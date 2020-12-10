Berthoud Fire Calls: December 2020

Dec 1 – Dec 6

Tuesday, Dec 1

Engine 61 responded to the 4000 block of S. Iowa Avenue to assist with loading a patient for transport to a local hospital.

Car Seat installation at Station 1.

Citizen assist in the 1000 block of Mt. Meeker Avenue to change smoke detector batteries.

Wednesday, Dec 2

Squad 62 responded to the 5000 block of W. Cty Road 8E for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport.

Thursday, Dec 3

Squad 61 dispatched to 20000 block of Schultz Lane for a 63-year-old male who was not alert. TVEMS did an evaluation while Squad 61 helped to assess vitals. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat check.

Friday, Dec 4

No calls

Saturday, Dec 5

Engine 62 dispatched to the 5100 block of Beverly Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm. The crew entered the home with the air monitoring equipment and found no elevated levels of CO. The homeowner was advised to contact a HVAC service technician to inspect the furnace to ensure proper operation.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1400 block of 4th Street for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 62 dispatched to the 1900 block of Quarter Lane for a patient who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with packaging the patient for transport.

Sunday, Dec 6

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Squad 61 responded to the 1400 block of 4th Street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Squad 61 responded to the 18000 block of Weld County Road 3 for a 76-year-old woman who had fallen. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 300 block of Bimson Avenue for a law enforcement request for a medical. The crew evaluated the patient and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient refused transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 300 block of Dorothy Drive for a patient who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 62 dispatched to the 4300 block of Falcon Pointe Court for a 67-year-old female with breathing problems. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS.

Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Squad 62 dispatched to the 900 block of County Road 31 for a law enforcement request for medical. The crew along with TVEMS evaluated the patients. The patients refused transport.