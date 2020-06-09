Berthoud Fire Calls: June 2020

Incident Reports

June 1 – 7

Monday, June 1

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of 10th Street for a 76-year-old man who had fallen. The crew lifted the patient back into bed. TVEMS checked all vital signs. The patient refused transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 9000 block of Cottontail Road for a residential fire alarm. There were no signs of fire or smoke. The crew spoke to the homeowner who stated that it was a faulty alarm activation, and no assistance was needed.

BFPD dispatched to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority Station 1 to cover their district while on a residential structure fire.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 10th Street for a 76-year-old man who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 800 block of E. Highway 56 for a gas leak. The crew made contact with the construction crew who stated that the gas line valves were leaking. Xcel Energy arrived shortly after and assessed the scene. Xcel determined that no further assistance was needed and cleared Engine 61 from the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Douglas Place for a 38-year-old female with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Tuesday, June 2

BFPD dispatched to I-25 mm251 SB for a single-vehicle accident. The crew checked the occupant for injuries. None were reported.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Franklin Avenue for a gas leak. The homeowner believed a gas line had been hit in the backyard and there was a strong odor of gas inside of the home. The crew checked the backyard and found no indication of a gas leak. The crew entered the home and noticed an obvious odor of natural gas. After investigation, a stove burner was found to be on with no flame. The burner was turned off, and the home was ventilated. The crew explained the situation to the homeowner.

Wednesday, June 3

Squad 62 dispatched to the 900 block of N County Road 31 for a law enforcement request for medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 500 block of Redwood Circle for a 28-year-old woman with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, June 4

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1900 block of Glenview Court for a 66-year-old wom who was sick. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 300 block of Michigan Avenue for a 73-year-old man who had fallen. The patient reported no injuries. The crew assisted the patient back into his chair. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 23000 block of Weld County Road 3 for a 79-year-old man who was unconscious. The patient was unresponsive. TVEMS arrived on scene, and the patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD dispatched to a grass fire between the 1500 and 1700 blocks of S County Road 13. A 120-foot section of ditch was on fire with one power pole on fire. The crew worked to extinguish the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the crew completed mop-up. Poudre Valley REA arrived on scene and inspected the pole.

Friday, June 5

BFPD dispatched to the 3400 block of Weld County Road 46 for a grass fire. The crew found a fire in the middle of a green field with a pivot sprinkler operating around it. It was determined that the homeowner had a valid Weld County burn permit.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 2500 block of E Highway 56 for a person who had fainted. The patient was responsive. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care and loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 700 block of Riverside Court for a 71-year-old man who had fallen. The crew began patient assessment and assisted him to a chair. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Saturday, June 6

Engine 62 responded to the 700 block of Riverside Court for a lift assist.

Engine 616 dispatched to the 700 block of Franklin Avenue for power lines down. The crew found two power lines had snapped and were drooping across Franklin Avenue. The crew closed Franklin Avenue to bystanders and vehicles. LCSO arrived on scene to close the road until the Town of Berthoud could get barricades across the road.

BFPD dispatched to the 1800 block of N. County Road 18E for a dive rescue. Witnesses stated that two paddle-boarders had gotten caught in the wind and blew to the east shore by Dam 1 of Carter Lake. Crews and Larimer County Parks searched the shoreline and water. After continued searching and speaking to witnesses, no further information was obtained as far as missing persons or equipment. LC Parks continued the search and cleared BFPD from the scene.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of 4th Street for power lines down. Dispatched the crew found large branches down with power lines down at 5th and Capitol. LCSO reported that there was an injured party from a fallen tree branch. The crew checked on the patient and transferred care to TVEMS. Engine 61 flagged hazard areas before clearing the scene.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 700 block of Gateway Park Lane for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment.

Sunday, June 7

Engine 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a sick person. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment. The patient was walked to the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a commercial fire alarm. There was no signs of fire or smoke. The crew made contact with a nurse who stated there was no known fire. The crew accessed the alarm panel. It showed a smoke detector in the basement was activated. The crew completed a walkthrough of the building and discovered water running out of a smoke detector and light fixture in the basement. Maintenance was left to locate the source of the leak and reset the alarm.