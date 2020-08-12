Berthoud Police Blotter: August 2020

August 1 – 2

Saturday, August 1

Rally / Counter-Protest: Several people planned a Black Lives Matter rally at Fickel Park. Several counter-protesters gathered across the street. For the most part it was peaceful except for the volley of insults going back and forth. A teenager on the BLM side with a bullhorn made sure people were following the rules and cleaning up after themselves. Great Job!

Vehicle Crash / Private Property: Mountain Avenue, a driver backed into another vehicle at A&W. Issued citation.

Motor Vehicle Theft: Country Road, a green Kawasaki Ninja stolen from this address sometime after 07-20-20.

Sunday, August 2

Driving While Ability Impaired: W CR 8 and N Hwy 287, a 22-year-old Longmont man was contacted as the driver during a traffic stop after failing to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle. Booked.

Suspicious Circumstances: 3800 E Hwy 56, a young woman was walking around the area that the caller suspects is prostituting herself or is being sex trafficked as she is walking around to different truckers in a suspicious manner.

August 3 – 9

Monday, August 3

Vehicle Crash / Property Damage: Spartan Ave, an 18-year-old man rolled his car in the grass behind Berthoud High School after his sandal got caught on the accelerator. Minor property damage to BHS grass.

Warrant Arrest: Meadowlark Drive, a deputy was traveling southbound on Meadowlark Drive in Berthoud when he observed a red sedan parked in the dead-end of Meadowlark Drive. A 30-year-old man was located and subsequently booked on an outstanding warrant out of the Loveland Police Department.

Tuesday, August 4

Vehicle Crash / Property Damage: Hwy 287 and CR 10E, a driver explained he was driving south on Highway 287 and was behind a slow-moving vehicle in the right-hand lane and moved to pass the slow vehicle. He saw a blue sedan behind him before changing lanes and while he was passing the slow vehicle, the blue car came around him and tried to pass him but there was not enough room in the lane and the two vehicles collided

Wednesday, August 5

Family Problem: E. Hwy 56, a father and his daughter were involved in a physical disturbance. Neither wanted to press charges and were separated for the night.

Family Problem / Physical Disturbance: Longs Peak Street, a dad called in stating that his daughter was going to come home soon and stated ” Things will be very bad between them” Dad called shortly after and stated that his daughter had returned and that they were physically fighting outside of the house.

Thursday, August 6

Possible Abduction / Domestic Violence: Meadowlark and Mountain Avenue, a mother called and reported that her stepdaughter was abducted by her husband. The vehicle was located, and a High-Risk-Stop was conducted. The stepdaughter stated that she got into the vehicle willingly and they were having a civil conversation.

Friday, August 7

Criminal Mischief: Mountain Avenue, someone smashed the screen of the ATM overnight. Waiting on ATM security camera footage.

Revoked Habitual Traffic Offender (HTO) / Traffic: Hwy 287, a 51-year-old Greeley man was stopped for a traffic violation and found to be revoked HTO with 24 actives. Booked.

Saturday, August 8

Disturbance: 2nd Street, a resident met a girl online and had her over. The girl got paranoid because the resident wasn’t drinking with her. The resident told her to leave and she left but came back and she pulled out the air conditioning unit and is trying to break into the house.

Sunday, August 9

Fraud: 9th Street, a resident had 4 orders placed under her amazon account that she didn’t make.

There are 2 different credit card numbers on the orders, and neither belong to her

both orders were shipped to her address.

Family Problems: 7th Street, a mother called to report that her adult son lives with her and he was served an eviction notice and became upset.