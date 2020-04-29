Berthoud Fire Calls – April 2020

Incident Report

April 1 – 5

Wednesday, April 1

Squad 61 dispatched to the 900 block of 2nd Street for a law enforcement medical assist. Squad 61 staged in the area until cleared by LCSO.

Thursday, April 2

Squad 61 responded to the 4900 block of S. Iowa for a medical. Squad 61 staged in the area until cleared by LCSO and TVEMS.

Friday, April 3

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3100 block of Harmony Court for a residential fire alarm. This was an accidental alarm activation.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical. Squad 61 staged in the area until cleared by TVEMS.

Saturday, April 4

Engine 61 dispatched to the 400 block of Cheyenne Drive for a CO detector activation. The crew entered the home with the monitoring equipment and found no elevated levels of CO. After investigation, it was determined that the CO detector had expired. The crew provided the homeowner with a new CO detector.

BFPD dispatched to the 2700 block of County Road 31 for a possible capsized boat near the swim beach at Carter Lake. Larimer County Parks determined it was a large floating log in the water and cancelled all responding units.

BFPD dispatched to the 3400 block of Woodcock Street for a gas leak. The leak was discovered in a construction area. The crew closed 42nd Street SW until LCSO and Xcel Energy arrived on scene. LCSO confirmed the buildings were unoccupied, and Xcel cleared the crew to re-open the road. Xcel Energy located the area of the leak and successfully clamped the line.

BFPD dispatched to the area of County Road 23 and County Road 8E for an unconfirmed grass fire. The crew searched in the area and was unable to locate any signs of fire.

April 06 – 12

Monday, April 06

Lift assist to the 200 block of 10th Street.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

BFPD dispatched to I-25 mm251 SB for a single-vehicle accident with light damage. The vehicle occupant was evaluated for injuries. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport. The crew checked for hazards and found none. The scene was turned over to Colorado State Patrol.

BFPD dispatched to the 2400 block of Nicholson Street for a cardiac arrest. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment. The scene was turned over to TVEMS.

Tuesday, April 07

Squad 61 dispatched to the 700 block of 14th Street for an 82-year-old man who was unconscious. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 900 block of Blue Bell Road for a cut gas line. The crew monitored the scene while waiting for Xcel Energy to arrive. Xcel successfully clamped the line.

Citizen assist to the 1700 block of W County Road 6 for a drive-by birthday party.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 10th Street for a 76-year-old man who had fallen. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 400 block of River Rock for a residential structure fire. While in route, the crew was updated with information that a couch within the home was on fire. Engine 61 staged in the area until cleared by Front Range Fire Rescue.

Citizen assist to the 1500 block of Chokeberry Street for a drive-by birthday party.

Engine 616 dispatched to the 1600 block of Alpine Avenue for a bonfire. The crew found the homeowner and his family roasting marshmallows around an approved fire pit. The crew asked the homeowner to make sure the fire was out when they were completed.

BFPD dispatched to the 400 block of Grand Market Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, April 8

BFPD dispatched to the 21000 block of Weld County Road for a commercial structure fire. The crew found a commercial shed on fire. The crew worked to extinguish the fire. Once extinguished, an investigation was completed to determine the cause.

Citizen assist to the 100 block of Quandry Avenue for a drive-by birthday party.

BFPD dispatched to I-25 mm248 SB for a grass fire. The fire was approximately 10×10 with no structures threatened. The crew extinguished the fire.

Engine 616 dispatched to the 1200 block of S County Road 13 for a mulch fire. The crew found a 5×5 pile of smoldering mulch. The crew extinguished the fire.

Citizen assist to the 500 block of Mount Rainier Court for a drive-by birthday party.

Thursday, April 9

Squad 61 dispatched to I-25 mm250 NB for a single-vehicle accident with light damage. The vehicle occupant reported no injuries.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 22000 block of Weld County Road 5 for a single-vehicle accident. A car was found on its side in the ditch. No occupants of the vehicle were located. No hazards were present. The scene was turned over to Weld County Sherriff’s Office.

Friday, April 10

Engine 61 dispatched to the 17000 block of Weld County Road 3 for an outside smoke investigation. The crew found a controlled ditch burn with the bulk of the fire out and under control. The crew requested that next time dispatch and BFPD were notified prior to burning.

