Berthoud Fire Calls: July 2020

Incident Report July 1 – 5

Wednesday, July 1

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3000 block of Meining Road for a junk vehicle on fire. The fire was out. The homeowner stated that it was just a pile of rubbish that was on fire.

Engine 61 dispatched to 1st Street for a 2-vehicle accident. Both drivers said that they were not injured and refused treatment by TVEMS. Once both vehicles were removed from the roadway all units cleared.

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of Waterman Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient refused transport.

Thursday, July 2

Berthoud Fire dispatched to the 4000 block of W County Road 4 for a 79-year-old man not feeling well. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading of the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 300 block of 8th Street for an 86-year-old female who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 61 dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Friday, July 3

Engine 61 dispatched to the area of Godwit Drive and Murrlet Street for an outside odor investigation. The crew checked the area and found no signs of gas or a gas leak.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 400 block of Wagon Bend Drive for a cut gas line. The crew secured the area until Xcel Energy arrived on scene. The crew remained on site until the leak was stopped,

Engine 62 dispatched to the Carter Lake Marina for a wake boarding accident. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Citizen assist to the 200 block of 2nd Street to change smoke detector batteries.

Saturday, July 4

Engine 62 dispatched to the 2800 block of Coyote Ridge Drive for a medical. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Mount Massive Street for a sick person. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport. Squad 61 cleared the scene.

Engine 623 dispatched to the 4900 block of Beverly Drive for a bonfire. The crew found a 10×10 slash pile being burned. The homeowner had a valid burn permit.

Engine 616 dispatched to the 2400 block of Tabor Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 4100 block of John Galt Drive for a sick person. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, July 5

Squad 61 dispatched to the 2900 block of Urban Place for a law enforcement request for medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS.

Citizen assist to the 3000 block of Blue Mountain Court to change smoke detector batteries.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1600 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport.