Berthoud Police Blotter: January 2021

January 1 – 3

Friday, January 1 / Happy New Year

Suspicious Circumstances: Beverly Drive, a nephew called from New York requesting his aunt be checked on because he called his aunt, she said she wasn’t feeling well. The person on the phone is now speaking in a different language, talking about Jesus and refusing to assist call-taker. Someone is on speaker phone, saying they are wasting time.” The caller is now talking about witchcraft. Deputies spoke to the aunt’s husband and he advised everything is OK at the residence. He stated that their nephew is having phycological issues in New York. NYPD will follow-up.

Fireworks: Berthoud, several fireworks going off before midnight must be going by Eastern Standard time.

Fireworks: Lake Avenue, more people celebrating the end of 2020!!!

Suspicious Circumstances: 4th Street, while doing door checks of businesses, deputies found an open door to this business. Building was cleared and it does not look like anyone got in. Business responded and secured the building.

Saturday, January 2

Animal Problem: Sage Place, a resident reported he had an incident where a couple dogs the past couple days attempted to attack his cats in his yard and the owners did not have them on leashes.

Fireworks: Berthoud, some are continuing their celebrating into the new year with a large firework show.

Possible Poaching: Hwy 287, a driver reported a dead elk on the highway. It appears that the elk had been shot. Department of Wildlife responded and are investigating.

Sunday, January 3

Suspicious Circumstances: Mt. Rainier, a resident advised that he was eating dinner and could see lights flashing on the front porch strangely as if it was an S.O.S. signal. The caller drove down to get the address and he saw a couple of lights on in the house and a small SUV in the driveway but nothing suspicious that stood out. House was checked with nothing suspicious found.

January 4 – 10

Monday, January 4

Unemployment Scam: Bristlecone Court, a resident reported that there were unemployment benefits applied for in their name.

Tuesday, January 5

Unemployment Scam: Breckenridge Court a resident reported that there were unemployment benefits applied for in their name.

Vehicle Crash / Non-Injury: W CR 10 and Berthoud Parkway, a river lost control and slid into a stop sign.

Theft: Heron Lakes, a contractor stated someone had broken into a trailer and had stolen roughly $5,000 worth of tools.

Wednesday, January 6

DUI / Violation of Bond Conditions: 3rd Street, a 43-year-old Berthoud man was observed slumped over in the driver seat of his vehicle and was heavily intoxicated

Vehicle Theft: S. 9th Street, a resident reported his black Subaru was stolen from his residence while warming up in the driveway and was found abandoned at 8th and Sage place.

Vehicle Theft: Iowa, a second vehicle theft was reported on Iowa Avenue. A 2003 black Chevy Avalanche was stolen while it was warming up in the driveway.

Stolen Vehicle Recovery: Hwy 56 and Weld CR 5 — The stolen Chevy Cavalier was abandoned here. witness saw the stolen black Chevy Avalanche stop at this location and saw a Hispanic female move items from the Cavalier to the Avalanche. The Cavalier was stolen out of Greeley.

Vehicle Trespass: 3rd Street, an unlocked vehicle was entered, and a phone stolen. The phone case was found in the recovered Chevy Cavalier.

Vehicle Trespass: Bruce Street, an unlocked truck was entered, and items strewn around.

Vehicle Trespass: Turner Avenue, an unlocked vehicle entered, and in an attempt to steal the vehicle the steering column was damaged.

Vehicle Crash: 7th Street and Massachusetts, a driver experienced a medical event which resulted in a crash with a parked car. The driver was transported by ambulance to the hospital

ID Theft / Theft: Meadowlark Drive, a resident reported several fraudulent charges on his credit cards.

Vehicle Crash / Careless Driving: Hwy 56 and CR13, a driver Struck another vehicle from behind that was making a turn south onto CR 13. Summons for careless.

Thursday, January 7

Unemployment Scam/Criminal Impersonation: Rosewood Drive, a resident reported that there were unemployment benefits applied for in their name.

Unemployment Scam/Criminal Impersonation: Glenview Drive, a resident reported that there were unemployment benefits applied for in their name.

