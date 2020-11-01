Berthoud Fire Calls: October 2020

Berthoud Fire Protection District

October 1-4

Thursday, Oct. 1

Squad 61 responded to the 2000 block of Brehm Road for a fall victim. The patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to a cut gas line in the 4000 block of Meining Road. The crew monitored the air around the trench for readings until Xcel Energy arrived.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Friday, Oct. 2

Engine 61 dispatched to the 500 block of 3rd Street for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. A single vehicle had struck a barrier outside of the address. The occupants were assessed by TVEMS.

Citizen assist to the 200 block of Welch Avenue for smoke detectors that kept beeping. An expired CO detector was found to the cause. The homeowner was advised that the CO detector would need to be replaced.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Saturday, October 3

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for breathing problems. The patient requested to go to the hospital at which time the patient was loaded and transported.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 2000 block of French Hill Drive for a 95-year-old female who was unconscious. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. Patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Medical assist at Station 1 for a patient who had walked into the station with a laceration. TVEMS arrived on scene and patient was loaded into the ambulance. Patient was transported to a local hospital.

Sunday, October 4

Engine 61 dispatched to the 700 block of Riverside Court for a 72-year-old man who had fallen. The patient was assessed for injuries. The patient denied injury and transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 100 block of 8th Street for a law enforcement request for medical. The crew found a single person with airbag deployment from motor vehicle accident. TVEMS assessed the patient for injuries. The crew checked the vehicle for hazards and found none.

Citizen assist at the Berthoud Laundromat for keys that had been locked inside a car. The crew was successful in unlocking the car.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 3500 block of E. Highway 56 for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. TVEMS was on scene assisting the injured parties. The crew provided traffic control and mitigated the hazards. Patient was transported to a local hospital. Engine 61 stayed on scene to provide traffic control and scene security for LCSO.

Oct. 5-11

Monday, Oct. 5

Engine 62 responded to Cocina Mexican restaurant for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care, the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Engine 62 dispatched to the 500 block of N. Cty Road 23 for a 2-vehicle accident. One patient was transported to a local hospital. Engine 62 remained on scene to provide traffic control until Colorado State Patrol arrived.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Berthoud Fire responded to Hwy 287 and Larimer Cty 4 for a 3-vehicle accident. The driver of Vehicle 1 had a broken wrist, the driver of vehicle 2 had back pain and the occupant of vehicle 3 had a broken wrist. After patients were loaded for transport the crew assisted Colorado State Patrol and LCSO with traffic and clean up while investigation took place.

Citizen assist to the 700 block of Gateway Park Lane for a smoke detector that was going off. Squad 61 replaced battery and made sure that it was functioning normally.

Thursday, Oct. 8

No incidents to report

Friday, October 9

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1400 block of S County Road 17 for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment and loading the patient into the ambulance.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 400 block of Grand Market Avenue for a medical. The patient was unconscious. TVEMS assumed patient care. Patient regained consciousness and was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, October 10

Engine 62 dispatched to the 2800 block of Pheasant Run for a woman who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for breathing problems. The crew obtained vitals and transferred patient care to TVEMS when they arrived. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical assist. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Sunday, October 11

No incidents to report

Oct. 19-25

Monday, Oct. 19

No calls

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Engine 61 responded to I-25 mm 249 for a 2-vehicle accident with light damage. The crew cleared debris from the road- way. Command was terminated when the vehicle was moved by the tow truck.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 300 block of Northview Road for a power line down. The homeowner reported there had been a fire, but that it was out now. The crew located a power pole with a 30’ x 30’ circle of black around it. PVREA arrived and disconnected the arcing equipment.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Engine 61 responded to a cardiac arrest in the 100 block of Bein Street. The crew found the patient lying on the floor. CPR was started until command was turned over to TVEMS

Car seat installation at Station 1

Thursday, Oct. 22

Engine 61 responded to the 1000 block of E. 4th Street in Loveland for mutual aid with Loveland Fire. They found a small one- story residential structure with smoke coming out of the roof and eves. The crew pulled ceiling in the bathroom and checked for hot spots in the attic. There was one hot spot in the attic above the bathroom which the crew extinguished.

Engine 62 responded to I-25 Frontage Road for a 25-year-old man with difficulty breathing. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 800 block of Berthoud Peak Drive for a gas leak. The crew located an excavator that hit a gas line. Xcel Energy was notified and the crew determined that the machinery was shutoff and secured Xcel arrived and was able to clamp the line and stop the flow of gas. No gas readings were found in either residence, and scene was turned over to Xcel Energy.

