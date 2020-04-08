Berthoud Fire Calls: March 2020

Incident

Report

March 1 – 8

Sunday, March 1

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of 10th Street for a lift

assist.

BFPD dispatched to I-25 mm 250 SB for a motor vehicle accident. A single

semi-truck had a flat tire from hitting road debris. The driver of the truck

could not be located. The crew evaluated the truck and found a diesel fuel leak

from one of the tanks. The crew plugged the line and stopped the fuel leak. The

scene was turned over to CSP.

BFPD responded to the 300 block of 3rd Street for a medical. The

crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment. The patient was loaded into the

ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1100 block of N. County Road 19 for a law

enforcement medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient was loaded

into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 responded to the 200 block of Mountain Avenue for an unconscious

person. The crew evaluated the patient who began to regain consciousness. TVEMS

arrived and assessed the patient. The patient refused transport. The patient

was turned over to LCSO.

Monday, March 2

Citizen assist to the 1200 block

of Chilcott Street to change smoke detector batteries.

BFPD dispatched to the 200 block

of 2nd Street for a cardiac arrest. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient

care. The patient was loaded into the ambulance and transported to a local hospital.

Lift assist to the 200 block of

10th Street for a 76-year-old male who had fallen.

BFPD responded to the 200 block

of E Nebraska Avenue for a law enforcement assist. BFPD remained on scene until

cleared by LCSO.

Tuesday, March 3

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200

block of 10th Street for a sick person. The crew obtained vital signs

and transferred patient care to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading the

patient into the ambulance for transport.

Citizen assist to the 100 block

of E Iowa to replace smoke detector batteries.

BFPD dispatched to the 300 block

of E Nebraska Avenue for an outside gas leak. A 3-inch gas line had been struck

during construction. Xcel arrived on scene and clamped the line to stop the

leak.

Squad 61 responded to the

Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Wednesday, March 4

Engine 62 dispatched to the 1000

block of Schofield for a medical assist. The crew evaluated the patient and

transferred care to TVEMS upon their arrival. The patient was loaded into the

ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD dispatched to the area of

Highway 287 and Grand Market Avenue for a two-vehicle accident with law

enforcement already on scene. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew checked for

hazards and found none.

BFPD dispatched to the area of

Highway 287 and Berthoud Parkway for a person having a seizure. The crew began

patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded in the

ambulance, and TVEMS cleared BFPD from the scene.

BFPD dispatched to the 700 block

of 5th Street for a residential structure fire. Dark smoke was

coming from the chimney of the residence. The crew made contact with the

homeowner who stated that the chimney flue had not been opened, which caused a

large amount of smoke. BFPD verified that there was no fire and cleared the

scene.

BFPD responded to the intersection

of E. Highway 56 and Weld County Road 7 for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient

care.

BFPD dispatched to the area of

S. County Road 15 and E. County Road 2 for a grass fire. The crew found a 4 x 4

pile of yard waste, trash and heavy timber burning. The homeowner did not have

a burn permit or hose line to the fire. The crew extinguished the fire.

Thursday, March 5

Engine 62 dispatched to the 9100

block of Prairie Way for a medical. The crew began patient assessment and transferred

patient care to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport

to a local hospital.

BFPD dispatched to the 200 block

of E. Iowa for a CO detector activation. The crew entered the home and found no

elevated levels of CO with the monitoring equipment. After further investigation,

it was found that the CO detectors were expired and would need to be replaced.

Friday, March 6

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1200

block of 42nd Street SE for a sick person. The crew assisted TVEMS

with patient assessment and loading the patient into the ambulance. TVEMS cleared

Squad 61 from the scene.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1000

block of 3rd Street for an animal bite. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Saturday, March 7

Squad 61 responded to the

Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 18000

block of Weld County Road 3 for a law enforcement medical assist. TVEMS assumed

patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a

local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 400

block of Nebraska for a sick person. The crew evaluated the patient and

transferred care to TVEMS upon their arrival.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 4200

block of Highplains Drive for a sick person. The patient was evaluated and

loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD dispatched to the 500 block

of Ranchhand Drive for a cut gas line. The line was monitored by the crew until

Xcel arrived on scene and clamped the line.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 400

block of County Road Trail for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Squad 61 responded to the

Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 3300 block

of Curlew Drive for a fall victim. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient

refused transport.

Sunday, March 8

Squad 61 dispatched to the 2400 block of Nicholson Street for a 45-year-old female with diabetic problems. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Incident Report March 9-15

Monday, March 9

Citizen assist at Station 1 for

a car seat installation.

Citizen assist to the 200 block

of Victoria Street to replace smoke detector batteries.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 700

block of 3rd Street for a 55-year-old female who was unconscious. The

crew assisted TVEMS with patient care.

Tuesday, March 10

BFPD dispatched to Guaranty Bank

of Berthoud for a 70-year-old woman who had fainted. TVEMS assumed patient care.