Fraud: Horseshoe Circle, a resident reported they had checks stolen from their mailbox in October. One of those checks was located in Aurora in a stolen vehicle.

Warrant Arrest: Meadowlark Drive, a 27-year-old was arrested on 4 warrants. Booked.

Friday, January 8

Theft: Massachusetts Avenue, a resident stated his neighbor has been stealing some packages.

Vehicle Crash / Injury: Hwy 56 and CR13, a driver rear ended another vehicle and suffered a knee injury. Summons issued.

Fraud: Quandary Avenue, a resident reported credit card fraud.

Unemployment Scam: CR19, a resident reported that there were unemployment benefits applied for in their name.

Theft: Auklet Drive, a resident had close to $5,000 stolen out of her bank accounts by forged checks. Following up with the bank.

Unemployment Scam: Maple Drive, a resident reported that there were unemployment benefits applied for in their name.

Assist to Medical: Martingale Drive, a son called Dispatch after his father ran over his foot while backing out of the driveway. The son purposely placed his foot under the car tire to stop his father from leaving. The son was transported to the hospital via for injuries to his foot.

Saturday, January 9

Unemployment Scam: Mountain Avenue, another resident reported that there were unemployment benefits applied for in their name.

Missing Juvenile: Welch Avenue, a 12-year-old female ran away from home last night. She was located by Longmont PD.

Vehicle Crash / Failure to Report / Careless Driving: Berthoud Parkway and CR10-E, a driver struck an electric pole causing the pole to break off and lean into the roadway. He then left the scene and went to a friend’s house. He was issued a summons for the above charges.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: 1st Street, a blue Saturn was reported stolen out of Adams County Sheriff’s Office with a possible known suspect. Documents located inside the vehicle belonging to the suspect. Warrant forthcoming.

Sunday, January 10

Abandoned Vehicle / Possible Stolen Vehicle: W.CR8, a grey 2000 GMC Savana with no plates was found with the ignition drilled and the suspect also hotwired it as well. Deputies attempted to call the registered owner but was unable to contact him. The vehicle was towed as it has been abandoned since December.

NOTE: Please lock your vehicles and do not leave them running to warm up unlocked.

January 11 – 17

Monday, January 11

Trailer Theft: Grand Market Avenue, a white 2021 Discovery enclosed trailer was stolen by a suspect in a dark colored 90-00s year Ford Ranger, occupied by two suspects.

Vehicle Crash / Hit and Run: Wagon Bend Road, a resident discovered his parked vehicle was struck causing damage.

Warrant Arrest: Berthoud Pkwy and CR10E, a 33-year-old transient called 911 saying that his leg was hurt. He was checked out at the hospital and booked on two warrants.

Unemployment Scam: Hollyberry Street, a resident reported that there were unemployment benefits applied for in their name.

Unemployment Scam: Hollyberry Street, another resident reported that there were unemployment benefits applied for in their name.

Tuesday, January 12

SCAM: 2nd Street, a resident was talked into providing scammers with $2000 in Best Buy cards after being told he needed Microsoft Firewall installed.

Disturbance: Franklin Ave, two men were involved with a disturbance that was about to become physical before bystanders intervened.

Suicide Attempt / Mental Health Hold: Berthoud, a 17-year-old girl attempted suicide by overdose on her prescription medication. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital and placed on a Mental Health Hold

Wednesday, January 13

Vehicle Crash: Mountain Avenue, two vehicles were parked in the parking lot behind each other. One of them pulled out and bumped the other causing very minor damage.

Found Property: 4th St., the Manager of Berthoud Laundromat located a credit card in the lint trap of a dryer. When attempts to contact the name on the card failed the credit card was logged into evidence.

Unemployment Scam: Douglas Place, a resident was notified by all three of her present employers, her SSN was used to file for unemployment by an unknown suspect.

Unlawful Sexual Contact: S. 8th St., a resident reported his ex-roommate touched his person in an unlawful sexual manner multiple times.