Friday, October 23

Engine 61 dispatched to the 3900 block of E Highway 56 for motor vehicle accident. Two vehicles were on the overpass, one vehicle blocking the eastbound lane. The crew provided assessment to the patient in vehicle 1 and transferred patient care to TVEMS upon their arrival. The vehicle was moved from the roadway, and Engine 61 cleared the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 700 block of 7th Street for a medical assist to a 61-year-old woman. She was having trouble with her oxygen machine. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Saturday, October 24

Engine 61 dispatched to the 500 block of N Highway 287 for a single vehicle rollover accident. The crew provided traffic control and helped with patient assessment. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 5400 block of County Road 23 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was transported to the hospital by her parents.

Sunday, October 25

Engine 61 dispatched to the 700 block of 4th Street for a 65-year-old man with breathing problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 800 block of 14th Street for a medical assist for a 95-year-old man. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the area of S Highway 287 and N Berthoud Parkway for a two-vehicle accident. The crew provided traffic control and checked the vehicle occupants for injuries. One person was cleared of injury. TVEMS assumed patient care of the other. However, the patient refused transport. Engine 61 remained on scene until vehicle tow arrived and accident was cleared.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm253 NB for a motor vehicle accident with extraction with TVEMS and Loveland Fire already on scene. The crew navigated around an 8-vehicle pile-up and placed every car in park, secured power to any non-drivable vehicles and found that an 18-wheel semi-tractor had punctured its oil tank. Command had Engine 61 clear as many cars from the roadway as possible to allow for a heavy wrecker to gain access. Engine 61 Driver Operator assisted with the extrication. The patient was successfully extracted from the vehicle.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 NB exit 254 for a two-semi truck accident. One person was transported to a local hospital. The scene was turned over to Johnstown Police Department.

Squad 61 responded to the 500 block of Welch Avenue for a law enforcement request for medical. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1500 block of Waterman Street for a medical assist to a 30-year-old woman. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Oct. 26-31

Monday, Oct. 26

Engine 61 dispatched to the 5000 block of Hwy 287 for a 2-vehicle accident. Larimer Cty Sheriff was moving the vehicles to the shoulder of the road. One patient was assessed, and care was turned over to TVEMS.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Squad 61 responded to the 700 block of 5th Street for a fall victim. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 61 responded to the 300 block of 42nd Street for a gas leak. The crew was able to turn the gas off from the shut off just below the line. The scene was then turned over to Xcel Energy.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 8th Street for a 66-year-old woman who fell on ice outside on her driveway. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading her into the ambulance for transport.

Citizen assist for a faulty detector in the 300 block of Iowa Avenue. Squad 61 investigated the house and found a faulty smoke detector upstairs. Advised the homeowner a new smoke detector is needed.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Squad 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a fall victim. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading of the patient for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Caballero Street for a sick person. Squad 61 cleared the scene after the patient was loaded for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 300 block of 42nd Street for back pain. The crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Squad 61 responded to the 100 block of 49th Street for a man with shortness of breath. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Engine 61 responded to the intersection of Weld Cty Road 7 and Hwy 56 for a 2-vehicle accident. Larimer Cty Sheriff was on scene. Engine 61 blocked the west bound lanes so the crew could direct traffic.

Friday, Oct. 30

Citizen assist to the 900 block of Kansas Avenue for a smoke detector activation. The crew investigated the house and found the smoke detectors were expired. Advised the homeowner all smoke detectors needed to be replaced in the residence.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 62 dispatched to the intersection of W. County Road 10 and County Road 23 for a two-vehicle accident. The crew checked the vehicle occupants for injuries. One occupant reported no injuries. TVEMS evaluated the other two patients. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading one patient for transport. The crew secured the scene and provided traffic control for CSP until the roadway was clear.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 NB for a motor vehicle accident. The crew found a single vehicle with moderate damage and one person laying on the ground being attended by an off-duty firefighter. The crew assessed the patient for injuries and transferred care to TVEMS upon their arrival. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport. All fluid and debris were cleaned from the roadway, and the vehicle moved out of traffic.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1400 block of S Highway 287 for a motor vehicle accident with injury. The crew found a single person laying facedown in the middle of the southbound lanes being attended to by LCSO Deputies and by-standers. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient for transport for a full trauma team activation. The crew remained on scene to clean the roadway.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Citizen assist to the 1000 block of Arapahoe Avenue to change smoke detector batteries.