Berthoud Fire Calls: Jan 2020

Incident Activity January 1 – 5

Wednesday, January 1

Berthoud Engine 62 dispatched to the 5200 block of W. County Road 6 for a 36-year-old male who was unconscious. The patient was coming to, and the crew obtained a set of baseline vitals. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The patient refused transport to the hospital via ambulance.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical alarm activation. The patient stated that she did not activate her medical pendant, and no assistance was needed.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the 1400 block of 4th Street for a sick person. TVEMS assessed the patient. The crew assisted loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

Thursday, January 2

Citizen assist to the 1000 block of Wilshire Drive to help carry and load a dog with a broken leg into a car for transport to a veterinarian.

Berthoud Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Berthoud Engine 616 dispatched to the 800 block of Canyonlands Street for a patient with abdominal pains. The crew assessed the patient and passed patient care to TVEMS. The crew assisted with the loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the intersection of 42 Street SW and S. Garfield Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. LCSO advised that there were no injuries and Engine 61 was canceled in route.

Friday, January 3

Berthoud Engine 62 dispatched to the 400 block of Goose Hollow for a 79-year-old woman who had fallen. The crew obtained vital signs and transferred patient care to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 616 dispatched to Apple Leaf Assisted Living for a medial assist.

Berthoud Engine 616 responded to the Subway restaurant for a patient who had fainted. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Berthoud Engine 616 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Saturday, January 4

Berthoud Engine 616 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Berthoud Engine 616 dispatched to the 900 block of Mountain Avenue for a 26-year-old man with breathing problems. The crew completed a patient assessment and transferred patient care to TVEMS.

Berthoud Engine 62 dispatched to the 800 block of Greenwood Drive for a medical assist.

Berthoud Engine 62 dispatched to the 400 block of County Road 27E for a medical assist. The crew assessed the patient and transferred patient care to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the 9100 block of Prairie Way for a 69-year-old man having chest pain. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care and loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD dispatched to the 800 block of County Road 27E for a grass fire. The crew found a smoldering burn pile with no active flames. The crew mopped up and fully suppressed the smoldering pile. The pile was determined to be from an illegal burn of trash and other debris.

Berthoud Engine 61 responded to the 1400 block of 14th Street for a lift assist.

Sunday, January 5

Berthoud Engine 62 dispatched to the 5600 block of County Road 8E for a medical assist. The crew made patient contact and transferred care to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading the patient into the ambulance.

Berthoud Engine 62 dispatched to the 1000 block of County Road 21 for a fuel spill. A vehicle was leaking gasoline on a driveway, the amount was less than one gallon. The crew absorbed the fuel spill and advised the owner to park the vehicle on dirt adjacent to the driveway to avoid hazards. The owner informed the crew that the vehicle would be towed the next day.

Incident Activity January 6-12

Monday, January 6

Berthoud Engine 616 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Berthoud Engine 616 dispatched to the 21000 block of Weld County Road 5 for a medical. TVEMS evaluated the patient. TVEMS determined the patient did not need further care and transport was not needed.

Tuesday, January 7

Berthoud Engine 616 dispatched to Turner Middle School for a 12-year-old boy with breathing problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with evaluating the patient. TVEMS assumed all patient care.

Berthoud Engine 616 dispatched to the 4400 block of Rosewood Drive for a medical alert activation. The patient stated that it was an accidental activation.

Berthoud Engine 62 dispatched to the 2600 block of W. County Road 8 for a car engine fire. The crew found a small fire coming from the underside of the engine compartment. The crew extinguished the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher. The vehicle was monitored until the engine was cool, and it was verified that the fire was out.

Berthoud Engine 616 dispatched to the 600 block of Kansas Avenue for a law enforcement assist. Engine 616 staged at the scene until cleared by LCSO.

Wednesday, January 8

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to Berthoud High School for a gas leak in the science room. The leak was from the gas ports on the counter. The crew was able to secure the gas to the ports and check for leaks in the valve. With the valve off, there were no elevated readings of gas on the monitoring equipment. The school facilities manager was notified.

Thursday, January 9

BFPD dispatched to I-25 mm 251 for a motor vehicle accident with heavy damage. The crew assessed the vehicles and checked for injuries. None of the parties involved reported injuries. The crew cleared debris from the roadway and turned the scene over to Colorado State Patrol.

BFPD dispatched to I-25 mm 252 NB for a 2-vehicle accident with moderate damage. TVEMS determined one occupant should be transported. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport and assisted with moving the vehicles to the median. The crew remained with the occupant of the other vehicle until CSP arrived on scene.