Thursday, January 14

Vehicle Trespass: Bruce Drive, a resident reported his vehicle was entered and items were taken.

Unemployment Scam: CR4, a man and wife both reported that there were unemployment benefits applied for in their names.

Unemployment Scam: Glacier Drive, a resident reported that there were unemployment benefits applied for in their name.

DUI: S Hwy 287, a 19-year-old woman was contacted for weaving and almost striking a traffic light and found to be DUI. Booked.

Friday, January 15

Harassment / Domestic Violence: Cedar Drive, a man and his wife got into an argument. He admitted to pushing his wife during the verbal which was called in by neighbors. Booked.

Missing Adult: E Iowa Avenue, an adult woman was reported missing by her father.

Unemployment Scam: Longview Avenue, a resident reported that there were unemployment benefits applied for in their name.

Saturday, January 16

Runaway Juvenile: Wagon Bend Road, a 16-year-old ran away from home. Chronic issue. He was located at a friend’s house in Fort Collins but fled prior to the parents and police arriving.

Sunday, January 17

Warrant Arrest: E. Hwy 56, a 47-year-old Ft. Collins man was contacted walking in the parking lot of Loves. It was discovered that he had two active warrants. Booked.

January 18 – 26

Monday, January 18

Unemployment Scam: Wilshire Drive, a resident received notification that her identity was used to open an unemployment claim and received a ReliaCard in the mail.

Possible Theft Suspects: Berthoud Parkway, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling the opposite direction that resembled a suspect vehicle in recent trailer thefts. The vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed and by the time the deputy got turned around the vehicle was gone. A search of the area turned up nothing.

Suspicious Vehicle: 4th Street and Bunyan Avenue, a deputy observed a vehicle with the hood up parked in the parking lot of the church. The vehicle was missing the left front tire and several engine parts. Vehicle was not reported stolen at this time.

Tuesday, January 19

Assist to Fire / Aps Referral: 1st Street, assisted Fire and Medical which led to an Adult Protection referral due to living conditions for a 60-year-old man. He was transported to the hospital.

Possible Drug Problem: 9th Street and Lake Avenue, a resident called in and reported that there is a syringe lying in the road. It was not a syringe but a refill of THC for a vape pen.

Wednesday, January 20

Warrant Arrest: Mountain Avenue, a 38-year-old Berthoud man was contacted asleep in his car at 7-11. He was found to have a warrant for his arrest. Booked.

DUI of Drugs / Vehicle Crash / Underage Consumption of Alcohol: N. Berthoud Parkway and Woodcock Street, a 19-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Booked.

Suspicious Circumstances: Clayton Place, a man was seen taking pictures of all the parked vehicles. Suspect vehicle was gone upon arrival. A search of the area turned up nothing.

Thursday, January 21

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: 3800 E. HWY 56, a Mercedes-Benz with Wyoming plates was abandoned here and stolen out of Dacono. Released to the owner.

Unemployment Scam: Celestial Way, a husband and wife both received notification that their identities were used to open unemployment claims.

Friday, January 22

Unemployment Scam: Celestial Way, a resident received notification that her identity was used to open an unemployment claim.

Unemployment Scam: Rocking Chair Drive, a resident received notification that her identity was used to open an unemployment claim.

Assault / Criminal Mischief / Menacing / Reckless Endangerment / Reckless Driving: CR14, an adult daughter assaulted her dad with a baseball bat and got in her car and started ramming into dad’s truck. Booked

Saturday, January 23

Fictitious Plates: Mountain Avenue, a Colorado Springs man was observed driving a green Scion XB with fictitious plates attached to the vehicle and admitted to putting them on. Summonsed.

Juvenile Problem: 9th Street and Mountain, at this intersection 4 teenage boys are sitting at the cross walk. When cars approach, they activate the crosswalk signal just to make the cars stop. they are also falling down in the middle of the intersection.

Sunday, January 24

Disturbance: Ellie Way, a verbal disturbance between a man and woman inside of the residence and both were with family drinking. The woman became agitated over an unknown matter causing a disturbance. Parties agreed to separate for the evening.