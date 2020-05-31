June 2020
Monday, June 1, 2020
Obituary: Ilah Roesch Crisp

Ilah R. Crisp, 93, passed away May 22, 2020 at her home in Berthoud, Colorado where she resided with her son, Ron Crisp, who had taken over the care of her these last several years.

 Ilah was born June 28, 1926 in McClave, Colorado at her home. She was the daughter of Marion A. Roesch and Ardus (Oxley) Roesch. Four siblings Uella (Roesch) Yost, George E. Roesch (Miriam), Esther (Hazlett) Roesch and Lela (Roesch) Beegles all preceded her in death. Jim Crisp, her husband, preceded her in death June 12, 2015.

Ilah was an active and longtime member of the United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son Ron Crisp of Berthoud; her daughter Nancy (Crisp) Vandewinckel (Steve) of Ephrata, Pennsylvania and two grandchildren; Michelle Crisp (Jared Reif) of Longmont, and Matthew James (John Weit) of Chicago, Illinois.

Cremation has been entrusted to Howe Mortuary, Longmont. No services are scheduled at this time.

Added: May 31, 2020
Category: Obituaries