Berthoud Engine 61 responded to the 4700 block of East View Drive for a sick person. The crew evaluated the patient and transferred patient care to TVEMS. The crew loaded the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the 900 block of Welch Avenue for a sick person. The crew began patient assessment and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 61 responded to the 900 block of Kansas Avenue after a citizen had called Station 1 regarding a possible gas leak in the oven. The crew checked the house and oven, and no elevated levels of gas were detected. The homeowner was advised to call a repair service for the oven.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the 200 block of 2nd Street for breathing problems. TVEMS assessed the patient and determined the need to transport the patient. The crew assisted the patient to a cot and into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Friday, January 10

Berthoud Engine 62 dispatched to the 4200 block of Meining Road for chest pains. T he crew found the patient upright, conscious and alert. The crew began patient assessment and obtained vitals. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to I-25 mm 249 NB for a single vehicle rollover accident. The crew found the occupant on the side of the road and reported no injuries. The crew mitigated leaking fluids and assessed the scene for other hazards. CSP and CDOT removed the vehicle from the roadway.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to Highway 56 for a 2- vehicle accident with moderate damage. The crew assessed the occupants for injuries, and none were reported. The scene was checked for hazards with none found. The scene was turned over to CSP.

BFPD dispatched to the 1300 block of 1st Street for a fire alarm. The representing party stated that it was a false alarm. Confirming it was a false alarm, BFPD cleared the scene.

Berthoud Engine 2 dispatched to the 1600 block of Hollyberry Street for breathing problems. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 62 dispatched to the 15000 block of N. 95th Street for a patient kicked by a horse. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted TVEMS with packaging the patient and loading for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 61 responded to the 700 block of Holmes Place for a 49-year-old woman with abdominal pains. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment and loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD dispatched to Mountain Avenue for a single motor vehicle rollover accident. One vehicle occupant was ejected from the vehicle. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care and loaded the patient for an emergency transport to a local hospital. The crew reported power lines down and stayed on scene until PVREA arrived. The scene was turned over to LCSO. 9News Report

Saturday, January 11

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Engine 616 responded to Mountain Avenue for a report of downed power lines. The crew noted the power lines were down from a motor vehicle accident that had occurred the previous day. The crew flagged the area and had dispatch contact PVREA.

Berthoud Engine 616 dispatched to the 4900 block of S. Iowa for a 64-year-old woman who had fainted. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Citizen assist to the 500 block of 9th Street for a cat stuck in a tree. The crew climbed a ladder, and the cat was retrieved.

Berthoud Engine 61 responded to the 1400 block of 4th Street for a 58-year-old man who had fallen. The patient was lifted into his wheelchair and checked for injuries.

BFPD dispatched to the 17000 block of Weld County Road 7 for a cardiac arrest. The crew evaluated the patient and transferred patient care to TVEMS. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD dispatched to the 4200 block of Fawn Trail for a report of gas smells from the furnace room. The crew used their monitoring equipment and found no elevated levels of gas. The crew checked for leaks, and none were found. With the crew unable to confirm an odor or find a leak, the homeowner was advised to call back if the odor got worse. They were also advised to have a service technician inspect the heating units as soon as possible.

Sunday, January 12

Berthoud Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Berthoud Engine 616 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical assist.

Citizen assist to the 600 block of 6th Street to change smoke detector batteries.

January 13-19

Monday, January 13

Berthoud Engine 616 responded to the 2100 block of 1st Street for a 21-year-old male who had fainted. The patient was conscious and alert. The crew evaluated the patient and obtained vital signs and patient care was transferred to TVEMS.

BFPD dispatched to W. County Road 8E for a 15’x30’ grass fire. The crew was able to extinguish the fire and contain it to less than an acre.

Berthoud Engine 623 responded to the 5200 block of Sherman Drive to assist a patient who was low on his oxygen supply due to the power being out at his residence. The crew left the patient a full O2 cylinder to use until power was restored to his home.

Berthoud Battalion Chief 61 responded to the 7100 block of W. County Road 8E for a downed power line. The construction crew stated the line had been clipped while doing some excavation. BC-61 notified Poudre Valley REA and assisted with traffic control.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a person with breathing problems. The patient was conscious, alert and breathing. TVEMS assessed the patient and cleared Engine 61 from the scene.

