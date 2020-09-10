Berthoud Fire Calls: September 2020

September 1 – 6

Tuesday, September 1

Squad 61 responded to the 300 block of Michigan Avenue for a lift assist. A 73-year-old man was found lying on his living room floor. He had no complaints of injuries due to his fall. The man was helped into his chair. Patient refused to be transported.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue for a lift assist. They found a 70-year-old man who had fallen and needed a lift assist. The patient had no complaints of pain.

Engine 3111 dispatched to a bonfire on Welch Avenue. The crew made contact with property owner and located a burn pit in backyard. The property owner stated he had been burning sticks that he had cleaned up in his front yard. The crew checked to ensure the fire was out and would not reignite. The owner was advised of the current burn ban in the state. Owner complied and said he wouldn’t burn anymore.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 100 block of Rocking Chair Drive for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 responded to I 25 mm 250 SB for a 2-vehicle accident with Colorado State Patrol on scene. TVEMS assumed patient care. Engine 61 remained on scene to assist with traffic control until the vehicles were towed.

Citizen assist to the 800 block of Gentlewind Way to change smoke detector batteries.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue for a lift assist.

Engine 61 dispatched to Weld County Road 38 for a single vehicle accident with moderate damage. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport. Squad 61 remained on scene for scene lighting and to assist with the tow.

Tuesday, September 2

Squad 61 responded to the 3000 block of Woodcock Street for an 80-year-old man not feeling well. The patient was loaded for transport.

Wednesday, September 3

Engine 61 responded to 1100 block of Hwy 287 for a single vehicle rollover, with the driver bleeding from the head. The crew placed the engine blocking the SB #2 lane. There was light damage to the vehicle, and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue for a lift assist.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of Waterman Street for a medical issue. TVEMS assessed the situation and assumed patient care.

Engine 61 responded to the 300 block of Welch Avenue for a business owner who had locked herself out of the building. The crew pulled the knob and unlocked the handle, opening the door and then repaired the door.

Engine 62 responded to the 4400 block of Larimer County 29 for a grass fire. When the crew arrived, the fire was out and had burned an area of 15’ x 8’. Engine 626 pulled its hose real and put a wet line around the burn area and on the power pole.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 4000 block of Meining Road for a fall victim. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS and patient loaded into the ambulance.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 2000 block of Horseshoe Circle for a motor vehicle accident. Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene of a single vehicle in the ditch. There was light damage to the vehicle, with no hazards found.

Friday, September 4

Squad 61 dispatched to Berthoud High School for a 15-year-old male who had fainted. The patient was alert and oriented. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to Campion Academy for a medical. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Saturday, September 5

Squad 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Douglas Place for a medical. LCSO was already on the scene and TVEMS assumed patient care.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Squad 61 responded to the 400 block of 8th Street for a lift assist.

Engine 62 dispatched to the intersection of W. County Road 8 and County Road 21 for a 2-vehicle accident with moderate damage. Both parties were out of the vehicles. One occupant was assessed by TVEMS for minor injuries. The crew provided traffic control and mitigated all hazards. Engine 62 stayed on scene until both vehicles were towed.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Sunday, September 6

Engine 62 dispatched to the area of W County Road 8E and N County Road 31 for motor vehicle accident. The injured person was laying off the side of the road down a small embankment with two LC Park Rangers. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with moving the patient from the embankment and into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1400 block of Mount Meeker Avenue for a medical assist to an 83-year-old woman. TVEMS assumed patient care.