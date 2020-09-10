Berthoud Police Blotter: September 2020

September 1 – 6

Criminal Impersonation / Felony Warrant: 6th Street and Bunyan Avenue, a driver was contacted for running a stop sign. The driver provided a fictitious name to avoid being apprehended on his Felony Warrant. The driver fled the traffic stop on foot but was chased down and taken into custody.

Suspicious Circumstances: Hwy 56 and I-25 Frontage Road, a construction company reported that at this site some people were stealing materials, they were loading some riprap which is property of the state. An investigation revealed that the project manager had made arrangements to have some rock moved, and he did not tell his on duty superintendent. A miscommunication.

Wednesday, September 2

Attempted 2nd Degree Burglary / Criminal Mischief: 1st Street, two unidentified individuals shattered the front door glass in an attempt to gain entry into the convenience store but were seemingly scared away by vehicle traffic before succeeding. The subjects were in a black sedan with black wheels

Thursday, September 3

Harassment / Fraud / Counterfeit Cash / Criminal Impression: Mountain Avenue, a woman passed three fake $100 bills and caused a disturbance by shoveing the manager when confronted. Later the woman called the store while deputies were on scene and gave a fake name. The woman was identified by video surveillance.

Medical Assist: CR 2E, deputies responded to this location for a person in a vehicle having severe alcohol withdrawals. Subject was transported by ambulance.

Possible DUI: Mountain and 8th Street, a report came in that a black vehicle was westbound on CR 15 and weaving badly, crossing the line numerous times. Vehicle pulled into the A&W parking area. The driver was not intoxicated but admitted to cellphone use while he was driving.

Friday, September 4

Fraud: Colorado Avenue, a resident received a unemployment benefits card. He has not applied for any unemployment benefits. His name and address were misspelt on the card and paperwork.

Suspicious Circumstances: Victoria Street, a resident sold a vehicle this morning. The buyers took photos of the vehicle while it was still in front of her house and reposted it for sale. Resident feels it’s odd. Buyer immediately reposted, probably trying to flip it.

Harassment: Night Sky Drive. A resident is getting a lot of harassing and threatening calls from an unknown female. He has asked her to stop and she continues to call him.

Saturday, September 5

Homicide Investigation: Douglas Place, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Douglas Place in Berthoud after receiving a call of a disturbance involving a gun. Deputies found a 37-year-old adult male deceased and took another 37-year-old into custody. The investigation is ongoing at this time, and there is no threat to the public.

Attempted Burglary / Criminal Mischief: Meadowlark Drive, suspects attempted to gain entry to the business by smashing the front glass doors with a hammer. Suspect appeared to have been scared off by a passerby and did not make entry. Possibly same suspects as the attempted burglary on Wednesday.

Family Problems: CR 8, a resident called and reported she is getting harassed by her uncle. Her uncle is playing drums and refusing to stop, and she is trying to sleep.

Missing Juvenile Located: Bunyan Avenue, a report came in stating there was a person asleep behind a fake rock wall. Deputies contacted a 16-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway who was awarded to the state.

Sunday, September 6

Warrant Arrest: CR 8, a 56-year-old man was contacted at his residence and arrested for his warrant. Booked.

Family Problems: CR 8, a resident is trying to move out items from where they are living, but uncle is preventing them from accessing it. uncle is blocking the driveway and access to the garage. he keeps turning the power off and harassing them.