The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance.

BFPD responded to the intersection

of Mountain Avenue and 3rd Street for a two-vehicle accident. The

crew closed the east and west bound lanes of traffic and began to assess the vehicle

occupants for injuries. One occupant refused transport. The other was

transported to the hospital by LCSO. The crew cleaned up the debris, and the

cars were cleared from the roadway. Once the roadway was cleared, all lanes of

traffic were reopened.

Wednesday, March 11

Squad 61 dispatched to the 200

block of 2nd Street for a law enforcement medical assist. The crew

staged at the scene until cleared by LCSO and TVEMS.

BFPD dispatched to the 1100

block of Madison Avenue for a sick person. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient

assessment and loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Thursday, March 12

Squad 61 responded to Love’s

Travel Stop for breathing problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient

assessment. The patient was assisted to the ambulance for further evaluation.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 1600

block of County Road 23 for chest pains. The crew began patient assessment and

transferred patient care to TVEMS. The patient was transported to a local hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 15000

block of N. 83rd Street for a CO alarm activation No alarms were

going off, and the homeowner was unaware of why BFPD was on scene. The crew

checked the home with the air monitoring equipment. No elevated levels of CO

were found. The homeowner was advised to call her alarm company and have the

system serviced.

Friday, March 13

Citizen assist at Station 1 for

a car seat installation.

BFPD dispatched to the 1200

block of N. Highway 287 for a single-vehicle accident. The crew found a vehicle

on its side with the occupant outside of the car. The vehicle occupant refused

transport. The crew remained on scene to block traffic for LCSO.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 300

block of E. Iowa Avenue for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew

assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Saturday, March 14

Squad 61 dispatched to the 600

block of 6th Street for diabetic problems. TVEMS assumed patient

care.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 900

block of N. County Road 13 for a 75-year-old woman who had fallen. The crew began

patient assessment. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS.

Engine 61 responded to the 1300

block of 4th street for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. TVEMS

cleared Engine 61 from the scene.

Sunday, March 15

Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud

Living Center for a medical assist.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 5400

block of S. County Road 31 for a motorcycle accident. The crew assisted TVEMS with

loading the patient into the ambulance. The crew checked the scene for hazards

and found none.

Squad 61 responded to the

Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 4000

block of S. Garfield Avenue for a 65-year-old man with breathing problems. The

crew began patient assessment and transferred patient care to TVEMS.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 900

block of Sunnywood Place for a law enforcement assist. The crew staged at the

scene.

BFPD dispatched to the 10400 block

of Yellowstone Road for a structure fire. A controlled burn was found to be in

process. The homeowner did not have a burn permit. The homeowner was advised to

attend to the burn until out and apply for a burn permit to continue legally.

Incident Report March 16-22

Monday, March 16

Citizen assist to the 300 block of E. Nebraska Avenue to change smoke detector batteries.

BFPD dispatched to the 700 block of Jay Place for a residential fire alarm. There were no signs of fire from the outside of the home. After entering the home, it was determined that the smoke detectors had alarmed due to the homeowner cleaning the oven. The crew verified that all smoke detectors were working properly.

Citizen assist to the 900 block of Mountain Avenue to attempt access into a locked door so the citizen could retrieve her keys. LCSO received approval from the business owner to proceed. BFPD crew attempted access but determined access could not be gained without damaging the door. The citizen stated that she would try to retrieve her keys the next day. An LCSO deputy took the citizen back to her residence.

Tuesday, March 17

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1400 block of 14th Street for an 84-year-old female with breathing problems. Squad 61 staged outside of the residence.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3700 block of Fawn Trail for a bonfireThe crew went on foot to try to locate the fire. No active fire was located in the area.

Wednesday, March 18

Squad 61 responded to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a sick person. The crew assisted TVEMS in evaluating the patient.

Lift assist to the 700 block of 14th Street.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 600 block of West Hill Drive for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Thursday, March 19

Squad 61 responded to the 18000 block of Weld County Road 3 for a medical alert activation. This turned out to be an accidental alarm activation.

BFPD dispatched to the 4900 block of S. Highway 287 for a two-vehicle accident with heavy damage. BFPD crew began patient assessment while LCSO provided traffic control. The patients were loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital. Once patients were transported, the crew began clearing debris from the roadway. When the vehicles and debris were cleared, the roadway was opened back up.

Engine 616 assisted law enforcement with washing snowpack off the southbound lights at the intersection of Highway 287 and County Road 8.

BFPD dispatched to the intersection of Highway 287 and 1st Street for a single-vehicle accident. TVEMS evaluated the lone vehicle occupant who reported no injuries. The crew checked the area for hazards and found none. The vehicle was flagged, and the scene turned over to LCSO.

BFPD dispatched to the 500 block of Highway 287 for a motor vehicle accident The crew found a single vehicle off the roadway. No occupant was found, and no hazards were present. The crew flagged the vehicle for CSP.

