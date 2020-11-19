Berthoud Police Blotter: November 2020

Sunday, November 1

Unlawful Sexual Contact: Franklin Avenue, a resident of the Berthoud Living Center has been inappropriately grabbing the body parts of staff members. Case to be screened with the DA.

Assist to Medical: Longview Avenue, deputies responded for a welfare check which resulted in discovering a man pulseless and not breathing. Medical was able to restore pulse and transport to the hospital.

DUI / Warrant Arrest: S. 5th Street & Spartan Avenue, a 23-year old Longmont man was contacted during a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon contact, the man was found to be passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle which was still parked within the lane of travel of the roadway. He was placed under arrest and was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Monday, November 2

Fraud/Theft: CR10E, a businessman contacted the Sheriff’s Office due to a business card being used at a bar in Fort Collins for an estimated sum of $547. The business card is believed to be stolen.

Possession Schedule I, II, III Drugs / Warrant: N Berthoud Parkway & Hwy 287, a man and woman were contacted for a traffic violation. Both found to have warrants. Vehicle K9 sniff led to discovery of meth, heroin, and suspected LSD. Both booked for possession and the warrants.

Wednesday, November 4

Vehicle Crash with Injury: S CR13 & CR4, a man attempted to pass a vehicle and swerved to avoid hitting his girlfriend’s vehicle who also attempted to pass. He hit a ditch and rolled but he fled the scene with his girlfriend to go to the hospital.

Trespass/Theft: 2nd Street, a man entered an unlocked storage unit and stored lots of property belonging to his business. He refused to sign a lease and now cannot be reached via phone. Owner locked the storage unit with a lock. Investigation continues.

Burglary/Theft: 3rd Street, a resident reported a 65” Samsung Curved flat screen TV stolen from the home. Suspect entered through an unlocked back door.

Thursday, November 5

Vehicle Trespass: 9th Street, Unlocked vehicle entered, nothing taken or damaged. Binoculars left behind by suspect.

Vehicle Crash w/Injury: CR10E & CR15, a driver failed to yield the right of way and struck another vehicle whose driver suffered a possible broken nose. Summonsed.

Warrant Arrest/Financial Device: Longmont arrested a Longmont man on a warrant out of Ft. Collins Police. Custody transferred to LCSO and in his property was a debit card belonging to a different person which led to additional charges. He was booked uncooperative.

Friday, November 6

Vehicle Trespass: Lake Avenue, a resident had his locked vehicle broken into. Suspect was able to shimmy down the window and use a homemade coat hanger tool to gain entry. Tool collected. several items taken.

Criminal Mischief: S 8th Street, a resident reported on two different occasions getting flat tires and noticing homemade tire spikes in his tires.

Motor Vehicle Accident: 850 Spartan Ave., a driver was driving a school bus and cut a turn too short hitting a truck.

Suspicious Circumstances: 1st Street, a worker was working late in the business when an older dark colored truck pulled up to the business. He stated one of the male’s exited the truck and was trying to force the front door open. Once the male saw the worker he ran back to the truck and they left at a high rate of speed. The worker was not able to provide further info. Waiting for security footage from a nearby business.

Harassment/Criminal Mischief/Domestic Violence: Windom Peak Lane, a citizen observed a physical disturbance occur between a male and female. Contact was made with the woman involved and she stated the male had grabbed her and dragged her out of the house. The woman disclosed she had keyed the man’s car in retaliation. She was taken into custody and booked. Phone contact was made with the male and he refused to meet with Deputies. A warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Sunday, November 8

Juvenile Party: Prairie Flax Street, a large Juvenile party was found here after TPC called that Juveniles were running around in their underwear damaging the golf course. Parents were in Mexico and entry was made at their permission. Juveniles were released to parents or sober parties. Some parties did minorly resist being detained but no injuries. No damage found to the golf course.