Saturday, April 11

BFPD dispatched to the 15000 block of Highway 287 for a motor vehicle accident. The crew found a single vehicle that had reportedly hit an animal. The crew checked the vehicle occupants for injuries, and TVEMS assumed patient care upon their arrival. The crew checked for hazards and found none. The scene was turned over to Colorado State Patrol.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 5300 block of Gary Drive for a cut gas line. The crew monitored the scene until Xcel Energy arrived and shut off the gas.

BFPD dispatched to the 2000 block of Charro Avenue for a CO alarm activation. The crew entered the home with the monitoring equipment and found elevated levels of CO in the basement. After further investigation, the pilot light on the furnace was found to be out. Once re-lit, the CO levels went down to zero. Once normal CO levels were confirmed, the scene was turned back over to the homeowner.

Sunday, April 12

Squad 61 responded to the 700 block of Wildred Road for breathing problems. Per Covid-19 protocol, Squad 61 staged at the scene until cleared by TVEMS.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1800 block of Rolling View Drive for a sick person. Per Covid-19 protocol, Squad 61 staged at the scene until cleared by TVEMS.

April 13-19

Monday, April 13

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, April 14

Squad 61 dispatched to the 3700 block of Bellaire Avenue for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Wednesday, April 15

Squad 61 dispatched to the 700 block of 4th Street for a person who had fallen. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient onto a cot for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of W County Road 10E for a medical. Per Covid-19 protocol, Squad 61 staged in the area until cleared by TVEMS.

Citizen assist to the 1500 block of 4th Street for a drive-by birthday party.

Citizen assist to the 200 block of S 3rd Street to change smoke detector batteries.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1900 block of Vaquero Street for a bonfire. The crew found a 20’x20’ pit that was 10’ deep with natural vegetation, tree trunk pieces, and manufactured wood being burned. It was determined that the property owner did not have the required burn permit. The crew informed the owner that it was illegal to burn manufactured wood. The property owner put the fire out and stated they would obtain a burn permit.

Squad 61 responded to the 900 block of 3rd Street for a lift assist. Per Covid-19 protocol, Squad 61 staged at the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the intersection of N Highway 287 and W County Road 8 for a law enforcement medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care. LCSO cleared Squad 61 from the scene.

Thursday, April 16

Squad 62 responded to the 2200 block of S County Road 15 for a grassfire. The crew arrived at the area but was unable to locate a fire or signs of a fire.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm 249 SB for a two-vehicle accident. The crew checked for injuries of the vehicle occupants. One vehicle occupant refused medical care. TVEMS assumed patient care for the other vehicle occupant. The crew stayed on scene to block traffic until the roadway could be cleared.

BFPD dispatched to Highway 287 mm 325 for a two-vehicle accident. The crew checked for injuries of the vehicle occupants. One vehicle occupant refused medical care. TVEMS assumed patient care for the other vehicle occupant. The crew remained on scene to block traffic.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 5600 block of W County Road 8E for a medical. Squad 61 staged in the area until cleared by LCSO.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 800 block of 6th Street for power lines down. The crew found the power line still intact. A large branch was hanging over the top but not touching the line. The power company was notified and was in route with an unknown arrival time. After further evaluation by the crew and LCSO, it was determined that there was not an immediate danger or need to shut down the area.

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of Robin Drive for a 75-year-old female who had fallen. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport.

Friday, April 17

BFPD dispatched to the 2100 block of Elmwood Street for an inside gas leak. The homeowner identified a possible gas leak to the line that supplied the fireplace. The crew checked the gas meter to confirm the gas to the house was secured. The monitoring equipment found no elevated levels of gas within the home. The crew remained onsite while the homeowner uninstalled the fireplace, capped the gas pipe and restored gas service to the house. Once verified with the monitoring equipment and leak detector that the line was not leaking, BFPD cleared the scene.

Citizen assist to the 100 block of Redcloud Avenue to change smoke detector batteries.

Citizen assist to the 700 block of Grays Peak Lane for a drive-by birthday party.

BFPD dispatched to the 600 block of S 9th Street for an unconfirmed residential structure fire. The homeowner stated that there was a smell of smoke in the home after completing some work within the home. The crew investigated and found no signs of smoke, fire or charring. The house was turned back over to the homeowner.

BFPD dispatched to the 400 block of Nebraska Avenue for a child that had fallen from the second floor of the residence. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 500 block of S Highway 287 for a medical. TVEMS arrived on scene and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport. The crew then assisted LCSO with transport of the patient’s children to Town Hall to be watched by LCSO until a family member could pick them up.

BFPD dispatched to I-25 mm 251 NB for a motor vehicle accident. The crew was unable to locate an accident.

