and several expensive items were stolen.

Criminal Mischief: Wild Honey Drive, several houses under construction were spray painted with “Black Live Matters” and several vulgarities we will not print here.

Curfew: Lake Avenue, three juveniles approached the deputy and advised that they wanted him to know that they were headed home from 7-11 but didn’t want him to see them and think they were up to no good. The deputy advised them to get home (less than a block away) and given a verbal warning for the curfew violation

Friday, July 3

DUI of Drugs / Possession of a Controlled Substance /Possession of Paraphernalia / Fictitious Plates: 3800 Hwy 56, a 25-year-old Colorado Springs man was contacted driving reported drunk driver vehicle. The man admitted to driving to the Loves and changing seats with his passenger. Both admitted to drug use. Driver was booked and the passenger was released on a summons.

Vehicle Crash – Non-Injury: Berthoud Parkwayand/ CR10E, a crash occurred that was related to heavy Berthoud Firework traffic.

DUI / Traffic: Berthoud Parkway and Hwy 287, a 30-year-old Boulder woman was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for suspicion of DUI.

Deployed bike patrol units for Berthoud Fireworks Show.

Saturday, July 4

Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer / Obstruction / Resisting Arrest: CR 29, a 45-year-old Loveland man was contacted during a disturbance which resulted in no charges; however, he was placed in protective custody for a detox hold. While enroute to the hospital, he became unresponsive and was removed from the patrol vehicle while medical responded. While securing man to the gurney, he physically resisted and spat in the face of one of the Deputies on scene.

DUI / Speeding: Hwy 287 / CR 4E, a 24-year-old Longmont man was contacted for speeding 90-mph in a 65-mph zone. Booked.

Sunday, July 5

Suicide Attempt: Urban Place, a 27-year-old Aurora man was stabbing himself with a kitchen knife in the presence of family members. Upon a Berthoud Deputy entering the residence to render aid, the man raised the knife and stabbed himself in the stomach in front of the Deputy. A taser was successfully deployed to disarm the man and safely render medical aid. This man was transported to the hospital and placed on a mental health hold.

Mental Health: 1st Street, a 37-year-old Berthoud woman was the subject of multiples calls for welfare checks and disturbances over a period of two days. She was uncooperative and barricaded in her vehicle before being deescalated and talked out of her vehicle and transported to the hospital and placed on a Mental Health Hold.

Multiple fireworks calls throughout the weekend.