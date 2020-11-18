Berthoud Fire Calls: November 2020

Berthoud Fire Protection District

Incident Report

Nov. 1 – 8

Sunday, Nov. 1

Engine 62 dispatched to the 6200 block of Kiva Ridge Drive for a law enforcement request for medical. The crew evaluated the patient and transferred care to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3200 block of W County Road 8 for a person with abdominal pains. TVEMS assumed patient care and cleared Engine 62 from the scene.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 800 block of Longview Avenue for a medical assist. The crew began CPR and transferred care to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Monday, Nov. 2

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Engine 46 responded to I-25 mm 251 NB for a 3-vehicle accident with moderate damage. TVEMS evaluated all patients and none needed to be transported. The crew completed fluid clean up.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 49th Street SW for a 60-year-old woman with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Squad 61 responded to the 1000 block of 1st Street for a patient having chest pains. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Squad 61 responded to the 700 block of 5th Street for a lift assist.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 5000 block of W. Cty Road 8E for a 14-year-old female who had fallen off a horse. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Car seat installation at Station 1

Engine 62 responded to the 500 block of S. Cty Road 31 for a 70-year-old man who had fallen off a horse. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 700 block of 3rd Street for a sick person. TVEMS evaluated the patient. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

Friday, Nov. 6

Engine 62 responded to the 5000 block of Sherman Drive for a 76-year-old woman who was sick. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading patient into ambulance for transport.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Lift assist in the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Squad 1 dispatched to the 1100 block of Wilshire Drive for a traumatic injury to the face. TVEMS assumed patient care. Patient declined transport by ambulance. Patient was assisted to a vehicle and transported to the hospital by a family member.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 2200 block of Breckenridge Drive for a car fire. There was light smoke coming from between the cab and bed area of the vehicle. A small pile of smoldering material was found on top of the gas tank. The crew ensured that all materials were thoroughly soaked with water and the fire was out.

Sunday, November 8

Squad 61 responded to the Love’s Truck Stop for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. Patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 2600 block of Prairie Flax Street for a medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care. Patient was released to the custody of LCSO until a guardian arrived.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 2000 block of Breckenridge Drive for a person who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 4400 block of Meining Road for a sick person. The patient was evaluated and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Nov. 9-15

Monday, Nov. 9

Engine 61 responded to the 2000 block of Breckenridge Drive for a 56-year-old man who had fallen and hit his head. The patient was transported to a local hospital

Engine 62 responded to the 4000 block of Meining Road for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Citizen assist in the 800 block of Humboldt Peak lane. The homeowner need assistance with changing out batteries in their detectors.

Engine 626 responded to the 3000 block of Meining Road for a slash pile burn. Contact was made with the homeowner and advised him that Larimer Cty was still under an open burning ban. The fire was then extinguished.

Engine 62 was dispatched to the 500 block of Nesting Eagles Way for a 72-year-old man with a possible dislocated hip. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded for transport.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Engine 62 responded to the 2000 block of W. LCR 10 for a 64-year-old woman who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care and she was loaded into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 responded to a sick person in the 2000 block of Night Sky Drive. The squad found a 65-year-old woman with chest pains. She was transported to a local hospital.

Engine 61 responded to a 74-year-old man who needed a lift assist in the 300 block of Michigan Avenue.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Squad 61 responded to the 300 block of Michigan Avenue for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded and transported.

Squad 61 was dispatched to the 100 block of E. Nebraska Avenue for smoke detectors going off. The crew replaced all of the batteries in the detectors. Every detector was tested after being reinstalled. No faults were found, and the homeowner was advised that the detectors were very old and needed to be replaced with new ones.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Squad 61 responded to the 800 block of Prairiestar Drive for a 70-year-old woman with breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care and the crew assisted with loading of the patient for transport.

Friday, Nov 13

Engine 62 responded to the 1000 block of Maple Drive for a sick person. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Fire responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Engine 62 responded to the 500 block of Nesting Eagles Way for a fall victim. TVEMS assumed patient care and the patient was loaded and transported to a local hospital.

Engine 616 responded to the 300 block of Michigan Avenue for a lift assist.

Sunday, Nov 15

Berthoud Fire was dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.