Berthoud Engine 616 dispatched to the 600 block of Capitol Avenue for a medical assist. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment.

Tuesday, January 14

Berthoud Squad 61 dispatched to the 100 block of Hankins Lane for a medical alert activation. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment and lifted the patient to her feet.

Berthoud Engine 62 dispatched to the 7000 block of County Road 8E for a 65-year-old man who was disoriented. The crew assessed the patient who was diabetic. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. Once the patient’s blood sugar level was within normal levels, the patient was released to the care of a friend.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the 1700 block of E. Highway 56 for a sick person. The crew obtained a set of baseline vital signs and transferred care to TVEMS. Engine 61 stayed on scene to block traffic for TVEMS.

Berthoud Engine 62 dispatched to the 500 block of Talons Reach Run for a medical assist to a 61-year-old woman. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted lifting the patient onto a cot and into the ambulance for transport.

Wednesday, January 15

Berthoud Engine 61 responded to the 3400 block of Fairways Drive for a sick person. The crew assisted the patient to a cot for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Battalion Chief 61 responded to the 200 block of Mountain Avenue for a medical assist. BC-61 assisted TVEMS with patient care and loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the intersection of N. Berthoud Parkway and Woodcock Street for a medical assist due to a motor vehicle accident. The crew assessed the patient and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient was walked to the ambulance, assessed, and released.

Thursday, January 16

Berthoud Engine 62 dispatched to the 600 block of Hertha Ridge Road for a 74-year-old man having a possible stroke. The crew assisted TVEMS with assessing the patient and loading for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to Ivy Stockwell for a 5-year-old boy who had fallen. The crew assisted with obtaining vitals.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the 3200 block of Timeless Trail for a 65-year-old woman who was sick. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Friday, January 17

Berthoud Engine 62 dispatched to the 800 block of Big Oak Drive for an 82-year-old woman with breathing problems. The crew assisted TVEMS with evaluating the patient and loading for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Engine 61 responded to the 300 block of Michigan for a medical assist. The crew and LCSO found the patient unresponsive. The crew assisted TVEMS with medical treatment.

Citizen assist to the 800 block of N. County Road 23E for a large animal rescue. The owner asked for a lift assist to a horse with a broken pelvis. The veterinarian and crew attempted to get the horse to its feet with no success. With unsuccessful attempts, the vet and owner conferred, and it was decided to put the horse down.

Berthoud Engine 61 dispatched to the 19000 block of Weld County Road 3 for a medical assist to an 80-year-old male patient. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care. The patient was transported to the hospital by his son.

Berthoud Engine 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Saturday, January 18

Lift assist to the 100 block of Bein Street for a 57-year-old woman who had fallen.

Berthoud Squad 1 responded to the 200 block of 2nd Street for a medical alert activation. It was found to be an accidental activation.

Sunday, January 19

Berthoud Squad 61 dispatched to the 1400 block of Willow Drive for a CO alarm. The residence had been evacuated. The crew found high levels of CO in the home with the highest levels found near the boiler. The crew advised the residents to relocate until the boiler could be fixed.

Berthoud Squad 61 dispatched to the 300 block of S. County Road 23 for a 51-year-old woman having chest pains. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment. The crew loaded the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Berthoud Squad 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a 74-year-old woman who had fallen. The patient had been helped to the couch by her neighbors. The crew assessed the patient and obtained vitals. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The crew loaded the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Lift assist to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a 74-year-old woman who was being transported back to her home from the hospital and needed assistance getting back into her home.

January 27 – February 2

Monday, January 27

Squad 61 dispatched to the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue for a sick person. TVEMS handled patient care. The patient was assisted to a cot and loaded for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the intersection of County Road 15 and County Road 2E for a single vehicle accident. The crew assessed the patient and transferred patient care to TVEMS. The patient was assisted from the vehicle to a cot and loaded for transported to a local hospital. The vehicle was moved from the roadway.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1100 block of Mountain Avenue for a dog bite. The crew wrapped the finger and obtained vital signs. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The patient was loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 18000 block of Weld County Road 3 a medical alert activation. The patient stated that it was an accidental activation.

Tuesday, January 28

BFPD dispatched to the intersection of Highway 287 and County Road 2 for a 2-vehicle accident with extraction. A T-bone accident with one car on its side was identified. BFPD assessed all patients involved and provided traffic control. The crew removed the patients from the vehicle on its side and transferred care to TVEMS. The patients were loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital. The crew rolled the vehicle from its side to its wheels, and a tow truck removed it from the scene. The other vehicle was pushed to the shoulder.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 700 block of 2nd Street for a patient with chest pains. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient care and loading the patient for transport.

