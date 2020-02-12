Berthoud Fire Calls: February 2020

Incident Report February 1- 9

Saturday, February 1

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1500 block of Woodcock Street for a gas leak. The crew found a small leak by the meter. Xcel was notified, and the crew remained on scene until Xcel replaced the fittings.

BFPD dispatched to the 17000 block of Frontier Road for a grass fire. The crew located a 6×6 controlled burn in a pasture. The property owner was watching the burn and had it under control. With no issues, the property owner was allowed to continue burning.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 4800 block of Soaring Peaks Drive for a patient with a laceration. The crew assessed the patient and obtained vitals. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The crew assisted the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, February 2

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a CO alarm. The crew evaluated the residence and found no elevated levels of CO. The CO detector was inspected and found to be expired. The homeowner was advised to have the CO detector replaced.

Squad 61 responded to the 800 block of Prairie Star Drive for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 700 block of Riverside Court for a 71-year-old man who had fallen. The crew assessed the patient and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient refused transport.

Monday, February 3

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

BFPD dispatched to the 500 block of Highway 287 for a single motor vehicle accident. The lone vehicle occupant reported no injuries. The vehicle was moved off the highway, and the scene was turned over to LCSO.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1500 block of Highway 287 for a single vehicle rollover accident. TVEMS assessed the occupant for injuries. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital. The scene was turned over to LCSO.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a cardiac arrest. TVEMS evaluated the patient, and the scene was turned over to LCSO.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 500 block of 42nd Street SW for an unconscious patient. The crew found the patient conscious, breathing and alert. TVEMS assumed patient care. The patient refused transport.

Tuesday, February 4

Squad 61 responded to the 3800 block of E. Highway 56 for a person that had fallen. The patient was complaining of pain in his leg. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Citizen assist to the 100 block of E. Iowa to assist with smoke detector replacement.

Wednesday, February 5

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1500 block of Hollyberry Street for a residential fire alarm. There were no visual signs of smoke or fire. The crew entered the home to investigate and found a faulty smoke detector. The homeowner was advised on the proper replacement of the smoke detector.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical assist. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment and loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Citizen assist at Station 1 for a car seat installation.

Thursday, February 6

Squad 61 dispatched to the 8600 block of Weld County Road 3 for a medical alert activation. This was determined to be an accidental activation.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1200 block of Cedar Drive for a sick person. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment and loading for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3800 block of Fawn Trail for breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, February 7

BFPD dispatched to the 700 block of Gateway Park Lane for a smoke detector activation. The crew entered the home with the monitoring equipment and found no elevated readings of gas or carbon monoxide. A carbon monoxide detector was found to be chirping, and the batteries were replaced.

Squad 61 responded to the 14000 block of Highway 287 for a patient with chest pains. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1700 block of Highway 287 for a two-vehicle accident with light damage. The crew assessed the patients for injuries, and none were reported. The scene was turned over to LCSO.

BFPD dispatched to the 800 block of Mountain Avenue for an indoor gas odor. After investigation, the crew found no elevated levels of gas. The representing party was notified of the findings.

Citizen assist to the 900 block of N. 4th Street for smoke detector replacement.

Lift assist to the 3400 block of Fairways Drive.

Saturday, February 8

Citizen assist at Station 2 for a car seat installation.

Squad 61 responded to the intersection of 8th Street and Welch Avenue for a person who had fallen. The crew began patient assessment and transferred patient care to TVEMS upon their arrival. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD dispatched to the 2200 block of 1st Street for a commercial fire alarm. The crew found no signs of fire. The alarm panel was reset, and the business owner was advised to call the alarm company to have the system serviced.

Citizen assist to the 900 block of 4th Street for smoke detector replacement.

BFPD dispatched to the 1300 block of 1st Street for a commercial fire alarm. In route, the crew was notified that this was false alarm. The crew continued to the address to double check the property and make sure the alarm was reset.

Engine 61 responded to the 300 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical assist. TVEMS assumed patient care.

Sunday, February 9

Squad 61 dispatched to the 600 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS.

BFPD dispatched to the 600 block of 4th Street for a structure fire. There were no visual signs of fire outside of the building; however, smoke filled the interior. The crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire and determine the origin. Once the investigation was complete, the building was turned back over to the owner.