Berthoud Police Blotter: October 2021

October 1 – 3

Friday, October 1

Criminal Mischief/Violation of Protection Order: 3rd Street – Female reported that a male, whom she is protected from, backed into her fence with a vehicle after a verbal argument. The vehicle then fled the scene before deputies arrived. The female declined to pursue charges for the damaged fence. A warrant will be sought for the Violation of the Protection Order after the positive identification of parties involved. A good offense starts with a good de-fence

Trespass: 1111 Mountain Avenue – Female was issued a trespass notice from a business regarding a verbal altercation where deputies had to be called to the scene.

Saturday, October 2

Driving Under the Influence/Failed to Drive in a Single Lane: Berthoud Parkway /42nd Street Southwest – A male driver was contacted for speeding 99 Miles Per Hour (MPH) in a 45 MPH zone and driving on the side of the roadway. The male failed voluntary roadside maneuvers and opted for a test of his blood. Later booked at the Larimer County Jail. Drunk and driving 99 mph. Nothing could go wrong here.

Unauthorized Use of a Financial Device/Crimes Against At-Risk Adult: Curlew Drive – An unknown party absconded with an elderly female’s personal and financial information and unsuccessfully attempted to purchase items with it.

Sunday, October 3

Suicide: South Berthoud – A female was found deceased at home with a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Warrant Arrest: 9th Street/Franklin Avenue – A male was contacted for a fictitious license plate and was found to have a warrant for his arrest. He was issued a summons for the fictitious license plate and booked in at the Larimer County Jail for his warrant.

Abandoned Vehicle/Agency Tow: West County Road 8/Highway 287 – A minivan was abandoned at this location and subsequently towed.

Third-Degree Assault/Domestic Violence: Tundra Avenue – A female reported that she got home and discovered that her husband was possibly cheating on her. The female stated that her husband pushed her and put her in a headlock, which could not be substantiated. The female admitted to throwing picture frames, dumping water on the male, and hitting the male in the face with an open hand causing bruising and swelling. The Victim Response Team was notified and the female was booked at the Larimer County Jail. Stay tuned for a new episode of “Cheaters”

October 4 – 10

Monday, October 4

Possible Sex Offense: Berthoud – Jefferson County Child Protective Services reported an incident of sexual contact involving inappropriate behavior with the child present that occurred in Berthoud. The investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday, October 5

Hit and Run: West County Road 8/Highway 287 – A vehicle driving southbound on Highway 287 approached another vehicle. While attempting to pass, the oncoming vehicle ran into the back of the vehicle and drove on.

Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries: North Highway 287 – A vehicle hit an elk crossing the road, causing a two-car accident. Minor injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene. The elk was brought to ICU, you know “Intensive Critter Unit”.

Wednesday, October 6

Third-Degree Burglary/Theft: East Highway 56 – Two suspects broke into a locked display case and stole $1,499.99 in merchandise from a business.

Vehicle Theft: Chilcott Street – 2006 Blue GMC 2500 was stolen sometime after 2200 hours on 10/5/21. The vehicle has a color-matched topper on it.

Thursday, October 7

Victim Intimidation: Berthoud – A female called to report her location was posted on a Facebook page after she spoke at a public meeting. Female is a part of the State/DA’s Office victim address confidentiality program. Unknown suspect information at this time. Co-Responder reached out to assist with support.

Hit and Run: Bristlecone Court – A vehicle was hit by an unknown vehicle at one of several locations while he was running errands in Berthoud.

Friday, October 8

Felony Menacing/Misdemeanor Warrant Arrest: 7th Street – A male threatened another male with a knife with the intent to stab the other male. Booked on Felony Menacing at the Larimer County Jail. The victim of Felony Menacing was booked on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

Hit and Run: Berthoud – A 12-year-old female was hit by a large SUV in a parking lot. SUV left the scene. No serious injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Motor Vehicle Accident: South Berthoud Parkway – Driver rear-ended another vehicle. Summons issued.

Saturday, October 9

Mental Health: Indiana Avenue: An adult male reported he was illegally evicted by his mother. The mother was informed she cannot lock her son out of the home. The male was reported to be off his medication, has mental health issues, and is a methamphetamine user. Deputies handled multiple calls here today resulting in no charges. The mother is afraid for her safety and was advised of the protection order and eviction process. When Mom says get out, it’s best you just go on get.

Family Problems: 6th Street – Two individuals were involved in a physical disturbance that was not reported until the morning. Unable to substantiate charges after speaking with both parties.

Third-Degree Assault / Domestic Violence / Harassment / Driving Under the Influence / Prohibited Use of a Weapon: Mount Meeker Avenue – An intoxicated man shoved his daughter and pushed his wife, causing injury. He then retrieved a firearm and left the scene in his vehicle. He was located near Carter Lake and booked on the above charges.

Vehicle Trespass: Breckenridge Drive – A male reported that his wife’s vehicle had been entered on the morning of 10/09/21. Nothing was removed from the vehicle. He captured video of the trespasser on his home monitoring system. He suspects his neighbor’s miscreant daughter may be involved.

Sunday, October 10

Motor Vehicle Theft: Bunyan Avenue – A male reported that his 2001 Dodge Pickup was stolen from his business. The business owner in the building next door said he saw someone with a headlamp near the vehicle early in the morning. Headlamp that early in the morning? He was not headed to the coal mine pal. Call us and we will come.

Motor Vehicle Theft / At-Risk Adult Crime: Indiana Avenue – A male that was contacted the day prior with issues related to his mother, stole his mother’s vehicle and then went to a gas station in a manic state. At the gas station, he poured coffee on the floor and stole items. The male then fled in the vehicle southbound on I-25 after he took off all his clothes. A Colorado State Patrol trooper stopped the male as he was driving in oncoming traffic on Highway 119, naked and covered in ice cream. He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and booked at the Boulder County jail. An emergency arrest warrant was signed and entered by Dispatch so Boulder County could hold him on the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office charges. The worst thing about this whole situation is, he spilled his ice cream. Bummer!

Lost Firearm: 6th Street – A male reported his Smith & Wesson .357 revolver as missing.

Attempted Burglary / Trespass: 2nd Street – Four males attempted to force their way into a dispensary. Numerous windows were broken out and a door was forced open. Entry was not made into the secure area of the business. The scene was processed and investigation is ongoing. Just, what if they put this much effort into legal employment.