Berthoud Police Blotter: December 2020

Tuesday, December 1

Vehicle Crash / Non-injury: Berthoud Parkway and Hwy 287, a driver rear ended another vehicle who was stopped at the red light. Cited.

Wednesday, December 2

Theft: Mount Rainier Street, lumber valued at over $3,000 was stolen. The suspect vehicle is a white pickup truck with a black rack, pulling a black trailer. The suspect used a forklift on Capitol Reef Street and drove it down to this address to steal the lumber.

Theft / Criminal Mischief: Greenwood Drive, a contractor reported an unknown suspect pulled a tree out of the ground and stole it in this new development.

Vehicle Crash / Property Damage: Hwy 287, a driver fell asleep and struck a sign in the median.

Warrant Arrest: Hwy. 56, a driver was stopped for a traffic violation and was arrested for a warrant out of Lakewood. He was subsequently released after being transported to the Larimer County Jail when Lakewood declined the warrant due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, December 3

Criminal Mischief: Hwy 56, a black Mitsubishi Lancer with Washington plates backed into a tree and then drove off.

Family Problems: Rocking Chair Drive, a mother reported that her son assaulted her after she attempted to implement electronic restrictions while he attended online school, but he fled the residence while deputies were in route. He was located a few blocks away. Mom did not want criminal charges brought onto her son, so he was returned home.

Dog Bite: Sabin Court., a resident reported her dog had bitten her toddler in the face after a piece of food fell onto the ground and both went to retrieve it. Minor injuries sustained from the bite.

Dog Bite: Madison Avenue, a woman was babysitting her friend’s son. The child ran across the road toward his father when her dog ran after him and bit his leg. Minor injuries sustained from the bite.

Friday, December 4

Hit and Run: Oystercatcher Drive, an unknown vehicle struck a resident’s vehicle sometime last night.

Fraud: E 2nd Street, a resident reported unknown subjects used her credit card at multiple gas stations in the Denver Metro Area and New Mexico.

Theft: 2nd Street, Deputies discovered stolen license plates on the rear of a vehicle. Upon further investigation the front license plate attached with a different number was also stolen from another vehicle. As Deputies were in the area the owner of the van was contacted walking to the van with keys in hand. He was released with a summons

Assist to Windsor Police / Search Warrant / Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs / Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender / Felony Warrant Arrest: N. Berthoud Parkway and CR14, Windsor PD had obtained a search warrant for the residence in reference to a robbery and burglary investigation. During the search warrant items taken during the robbery were recovered. A 22-year-old man was contacted and found to be in possession of 14 grams of meth and a pistol. He also had a felony arrest warrant and is a convicted felon.

Saturday, December 5

Stolen Vehicle Recovery: 2nd Street, a stolen Chrysler 300 was found parked in front of this residence. Vehicle towed to Longmont PD for processing.

Counterfeit Cash: 2nd Street, a business reported that a man gave them a fake $50 bill. When deputies contacted the man, he stated he got it at another business in Berthoud.

Warrant Arrest: Hwy 287, a woman driver was stopped for a traffic violation and found to have a warrant for her arrest. Booked.

Sunday, December 6

Vehicle Theft / Recovery: 2nd Street, Boulder County SO found an abandoned trailer in the middle of Vermillion Rd. Later confirmed to be an unreported steal.

Assault / Domestic Violence: Greenwood Drive, a woman hit her roommate over the head with a wine bottle after a verbal argument. Her boyfriend started to verbally argue with her after standing up for the man. The boyfriend was also hit on the back of the head with the same wine bottle by her. She was taken into custody and booked.

Civil: S. Berthoud Parkway, a woman called in and was upset with her roommate. She was demanding deputies tell her roommate to pay back her rent and deposit.

Assist U.S. Postal Inspector: 3rd Street, a resident witnessed a female get out of a vehicle. She was then seen taking mail out of the drop box and placing it in her vehicle. Once she had realized she was being watched she fled at a high rate of speed away from the area.