Squad 61 responded to the 600 block of 7th Street for a 73-year-old man who was sick. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment and loading for transport to a local hospital.

Engine 61 dispatched to the 900 block of Zuercher for an unattended burn. The crew contacted the resident who stated that the property owner had been burning a slash pile. The crew verified that there was water and equipment available and that it would be monitored through the night. The resident was informed of the Larimer County open burning policies and asked that a burn permit be applied for next time.

BFPD dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a residential smoke alarm. There were no visible signs of fire. The crew entered the building to investigate and found malfunctioning alarms. The alarms were unhooked, and the residents were provided with spare alarms. The maintenance technician was informed of the malfunctioning alarms and advised to replace all detectors in the building.

Wednesday, January 29

Engine 62 dispatched to the 2600 block of County Road 8 for a 2-vehicle accident. The crew assisted TVEMS with evaluating the patients. All parties involved refused treatment. The scene was turned back over to LCSO.

Lift assist to the 700 block of 14th Street for an 82-year-old man who had fallen.

Squad 61 dispatched to the 4900 block of S. Iowa for a 63-year-old woman who was sick. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 500 block of Sprague Avenue for a possible stroke. The crew found the patient conscious, breathing and semi-alert. The crew assisted TVEMS with patient assessment and loading the patient into the ambulance for transport.

BFPD dispatched to the area of Highway 287 and 1st Street for a motor vehicle accident. The crew found a single vehicle over the guard rail. The patient was removed from the vehicle and loaded into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital. The crew stayed on scene to provide traffic control until a tow truck arrived to remove the vehicle.

Thursday, January 30

Squad 61 responded to the 18000 block of Weld County Road 3 for a medical alert activation. The patient stated that it was an accidental activation.

Citizen assist to install a car seat at Station 1.

Citizen assist to install a car seat at Station 2.

BFPD dispatched to the intersection of Highway 287 and 42nd Street SE for a 2-vehicle accident. The occupants were evaluated for injuries. One person was loaded for transport to a local hospital. The vehicles were loaded onto tow trucks, and the crew cleaned up all fluid and debris from the scene. All traffic lanes were reopened.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 900 block of Franklin Avenue for an inside gas odor. The crew entered the home with their monitoring equipment and found no elevated levels of gas. After investigation, the crew turned off the power and gas to the furnace until the homeowner could have it further evaluated by a service technician.

Friday, January 31

Lift assist to the 100 block of Hankins Lane.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 3800 block of Fawn Trail for a sick person. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport to a local hospital.

BFPD dispatched to the intersection of Highway 287 and County Road 4E for a 2-vehicle accident. TVEMS evaluated the occupants who stated they were not injured. The crew evaluated the scene for hazards, mitigated all fluids, and assisted with clearing the vehicles from the roadway. CSP arrived on scene.

BFPD dispatched to I-25 mm 250 NB for a 3-vehicle accident. The crew assisted TVEMS with evaluating all occupants for injuries. All parties stated that there were no injuries. The vehicles were moved from the road, and the scene was turned over to CSP.

Squad 61 responded to the Berthoud Living Center for a medical.

Saturday, February 1

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1500 block of Woodcock Street for a gas leak. The crew found a small leak by the meter. Xcel was notified, and the crew remained on scene until Xcel replaced the fittings.

BFPD dispatched to the 17000 block of Frontier Road for a grass fire. The crew located a 6×6 controlled burn in a pasture. The property owner was watching the burn and had it under control. With no issues, the property owner was allowed to continue burning.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 4800 block of Soaring Peaks Drive for a patient with a laceration. The crew assessed the patient and obtained vitals. Patient care was transferred to TVEMS. The crew assisted the patient into the ambulance for transport to a local hospital.

Sunday, February 2

Engine 61 dispatched to the 1300 block of 4th Street for a CO alarm. The crew evaluated the residence and found no elevated levels of CO. The CO detector was inspected and found to be expired. The homeowner was advised to have the CO detector replaced.

Squad 61 responded to the 800 block of Prairie Star Drive for a sick person. TVEMS assumed patient care. The crew assisted with loading the patient for transport.

Engine 62 dispatched to the 700 block of Riverside Court for a 71-year-old man who had fallen. The crew assessed the patient and transferred care to TVEMS. The patient refused transport.