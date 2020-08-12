Berthoud Fire Calls: August 2020

Incident Report

August 1-2

Saturday, August 1

Squad 61 dispatched to the TPC Golf Course Clubhouse for a medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Engine 61 dispatched to the area of Weld County Road 7 and Weld County Road 46 for a patient with breathing problems. The patient was removed from the vehicle and loaded into the ambulance for transport. The vehicle was secured.

Sunday, August 2

Engine 61 dispatched to the 4100 block of S Garfield Avenue for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 4400 block of Rosewood Drive for a medical alert activation. The patient was found on the floor. The patient was helped up and evaluated by TVEMS.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 4700 block of S County Road 31 for a jet ski accident. Patient was located by the water edge and was conscious and breathing. The patient was assessed for a leg injury and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a 74-year-old woman who needed a lift assist.

Squad 62 dispatched to the 4000 block of S County Road 31 for a law enforcement request for medical. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 15000 block of S County Road 23E for breathing problems. The crew completed patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for breathing problems. The patient was assisted with her oxygen tubing. Once completed, Squad 61 cleared the scene.

August 3-9

Monday, August 3

Engine 62 responded to the 3000 block of Meining Road for a man who had fallen on his back porch. The man was helped to his feet and placed into a chair. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. Patient refused transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 300 block of Common Drive for a 56-year-old man who was stung by a flying insect. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 61 responded to Spartan Avenue for a single vehicle rollover in the high school parking lot. The driver, who was the only occupant, denied injury. The scene was then turned over to LCSO.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm 250 NB for a single vehicle accident with moderate damage. The crew checked the vehicle for hazards and found none. The crew stayed on scene until Colorado State Patrol arrived and took over command.

Tuesday, August 4

Engine 62 dispatched to the 700 block of Riverside Court for a lift assist. The crew assisted the patient to his feet and helped move him to the cot. The patient was then packaged for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Arapahoe Avenue for a 75-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to Hays Market for a 90-year-old woman who had fallen outside of a store. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Wednesday, August 5

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 responded to the 1700 block of W. Larimer Cty Road 15C for a 69-year-old man with breathing problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging of the patient for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 400 block of Longs Peak for a physical disturbance. LCSO was on scene along with TVEMS. No one was transported and both parties were left with LCSO.

Thursday, August 6

Squad 61 dispatched to the area of W County Road 2 and N 115th Street for a 30-year-old man having breathing problems. The patient was assessed and refused transport.

Friday, August 7

Engine 62 dispatched to the 5500 block of County Road 8E for power lines down. The crew found two power poles had snapped with one set of lines on the ground. The area was secured, and the scene turned over to Poudre Valley REA.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1400 block of River Glen Way for a sick person. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

BFPD dispatched to the area of Highway 56 and Weld County Road 7 for a grass fire. The fire crew found a .25 acre fast moving fire adjacent to the highway. LCSO provided traffic control while the crew worked to extinguish the fire.

BFPD dispatched to the 200 block of Green Mountain Drive for a car fire. The crew found a vehicle against the house, steaming and smoking. The crew extinguished the fire in the area of the dash and engine compartment.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Welch Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 300 block of Canyonlands Street for a 70-year-old man having breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Saturday, August 8

No calls

Sunday, August 9

Squad 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Rosewood Circle for a person with abdominal pains. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Winding Brook Way for a medical. The patient was evaluated by TVEMS and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 900 block of N 5th Street for the smell of smoke coming from a backyard. The crew observed a small, unattended burn containing grass clippings. The homeowner was advised of the open burning regulations and agreed to put out the fire.