Squad 61 dispatched to the intersection of S. County Road 13 and E. County Road 1 for a vehicle off of the roadway. The vehicle had been there for some time and was not occupied. The vehicle was flagged.

Engine 61 dispatched to the intersection of Highway 287 and County Road 6 for a motor vehicle accident. The crew found a flagged vehicle from a previous accident. The crew checked the surrounding area and found no other accidents.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for a medical. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, March 20

BFPD dispatched to 5000 block of Highway 287 for a single-vehicle accident. The vehicle was off the road with the vehicle occupant reporting no injuries. The vehicle was flagged.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Engine 61 dispatched to the intersection of S. Highway 287 and Berthoud Parkway for a two-vehicle accident. The crew arrived on scene and began patient assessment. One patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital. The crew remained on scene to provide traffic control until the vehicles were removed from the roadway.

Squad 61 responded to the 300 block of E. Colorado Avenue to provide TVEMS assistance with unloading a patient who had just been released from the hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm249 SB for a vehicle in the median. A vehicle was found in the median with no occupant. The vehicle’s hood and windows were covered with snow. The crew determined the vehicle had been there since the previous night. The vehicle was flagged.

Saturday, March 21

Citizen assist to the 1300 block of W County Road 4E to change smoke detector batteries.

March 23-29

Monday, March 23

Engine 62 dispatched to the 4400 block of S. Highway 287 for a motor vehicle accident. The crew found a vehicle on the side of the road that had already been flagged, but no accident was found.

BFPD dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for an accidental fire alarm activation. There were no signs of fire or smoke. The crew confirmed the accidental activation and reset the alarm.

Citizen assist to the 1600 block of Woodcock Street for a mirror that had fallen off of the wall.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 600 block of Lene Lane for a medical. Squad 61 staged in the area until cleared by LCSO.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 4800 block of Bonnell Drive for a structure fire. The crew staged in the area until cleared by Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.

Tuesday, March 24

Squad 61 dispatched to the 3000 block of E. Colorado Avenue for a sick person. Due to Covid-19 protocol, Squad 61 staged in the area until cleared.

BFPD dispatched to the 3400 block of Memory Lane for a residential fire alarm. In route, the alarm company canceled the request due to a false alarm.

Wednesday, March 25

BFPD dispatched to the 2200 block of Tabor Street for a CO alarm activation. The crew entered the home with the monitoring equipment and found no elevated levels of CO. The crew reset the CO alarm.

Squad 61 responded to the 900 block of 6th Street for an unconscious person. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 2100 block of Lamborn Court for a stroke. Due to Covid-19 protocol, Squad 61 staged in the area until cleared by TVEMS.

Thursday, March 26

Engine 62 dispatched to the intersection of County Road 8E and N. County Road 27E for power lines down. The crew found the pole arcing from two wires touching. Dispatched was advised to help located the utility company to service the pole. Engine 62 remained on the scene until the arcing stopped and no hazard was present.

Friday, March 27

Squad 61 dispatched to the intersection of N. Berthoud Parkway and S. Highway 287 for a motor vehicle accident with law enforcement on the scene. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Squad 61 responded to the 800 block of Massachusetts Avenue for traumatic injuries. En-route, the crew was notified that the patient was conscious and breathing. Squad 61 arrived on scene and staged in the area until cleared by TVEMS.

Engine 61 responded to the 1200 block of Arapaho Drive for a lift assist. TVEMS provided patient assessment.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 3700 block of Denise Avenue for a 77-year-old male with chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1000 block of 3rd Street for a law enforcement medical assist. Engine 61 staged in the area until cleared by LCSO.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3200 block of Meining Road for a bonfire. The crew found an approximate 10’x10’ bonfire that appeared to be of debris/trash. Contact was made with the homeowner who stated he was burning some old chairs, a couch, mattress and tree branches. The crew let the fire burn out and then utilized a water hose to extinguish the remaining pieces and hot spots. The homeowner was advised of the Larimer County burning / burn permit regulations. Engine 62 cleared the scene.

Saturday, March 28

Engine 61 dispatched to the 100 block of Robin Drive for a medical alert activation. It was an accidental activation.

Sunday, March 29

Squad 61 dispatched to the 3700 block of Fawn Trail for a medical. Due to Covid-19 protocol, Squad 61 staged in the area until cleared by TVEMS.

Incident Report March 30 – 31

Monday, March 30

Squad 61 dispatched to the 300 block of Bronco Court for a 49-year-old man with back pain. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment and loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1200 block of Arapahoe Avenue for a fall. The crew assisted TVEMS with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Tuesday, March 31

Citizen assist to the 1200 block of Aspen Drive for a smoke detector malfunction.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3400 block of Woodcock Street for a fall. Due to Covid-19 protocol, Engine 62 staged in the area until cleared by TVEMS.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.