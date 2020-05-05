Berthoud Fire Calls: May 2020

May 1-3

Friday, May 1

Squad 61 dispatched to the 4700 block of Karen Court for breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD dispatched to I-25 mm253 NB for a two-vehicle accident. The crew found a semi-truck in the median. The crew blocked one lane of northbound traffic and began patient assessment. Both the semi-truck driver and other driver reported no injuries and refused transport. The scene was turned over to the Johnstown Police.

BFPD dispatched to I-25 mm249 NB for a four-vehicle accident. The crew determined that one vehicle had struck the rear of a semi-truck trailer and extraction was needed. The crew shut down northbound lanes of traffic. CSP and CDOT helped with traffic control while the crews worked to free the vehicle occupant. Once freed, the patient was transported to a local hospital. The crews worked to clean-up the scene.

Citizen assist to the 800 block of Humbolt Peak Lane for a drive-by birthday party.

Citizen assist to the 700 block of Mount Massive Street for a drive-by birthday party.

BFPD dispatched to the 3100 block of County Road 31 for an unconfirmed wildland fire in the area of Carter Lake Damn 3. The crews investigated and found no fire in the area.

Saturday, May 2

Engine 626 dispatched to the 400 block of County Road 21 for a possible grass fire. The crew found the homeowner attending to a small controlled burn in the grass around the property. The homeowner was unaware a burn permit was required. The homeowner was asked to extinguish the fire and obtain a burn permit. The homeowner extinguished the fire.

BFPD dispatched to the 100 block of Sprague Avenue for a smoke investigation. The crew found a small trash fire being attended to by the homeowner. The crew notified the homeowner that it was illegal to burn trash, and the fire needed to be extinguished. The homeowner extinguished the fire.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, May 3

BFPD dispatched to the intersection of Highway 287 and County Road 4E for a minor chemical leak. The crew found leaking a car battery in the road. The battery was removed from the road, and the fluid cleaned up.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 2100 block of Elmwood Street for a sick person. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.