Saturday, April 18

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a sick person. Per Covid-19 protocol, Squad 61 staged in the area.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 3800 block of Bellaire Avenue for heart problems. The crew evaluated the patient and obtained vital signs. TVEMS arrived and assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 900 block of Bruce Drive for heart problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient refused transport.

Sunday, April 19

Citizen assist to the 200 block of E Iowa for a drive-by birthday party.

Citizen assist to the 1000 block of Wilshire Drive for a drive-by birthday party.

Citizen assist to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue for a drive-by birthday party.

April 20-26

Monday, April 20

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm249 NB for a single-vehicle in the guard rail. TVEMS assessed the driver for injuries. The driver refused transport. The crew assessed the scene for hazards and found none. The crew remained on scene to block one lane of traffic until cleared by Colorado State Patrol.

BFPD responded to the 700 block of Douglas Place for a medical. TVEMS completed patient assessment.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 3900 block of S. Garfield Avenue for breathing problems. Per Covid-19 protocol, Squad 61 staged in the area until cleared by TVEMS.

Tuesday, April 21

Squad 61 dispatched to the 300 block of 42nd Street SW for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 4200 block of Estate Drive for a seizure. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport.

BFPD dispatched to the 5300 block of Getaway Drive for an unconfirmed grass fire. The crew saw a light amount of smoke the area. The crew was able to locate the source of smoke, which was on private property. The crew made contact with the property owner and determined the fire was out and fully extinguished. The property owner did not have a valid burn permit and was notified of the burning and burn permit regulations.

Wednesday, April 22

Squad 61 responded to the 300 block of Nebraska Avenue for an allergic reaction. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 15000 block of N 83rd Street for a single-vehicle in the guard rail. The crew confirmed no injuries to the vehicle occupant. The crew checked for hazards and provided traffic control.

Thursday, April 23

Engine 62 dispatched to the intersection of N. 83rd Street and Deer Run Road for a single-vehicle accident. The crew found a vehicle on its side with the three occupants in LCSO custody. The crew along with TVEMS checked the vehicle occupants for injuries. All occupants refused transport. The crew checked for hazards and stabilized the vehicle.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 800 block of County Road 21 for a single-vehicle accident. TVEMS assumed patient care. Patient refused transport.

BFPD responded to the intersection of N. Highway 287 and Berthoud Parkway for a suspicious item found. LCSO Bomb Squad sent the robot to investigate the item. The item was found to be empty.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1200 block of Cedar Avenue for a bonfire. The crew found the homeowner burning fire wood in the wood burning fireplace in the backyard.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200 block of E Colorado Avenue for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 5000 block of S Highway 287 for a single-vehicle roll-over accident. The crew checked the vehicle occupant for injuries. The occupant reported none. The scene was turned over the CSP.

BFPD dispatched to the intersection of Highway 56 and Weld County Road 7 for a grass fire. The crew found a 10×20 fire in the grass. After contacting the property owner, this was determined to be a controlled agricultural burn which the property owner had under control.

Squad 61 responded to the 500 block of S 9th Street for breathing problems. Per Covid-19 protocol, Squad 61 staged in the area until cleared by TVEMS.

Friday, April 24

No incidents

Saturday, April 25

Engine 62 dispatched to the 4000 block of County Road 31 for a medical. Per Covid-19 protocol, Engine 62 staged in the area until cleared by TVEMS.

Citizen assist to the 3100 block of Megan Way for a drive-by birthday party.

Citizen assist to the 300 block of Bein Street for a drive-by birthday party.

Citizen assist to the 3200 block of Dovetail Drive for a drive-by birthday party.

Citizen assist to the 800 block of Marshall Place for a drive-by birthday party.

Citizen assist to the 5400 block of Foothills Drive for a drive-by birthday party.

Citizen assist to the 200 block of E Michigan for a drive-by birthday party.

Sunday, April 26

Squad 61 responded to the 600 block of Great Basin Court for breathing problems. Per Covid-19 protocol, Squad 61 staged in the area until cleared by TVEMS.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 3300 block of Tranquility Court for a medical. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Citizen assist to the 400 block of Welch Avenue for a drive-by birthday party.

BFPD dispatched to the intersection of E. Highway 56 and Weld County Road 7 for a grass fire. The crew found a 4×4 small rubbish fire. The crew extinguished the fire.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 3900 block of S Garfield Avenue for a medical. Per Covid-19 protocol, Engine 61 staged in the area.