Animal Attack / Aggressive Animal: Nicholson Street, a resident’s dogs were attacked by an unknown person’s dogs. The dogs also attacked the unknown man as well on the upper arm. Investigation continues.

Fictitious Plates / No Insurance / Weaving: Hwy 56 & Weld CR 5, a 20-year old man was contacted for weaving. No insurance and plates were fictitious. Summonsed.

Nov 9 – 15

Monday, November 9

Assist to Longmont PD / Warrant Arrest (F): a 23-year-old woman was arrested in Longmont for a LCSO warrant. Deputies met Longmont at Hwy 287 and Mountain and she was transported and booked.

Tuesday, November 10

Violation of Protection Order: Grand Market Avenue, a 50-year-old man showed up to his mother’s house very intoxicated. Protection order was in place for no contact between them. Booked.

Vehicular Eluding / Violation Bond Conditions / Drug Possession: 1st Street and CR 10e, a 39-year-old Loveland man was stopped for speeding, unsafe passing, and no visible plate. He attempted to elude law enforcement but was unsuccessful.

Wednesday, November 11 / Berthoud Squad thanks all Veterans

Motor Vehicle Theft: 3rd Street, a Denver man reported his truck was stolen which was parked while he was eating at a local restaurant.

Driving with Revoked License: 2nd Street and Welch Avenue, a 52-year-old Ft. Collins man was contacted during a traffic stop with two females. None of them had a good excuse as to why they were in the area, however, one of the women and her vehicle have been associated with several thefts from the Habitat for Humanity. The driver’s license is revoked, and he was booked.

Vehicular Eluding / Reckless Driving / Criminal Mischief: CR 10E, a citizen called in a very reckless driver, damaging driveways on CR10E. The truck was located at 4th Street and Water Avenue. When a traffic stop was attempted, the vehicle took off and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect drove through a greenbelt onto 10E and disappeared. Several other patrol units also responded.

Thursday, November 12

Vehicular Eluding / Speeding / Unsafe Passing: N. Berthoud Pkwy and CR10E, a woman driver was seen passing vehicles in a reckless manner and driving 85 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. The vehicle began to accelerate but pulled over immediately after the pursuit was initiated. The woman changed her mind and drove off from the traffic stop after handing over her identification. A short pursuit was terminated due to having positive ID. The woman was located parked alongside the road a few minutes later and taken into custody.

Friday, November 13

Suicide Attempt: Berthoud, a mail carrier found a note in the mailbox reading to “call 911.” Deputies arrived and found a woman on the couch unresponsive. Entry was made and CPR was started until medical arrived. Transported to the hospital after a pulse was regained.

Dog Bite: Urban Place, a resident was walking her dog when another dog attacked her dog. She received bite wounds breaking up the dog fight.

Vehicle Crash: N Hwy 287 and Mountain, a red Fiat was found with severe frontend damage. Deputies arrived and the vehicle was not occupied. Airbags were deployed and no one around the area was located. Contact was attempted with the registered owner, but they refused to come to the front door to speak with deputies. Vehicle was towed and a voicemail was left with the owner.

Saturday, November 14

Fraud / Possible Elder Abuse: Wagon Bend Road, a bank noticed suspicious account funds and transactions on a customer’s account. The customer believes a different bank is stealing her money as her bills are not being paid and they have Power of Attorney. Investigation continues.

Sunday, November 15

Vehicular Eluding / Tampering with Evidence / Drug Paraphernalia / Traffic Violations: Hwy 287, a traffic stop was attempted on a Pontiac Bonneville and it fled. Pursuit was initiated A pursuit stopping maneuver was used to stop the pursuit at Sculptor and Corvus. A 38-year-old Longmont man was taken into custody. He was transported to the hospital as he swallowed drugs during the high risk stop.

Suicide Attempt: Berthoud, a resident called in after witnessing her husband taking a handgun and placing it on the back of his neck. The wife was able to secure the firearm and call for help. The husband was transported to the hospital.